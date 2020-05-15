Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation has donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) in an ongoing effort to support the organization during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
"The entire team at the Maryland Food Bank is both grateful and inspired by the generosity of Steve and Renee Bisciotti. This transformational gift will strengthen our ability to source and deliver good, quality food for families in need across Maryland," MFB President & CEO Carmen Del Guercio said. "This is the largest private gift we have received in support of our COVID-19 relief efforts and I hope it inspires others to follow suit. The impact of this pandemic will be felt here in Maryland for many months to come and we're proud to be the organization that The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation trusts to help the most vulnerable Marylanders, today and every day."
The Maryland Food Bank is playing a critical role in meeting the needs of communities statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic. As second responders, the Maryland Food Bank's staff, volunteers, and network of community partners – including the temporary sites that host food distribution events and serve as an important source of food for many Marylanders – are considered essential during the COVID-19 response.
"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," said Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."
In March, the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation combined to donate an initial $250,000 to the Maryland Food Bank as part of an overall $1 million contribution that supported several non-profit organizations in Maryland. (The groups that also received $250,000 included the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland and the Baltimore Community Foundation.)
About the Maryland Food Bank
The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. The food bank's statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide the equivalent of 110,000 meals every day (over 40 million meals annually) to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.