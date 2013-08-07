The Caw: Rookie Obligations = $100 Chick-fil-A Bill

Aug 07, 2013 at 10:50 AM

The Ravens' tradition for flights to away games is that the rookies buy the food.

That's what fullback Kyle Juszczyk got stuck with Wednesday afternoon before the Ravens set off for their first preseason game in Tampa Bay.

He left Chick-fil-A with a $99.94 receipt and a whole lot of chicken.

#RookieObligations pic.twitter.com/rsjWn8VcAN — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) August 7, 2013

First of all, a benji is a crazy amount of money for fast food. I'm a Dollar Menu guy myself.

Second, it's a belly-busting amount of chow. Juszczyk's order was for six grilled nugget 12-packs, 12 regular nugget 12-packs, two chicken strip four-packs, and four large fries. My abacus says that's 224 pieces of chicken.

All of that was probably only to cover his position group – just the fullbacks and running backs. I know this because linebacker John Simon was also spotted leaving the team facility hauling Popeyes bags and Visanthe Shiancoe confirmed that his tight end rookie, Matt Furstenburg, also brought him Popeyes.

The running backs and fullbacks group consists of seven players. So that means an average of 32 nuggets, plus fries, are ordered for each guy.

Personally, I've housed a lot more nuggets than that in a sitting. That's a story for another day, and involves a bet that I definitely shouldn't have taken.

HOWEVER, I didn't eat all those other nuggets in addition to a full other meal. Yeah, that's right, there's really no point to in bringing food on the plane because it's already insanely pre-stocked.

Players can grab a bagged lunch before they even get on the plane. Once they get on, they can have an appetizer of lump crab meat. Then there's a plated meal. And of course you must have dessert.

It's so much food that not even an NFL player can eat all of it. Shiancoe didn't want his chicken, and offered it to big Bryant McKinnie. Even McKinnie took a pass.

Anyways, apparently the rookies are still getting the hang of the tradition.

How you order all this chicken n biscuits with no hot sauce or honey? — Christian Thompson (@C33T) August 7, 2013

