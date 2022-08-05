Transcripts: Friday Training Camp (8/5)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"It's great seeing you guys. [It's] hot. Guys fought [and] did a good job. I thought we had our sharpest practice of the year. Both sides of the ball were pretty well on point, so that was good to see. [Justin] Tucker ended with a field goal to end the practice, so he made it. He missed an earlier one, but you know, he's only good under pressure apparently. That's what Justin Houston said. So, we had a good day, and now we're moving forward. What questions do you have?"

Are you the most popular person in the building when you end practice early? (Luke Jones) _"Yes for a minute, but it doesn't last long. _(laughter)They forget. They forget fast."

We saw DL Brent Urban make a couple of plays in the backfield today. How does it feel to have him as a returning veteran along with guys like OLB Justin Houston? _(Nikhil Mehta) _"Yes, Brent Urban made a few plays in the backfield, you're exactly right. [The] penetration plays on the run, [he] even had good pressure. Then, Justin Houston had two back-to-back probably sacks there at the end in a two-minute period. Those veteran guys, they don't need a thousand reps, but when they get out there, you can kind of tell they know what they're doing."

You are awesome. (laughter) We didn't see WR Rashod Bateman out there today. Are there any updates on him? (Jamison Hensley) _"To the first point, I would agree somewhat. No, I'm just kidding. _(laughter)There are guys with minor things. Rashod [Bateman] is one of those guys. He probably could have gone today, and we just said, 'No.' We'll probably hold him out tomorrow, too. Some of that soft tissue stuff, fatigue starts to set in. That's where we're at with a couple of guys. [Tyler] Linderbaum got the MRI back; it's not a serious thing. It's going to be probably at least a week; just let it settle down. It could be two weeks. We'll see. Of course, he'll tell me otherwise, but it's not going to be through all of training camp, unless something changes. So, that's where we're at with that today. Who else?"

What about updates on DB Brandon Stephens and WR Devin Duvernay? _(Childs Walker) _"[Brandon] Stephens has a little soft tissue thing that he's dealing with. Hopefully, we got it early enough where we keep it short term. And [Devin] Duvernay, still has the thigh bruise. He probably could have gone today, even yesterday, but I pretty much said, 'Let these young guys get some reps, and let's get that thing 100 percent right.'"

How pleased are you with C Tyler Linderbaum, who has been the first-team center since OTAs and has already gotten a lot of work in even if he is going to miss a little bit of time? _(Luke Jones) _"No question. Yes, I want him out here every day, because as a rookie, he can use every bit of it he can get, but he has gotten all of the reps up to this point, you're exactly right. He's done well. It does give us an opportunity – Pat Mekari is going to know what he's doing and do well. Then, we have to get some other guys ready. Now, Trystan Colon will play a lot in the game, and then we're going to have to find an emergency center for our gameday-active eight offensive linemen. So, Ben Powers and a couple of other guys will be working at that."

There have been a handful of USFL guys who have been picked up around the league. Do you have a sense of how much WR Bailey Gaither benefited from his experience in that league and if there are other valuable players? _(Noah Trister) _"Yes, I'll have to be honest; I have not studied that. That's in the realm of [director of player personnel] George Kokinis and [senior player personnel executive] Vince Newsome. They've got that list. I don't think we've really brought anybody in to this point, so they must not feel that whoever's out there matches our needs right now. Yes, I'm not really informed on that."

CB Damarion Williams made a few plays today a couple of times. What have been your thoughts on him so far? (Cordell Woodland) _"Yes, 'Pepe' [Damarion Williams] is great. He's done well. Now, he's made plenty of mistakes, too, which he hears about. But he takes it well, he's very coachable. He doesn't always understand the situation. Like for instance, today, at the end we called [the players] up and said, 'If [Justin] Tucker makes this field goal, practice is over.' The defense obviously was rooting for Tucker, in that case. But not 'Pepe.' 'Pepe' was over there giving the call out and making some certain noises to try to distract Tucker to make him miss. The defensive guys didn't really understand. They said they have to work with him still. _(laughter)[He] has to know the situation."

Do you appreciate CB Damarion Williams' competitiveness? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Yes, he's fun, and he has a lot of energy and he's doing a good job."

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH TEE MARTIN

There are obviously a lot of guys looking for reps and playing time. Can you just talk about what you've seen so far from the group? And also, in particular, you've got a couple guys with size, who look like they might have a chance. _(Cliff Brown) _"With a week or so down, we're on track. A lot of installation has gone in, a lot of situational football has gone in. We're just looking for guys to come out, work hard and start to establish some leadership. Rashod [Bateman] has been a leader in the group; [James] Proche II has been a leader, [Devin] Duvernay – those guys have been stepping up and being leaders for us. But right now, in camp, [we're] just looking for execution and guys going out and making plays, and so far, we're on track to where we want to be. There's still a long way to go, a long way left in training camp, but I feel pleased with where we are today, right now, as we talk, and I'm looking forward to going to work next Thursday in the first game."

How do you think the group did without WRs Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It's just opportunities for other guys to step up and make plays, and some played positions they haven't played, and that's expected at wideout. You don't always know who may not be available, but you have to understand the concept, and you have to go out and execute at a high level. I think some of the young guys today learned that lesson; it wasn't as sharp as we would like – to our expectation – and so, we're going to watch it here in about an hour or so and work on some corrections and come out better tomorrow."

