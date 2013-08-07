The Caw: Rookie Obligations = $100 Chick-fil-A Bill

The running backs and fullbacks group consists of seven players. So that means an average of 32 nuggets, plus fries, are ordered for each guy.

Personally, I've housed a lot more nuggets than that in a sitting. That's a story for another day, and involves a bet that I definitely shouldn't have taken.

HOWEVER, I didn't eat all those other nuggets in addition to a full other meal. Yeah, that's right, there's really no point to in bringing food on the plane because it's already insanely pre-stocked.

Players can grab a bagged lunch before they even get on the plane. Once they get on, they can have an appetizer of lump crab meat. Then there's a plated meal. And of course you must have dessert.

It's so much food that not even an NFL player can eat all of it. Shiancoe didn't want his chicken, and offered it to big Bryant McKinnie. Even McKinnie took a pass.

Anyways, apparently the rookies are still getting the hang of the tradition.