The Ravens Tackle Melanoma At This Week's Game

To help raise awareness of melanoma and encourage people to get screened, the Baltimore Ravens will host FREE skin cancer screenings before the Thursday (Sept. 27) night game against Cleveland in partnership with Melanoma Exposed™. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer that kills one American every hour. In fact, Maryland ranks 11th in the country for total incidence levels of melanoma. When caught early and treated properly, melanoma is almost always curable.

Screening tents will be set up prior to the game (4–8 p.m.) on AAA RavensWalk, where a special team of licensed dermatologists will conduct the free skin cancer screenings. Participants who get screened may enter a raffle to win an autographed piece of Ravens memorabilia. Fans can also stop by to pick up educational materials, including a guide on screenings, and play GoalPost Avenue – an interactive online football game.

The Ravens are especially proud to bring this opportunity to fans, as melanoma hits close to home. Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron was diagnosed with melanoma earlier in his life, but luckily, he was screened and caught it early. As part of the initiative, Cameron has also developed a public service announcement that will air on Ravens' television networks and on the RavensVision videoboards during the game.

Melanoma Exposed™ is an educational campaign supported by leading melanoma advocacy groups and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb that aims to raise awareness of melanoma and encourage people to get screened. To learn more about melanoma and its risk factors, visit www.MelanomaExposed.com.

WHO:All Ravens game attendees, including men, women and children

WHAT: Free Skin Cancer Screenings with the Baltimore Ravens and Melanoma Exposed™

WHEN:Thursday, Sept. 27 4-8 p.m.

WHERE:AAA RavensWalk at M&T Bank Stadium 1101 Russell Street Baltimore, MD