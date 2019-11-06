'Thorn in Our Side': Ravens Preparing for Return of A.J. Green

A.J. Green hasn't played all year. He's suited up for just one game since Oct. 28, 2018.
But the game he's (supposedly) coming back for is to face the Ravens – the team he has absolutely tormented over his nine-year career.
"It will be his first game back in a while and of course it would have to be our game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said with a hint of sarcasm.
There was an update to this story later Wednesday afternoon, however, as Green was not at the open media portion of Wednesday's practice. The Ravens will monitor his status this week, but it's safe to say that they have already begun preparing for his return.
The Bengals are the NFL's last winless team at 0-8, but if Green returns to Cincinnati's offense this week, it changes the outlook of the game. Last time the two teams met at Paul Brown Stadium last year, he caught five passes for 69 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football.
Green suffered a toe injury midway through last season, tried to come back in one game, re-injured it and was placed on injured reserve. This offseason, he hurt his ankle during the Bengals' first training camp practice.
But while Green, 31, is having more injury woes in recent years, he has always saved his best for Baltimore. Over his 11 games against the Ravens, Green has 53 catches for 886 yards and nine touchdowns. That's an average of 80.5 yards per contest. There have been some memorable backbreaking touchdowns in there too.
"We know A.J.'s a thorn in our side," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "Makes tremendous plays. For sure, he's gunning to come back. Can't wait. We're going to do our best to keep him contained and this offense contained."
Asked how much Green's return would affect Sunday's matchup, Harbaugh said "it's huge."
"That's a great receiving corps," he said. "Tyler Boyd is a No. 1 anyway. And then you put A.J. Green on top of that, you have two top players. A.J. Green is one of the best in football. I think we've made the argument before that he's the best in football."
Boyd has 51 catches for 536 yards this season. Auden Tate has 27 catches for 391 yards and Alex Erickson has 25 for 343.
The Ravens put a lot of focus on stopping Boyd in their first meeting in Week 6. Marlon Humphrey shadowed him and had some help, holding Boyd to just three catches for 10 yards. Meanwhile, Tate stepped up with 91 receiving yards. If Green is back on the field, the Ravens can't devote as much attention to one player.
"That's probably the biggest factor for us right now," Harbaugh said.
Of course, Baltimore is better prepared this time too. Smith will be in his second game back and is well-versed in matching up with Green. Plus, Baltimore has added cornerback Marcus Peters since the last game against Cincinnati.
"We're going to have our hands full," Smith said. "The strength of their offense is their receivers and the strength of our defense right now is our secondary, so that's going to be a good matchup."