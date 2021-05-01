Transcripts: Ben Mason Press Conference

Congratulations. Can you tell us a little bit about what you're going to bring to Baltimore? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, definitely. I'm a player who is very versatile, and that's something that you need to be as a fullback. You need to be able to play in the I-[formation], play in the 'Hip,' play a little bit of tight end. That's what I'm going to bring on the offensive side of the ball. And then, I have experience playing defense in my time at Michigan. That's only helped me become a better football player – at defensive tackle. On special teams, I play all four units. I take special teams extremely seriously, and there's no better feeling, to me, than running down on coverage units and meeting the ballcarrier. So, I look forward to making my imprint felt."

Congratulations. How much did Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tell you about playing for John Harbaugh and the Ravens? Did he give you any intel? (Todd Karpovich) "He didn't realty mention it at all, but I really enjoyed playing for Coach Jim [Harbaugh]. He was my favorite coach, and it was just an absolute joy playing for him, and I can't wait to play for his brother, as well."

Congratulations, again. A lot of people are comparing you to FB Patrick Ricard, who has become somewhat of a folk hero in Baltimore, because he's a two-way player – a lot of offense now, defense. Have you watched him play? Does he resonate with you? Was he on your radar this last year or so, as you considered your NFL future? (Bo Smolka) "Yes, definitely. As a fullback, you watch all the other fullbacks around, because there's really not a lot of them. I love the way he plays the game. He's really physical and moves people off the ball. So, I look forward to learning from him."

Congratulations on becoming a Raven. I noticed when you played against the Maryland Terrapins, you leaped over the players, but I noticed that you do that quite often. Can you talk a little bit about that – about your hurdling over other guys? And also, you had a really good Senior Bowl. Do you think that really helped your draft stock? (Kevin Richardson) "Yes, definitely. I can't tell you exactly what the Senior Bowl did for my draft stock. All I know is I had a great experience down there, had a lot of fun competing with some of the best seniors around the country. And as far as the hurdling goes, that's just another tool that's in my toolbox. That's really [how] I look at it. It's just another way to combat defenders when they come at you low. You can run them over, you can jump over them or even juke them. So, that's just another tool that I have in my repertoire. I learned it at a young age. I've probably been doing it since sophomore or junior year of high school. I really just look at football as, 'Be as versatile as possible, do as many things as possible, and it'll work out for you and your team.'"

Congratulations. I just wanted to ask you about your comfort in different roles – playing tight end, playing fullback. And have you communicated with the Ravens at all about what may be your focus coming in? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I'm comfortable playing on the line at tight end, in the 'Hip' and in the I-formation, as well as in the backfield, too. I have not communicated with the Ravens, as far as what my role will be, but I'm sure that I'll find out in the coming weeks and months. So, I'm just so excited for the opportunity, and I can't wait to go forward."