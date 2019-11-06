'Thorn in Our Side': Ravens Preparing for Return of A.J. Green

Asked how much Green's return would affect Sunday's matchup, Harbaugh said "it's huge."

"That's a great receiving corps," he said. "Tyler Boyd is a No. 1 anyway. And then you put A.J. Green on top of that, you have two top players. A.J. Green is one of the best in football. I think we've made the argument before that he's the best in football."

Boyd has 51 catches for 536 yards this season. Auden Tate has 27 catches for 391 yards and Alex Erickson has 25 for 343.

The Ravens put a lot of focus on stopping Boyd in their first meeting in Week 6. Marlon Humphrey shadowed him and had some help, holding Boyd to just three catches for 10 yards. Meanwhile, Tate stepped up with 91 receiving yards. If Green is back on the field, the Ravens can't devote as much attention to one player.

"That's probably the biggest factor for us right now," Harbaugh said.

Of course, Baltimore is better prepared this time too. Smith will be in his second game back and is well-versed in matching up with Green. Plus, Baltimore has added cornerback Marcus Peters since the last game against Cincinnati.