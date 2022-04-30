Transcripts: Day 2 NFL Draft Media Availability

Eric DeCosta opening statement: "OK, guys. Thanks for hanging out with us tonight. Again, I think it was a really good, productive day. We came into it with some opportunities to get some guys. A couple guys got taken, but in the end, I think we got two outstanding football players. David [Ojabo] is a guy that we've all seen play multiple times. He's a player, this fall, that I saw and thought at some point would be a viable pick for us in the first round. He just really came on this year with tremendous pass rushing ability, speed, quickness, all the things you want to see. Plus, we had the benefit of getting a lot of information from the school, obviously, because of [defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald and [Michigan head coach] Jim Harbaugh. So, we knew the type of kid he was. For us, at this point to get him in the second round was actually great. We were very excited to take him, as you can imagine. Then Travis Jones is a player that, really, I noticed for the first time at the Senior Bowl. He's just powerfully built, and [he] was unblockable that week down in Mobile [Alabama]. We've always treated the Senior Bowl … Jim Nagy does a great job, Phil Savage before him, those guys really do make a week where you can go down and study these guys. We had a chance to see Travis, and his style of play really fits us. [He's] a guy that can play multiple spots on the defensive line, a young kid with tremendous upside, and he's just a great scheme fit. Coach?"

John Harbaugh opening statement: "I agree with everything he said. Again, I was fired up yesterday, and I'm even more fired up today. It's a great job, [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta]. I'm proud of the scouts."

Joe, what sticks out on tape when you watch DT Travis Jones and OLB David Ojabo? (Kyle Barber)

Joe Hortiz: "With Travis, first, like Eric [DeCosta] mentioned, he's a great scheme fit, but when you watch him … He didn't play last year, because of COVID. The school, [University of] Connecticut didn't play a season. So, you watched him progress as the year went on, and you saw his technique improve [and] his stamina improve. He also plays a ton of snaps on film, more than your typical nose tackle, three-technique plays on like 70% of the snaps, which is a lot, and they play some 100-play games. So, he's out there on the field a lot. He plays hard. His technique, like I said, improved, and then as Eric mentioned, his Senior Bowl performance, you really saw his footwork improve, using his hands and feet together. Then [he] capped it off, a great week of practice, with an outstanding game.

"David [Ojabo] is a guy, same thing, he came in early in the year. He was kind of a rotational sub-rusher for them. He showed up on tape, and as the year went on, he got better and better in all phases of the game. Really, towards the end of the year, he was playing his best ball."

Eric, as far as OLB David Ojabo [with his Achilles injury], do you feel he has a chance of playing this year? Or are you drafting him thinking this is essentially going to be a redshirt year? (Jamison Hensley)

DeCosta: "We rely on our doctors and trainers. They haven't seen him since the re-checks and all of those things in 'Indy' [Indianapolis at the Combine], but they're optimistic that at some point this year, he'll have a chance to play. We … I can say, not specific to David [Ojabo], but we've had multiple Achilles injuries over the years, and some guys … In fact, we were talking about one of the Legends, Terrell Suggs, who tore his Achilles in May, and I believe he came back in late October. And then, I should mention myself." (John Harbaugh: "Which he has.")"I tore my Achilles when I was 40 years old, and I was running in three and a half months during the lockout. (laughter)So, we've had multiple guys that have done it and have come back with very, very good, predictable results. For us, there might be a delay, but we think he's going to come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football."

Eric, on DT Travis Jones, he had some pretty good pass-rush production at Connecticut. Is that something you think he can bring to the table, in addition to his strength in the middle? (Childs Walker)

DeCosta: "Yes, I think that's unusual about him – he's a bigger guy. When you guys see him, he's going to kind of harken back to some of the guys we've had come through here, some of the big guys we've had. He's a legit 335-pound guy – carries his weight very well. And saying that, he's got unusual quickness for his size. There's a lot of development that can take place and will take place with our coaches. I should say that [assistant head coach / defensive line] Anthony Weaver really, really sees the potential with this guy. And for someone like me, who's trying to kind of synthesize all the information, when you get a coach that just really, really stands on the table for a guy, it's a very valuable thing, and I'm excited for Anthony to coach this guy. I think this is going to be a really good marriage."

