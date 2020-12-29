The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and Ravens Announce $5 Million Donation

Dec 29, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens
Nick Wass/AP Photos
Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have combined to donate $5 million to assist vital programs supported by Catholic Charities from more than 200 locations in Baltimore City and nine Maryland counties.

With a goal of improving the essential needs of underserved Marylanders, the grant supports early childhood development and education; food services (meals and groceries); shelter and housing; workforce development and employment; family stability; and healing and care (physical, behavioral and emotional).

This donation will provide specific and continued support to all Catholic Charities programs and services, including:

Steve Bisciotti, a board member of Catholic Charities since 2004, and his family are long-standing supporters of various community-based programs and services throughout Maryland. Since their 1996 inception, the Ravens have routinely engaged with children and outreach programs, working to strengthen individuals, families and communities throughout the city and state.

The $5 million gift is a long-term investment in the future of programs providing critically-important services to Marylanders in need, particularly as communities seek to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and work to create substantive social justice reform.

"My colleagues and I know that this incredibly generous gift is not for us, but for our neighbors we are privileged to serve," stated William J. McCarthy Jr., executive director of Catholic Charities of Baltimore. "We are profoundly grateful for the generosity and trust that Steve and Renee Bisciotti, their family and the Baltimore Ravens have shown in us. This community is home to all of us, and together, we are committed to serving in ways that honor each person's dignity with compassion today and every day."

"These programs play an essential role in uplifting our communities," Bisciotti stated. "Now, more than ever, it's critically important to invest in the well-being and development of those who need it most. Our hope is that we can help make a positive impact that will be felt by many."

