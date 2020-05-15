Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation has donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) in an ongoing effort to support the organization during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

"The entire team at the Maryland Food Bank is both grateful and inspired by the generosity of Steve and Renee Bisciotti. This transformational gift will strengthen our ability to source and deliver good, quality food for families in need across Maryland," MFB President & CEO Carmen Del Guercio said. "This is the largest private gift we have received in support of our COVID-19 relief efforts and I hope it inspires others to follow suit. The impact of this pandemic will be felt here in Maryland for many months to come and we're proud to be the organization that The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation trusts to help the most vulnerable Marylanders, today and every day."

The Maryland Food Bank is playing a critical role in meeting the needs of communities statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic. As second responders, the Maryland Food Bank's staff, volunteers, and network of community partners – including the temporary sites that host food distribution events and serve as an important source of food for many Marylanders – are considered essential during the COVID-19 response.

"The Maryland Food Bank is doing great work in the Baltimore area during this crisis," said Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens. "We are confident the food bank will continue to make a difference for those most in need."