How much did defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald stand on the table to OLB David Ojabo? (Ryan Mink)

DeCosta: "I don't know [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] super well, and he's a pretty serious, kind of a dry guy, and I was getting nervous as the picks were coming off and things. I got up; nobody really kind of knew what I was going to do. Everybody was just kind of hanging out, waiting to see what picks were coming, and I walked around the table down to the far end where Mike is, and I looked at him, and he looked up at me, and I said, 'What do you think?' And he just got a big smile. He didn't really say anything; he just got a big smile, and he gave me a fist bump. And for Mike, that's a lot of emotion. (laughter)It made me feel really good about it, because we haven't taken a lot of these kinds of players – with the injury. We've taken some over the years, but this is a pretty big injury, so that was one thing that gave me confidence that this was a really, really good thing to do."

Eric, if I remember correctly, you guys used most of the time available when you were on the clock there at pick 45. Was that something where you were just reviewing all your options? (Jonas Shaffer)

DeCosta: "Yes, because … I think it's good practice to do that – just standard, good practice to take as much time as possible, because you just never know. Now, we're organized; we're not scrambling. I just think we just … We're organized, but the phone could ring, and you never know what's going to happen with that. There's been a few cases over the last 26 years, I think, that I can recall, where we've made a pick, and the phone rings right after you make the pick, and it's kind of like, 'What could have been?' So, we try to wait; we try to be strategic and smart, and then we make the pick."

Eric, were you looking to move back up into the third round, or did you feel like, "Hey, I've got these six fourth-round picks; I kind of want to make my six picks in this next round?" (Ryan Mink)

DeCosta: "Well, we did … We look at everything. We look at trading up; we look at getting back in; we look at, actually, trading picks for next year's picks, trading back. We look at all that stuff, and we'll kind of … I think we have some guys upstairs … [Owner] Steve Bisciotti, being one of the greats, who really helps with the trades. [Vice president of football administration] Nick Matteo, [senior vice president of football operations] Pat Moriarty, [director of player personnel] Joe [Hortiz], they do a great job with that, and we get all the information, we process it all. The analytics guys upstairs built out some software to help us track all the trades and the value and things. So, we're in good shape."

What is the excitement level though? It's very rare to have six picks in one round. (Jamison Hensley)

DeCosta: "I'm glad you bring that up, because I'm not sure, but I think that may be a record – someone said – in the modern age. (John Harbaugh: "An all-time NFL record?")All-time NFL record, coach. (Harbaugh: "Like, never been done before?")Never been done before. What do you think about that? (Harbaugh: "I wonder what Coach [Vic] Fangio thinks about that? I don't know.") (laughter) (Harbaugh: "I couldn't help myself.")I will say this: six picks are a great opportunity for our club, and as I said back in the pre-draft press conference, we're going to proceed like we're going to nail every single pick. Now, again, we do this for a living, and we look at it, and we study it, and we know that we're going to hit on some players, but we could miss on some players. But our scouts are jacked up and our coaches are jacked up, and we see some great players on the board. We're going to find those guys, we're going to select them, and we're going to be done."

There was a report from Peter King that an NFL executive told him that the kind of picks that you guys have in early Day Three are like gold. Does that align with the value that you see on the big board? (Jonas Shaffer)

DeCosta: "I think it does, but we've got to pick the right ones. Right now, we have how many players on the board still? About 80-85 players on the board? So, we have six picks – well, seven – but we've got to find the right ones. We have to find the right players. They are gold. They're tickets – they're lottery tickets. That's how we always approach it. Everything we did last year was really based on acquiring picks for this year; we thought this would be an opportunity for us this year as well. So, we've got to nail it. That's the pressure and that's what we've been thinking about – coaches and scouts – over the last nine months. So, we'll see what we can do."

John, a lot of movement this offseason has basically been on defense. You've had defensive free agents, defensive re-signings with some of the guys you've brought in. How do you think it's coming together as a group, and are there any pieces you'd still like to add defensively? (Jeff Zrebiec)