What strides have you seen WR James Proche II make over the course of camp? _(Ryan Mink) _"He's doing excellent. He had a really good camp last season, and I think he's doing even better this year, because he's taken the next step – another year of experience. He played a little bit more in games last year, and he understands the opportunity in front of him. So, he's attacking it every day. He's asking a lot of great questions, he's playing three positions for us and playing lights out. So, I look forward to seeing him play next week, as well."

With WR James Proche II, is there anything that you wanted him to work on – maybe something that kept him off the field in years prior? _(Cordell Woodland) _"The main thing about James [Proche II] was just execution and just playing more. [There was] a lot of stuff that was kind of out of his control, in terms of playing time last year, with [Marquise] 'Hollywood' [Brown] and Sammy [Watkins] and guys like that playing in front of him. But this year, it's about his opportunity to step up and show why he's been here so long and make the plays for our team that we need him to make."

What do you make of some of the guys competing for a spot – WRs Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, Shemar Bridges – and that group of guys? _(Garrett Downing) _"Yes, it's a great point. I think they know how urgent and how ready they need to be to show what they need to show to stay on this team. And starting with our first game next week and seeing how guys play in games … Some guys get really comfortable at practice, because they're going against the same guys every day, and then they go against another team, another defensive structure, and you really see – good or bad – what these guys can do. And so, with Jaylon [Moore] and [Binjimen] Victor, they've been around, they're more veterans of that group that you just spoke about, but then the rookies have done a great job in the opportunities that we've asked them to go in and play. So, [we're] just going to let it all go the last few days of practice leading into our first preseason game."

Is it significant to you, as a former quarterback, when you look at the guys you have in camp right now and you see four black quarterbacks? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, yes. It's good. It's good to see. It's good to be a part of an organization that allows that to happen and sees the opportunity there and gives the guys the opportunity to go out and prove what they can do. I was a part of it my rookie year in Pittsburgh, and Anthony Wright actually left and came here to Baltimore. So, it's something that we hold a lot of pride in. But ultimately, it's about getting the job done and helping the team win, and this organization has done that – sticking with Lamar [Jackson] and 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] – and it's good to see. It's something I'm proud of, and we want to help them make plays and stay around."

Is there any temperature that would be high enough to get the sweatshirt off? (Childs Walker) _"No, I wear the same thing; I wear the same thing every day, for the most part. _(laughter)I'm going to wear hoodies out here every day; this is my workout. (laughter)I'm not in as great of shape as [head coach] John [Harbaugh]. He's in here every morning; I kind of skip days every once in a while, so I've got to burn it off a different way."

* Is it the same deal for pass game specialist Keith Williams? _(Jonas Shaffer) _*"Yes, yes. We wear the same thing every day. I kind of pick an outfit on Monday, and as long as I wash the underwear, I'm good. (laughter)So, I keep wearing the same thing throughout ... It's that camp grind, man. I wear the same thing. The players don't care anyway; it's all good."

When we talked with head coach John Harbaugh last year, he mentioned that there were spacing issues at times, where certain guys didn't know the route combinations. Is that something that you feel will improve as more guys get more experience? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, and that's what I spoke to earlier about – execution. That's what we want to see at an even higher level this year from last year. Just speaking to certain players who were thrown in games, in situations that they hadn't been in at practice, but you never know when that's going to happen. You don't know who may cramp up; you don't know who may get injured. Even if you didn't get the rep at practice, you have to pay attention in meetings, and we expect you to still execute in games like you do at practice. So, that is something that has been a rallying cry for us in the offseason, and we want to see improvement in that area in training camp and during the season."

S MARCUS WILLIAMS

On how the process of learning the defense and getting to know his teammates is going:"It's going good – one day at a time, with all of us coming together, getting reps, going out here, film room. We're all together right now, so we're just taking it one day at a time, getting better for the season."

On how happy he was that practice got cut short today, especially with the heat:"Man, we're getting the work in. Whether we get that break or not, we're going to get that work in. But practice is going good so far, so it's pretty good."

On where he feels he is in terms of learning the defense and getting to know his teammates:"Like I said, I'm just taking it one day at a time. [I'm] coming out here, learning as much as I can [and] trying to do it as fast as I can, so that we can be ready, so I could put myself and my teammates also in position [to] all make plays and go out there and ball out this season."

On his impressions of S Kyle Hamilton:"He's doing a great job. He puts a lot of work in, in the film room, he comes out here, he competes. He does all the things that you want out of a rookie. He's not playing like a rookie right now; he's playing like he's been here and doing it, and that's very impressive."

On if it helps that everybody is learning defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's terminology together:"It's good that we're all doing everything together. When everybody knows the terminology and what we have to do, it flows way better, so I think it's good that we're all learning at the same time."

On how much of an emphasis communication is for the guys in the secondary:"Communication is big for every aspect of the game – offense, defense, special teams. The better you communicate, the less mistakes there are. So, we always preach communication, and it's never going to stop."

On what obnoxious communication sounds like out there on the field:"Man, obnoxious communication is everybody is talking, everybody is pointing and calling out what we have to do, telling each other the plays, and if somebody doesn't know it, running over there and telling them, putting people in position. That's pretty much obnoxious communication."

On if he is a quieter person or if communication comes naturally to him:"I think it comes pretty natural to me. I'm pretty vocal. Knowing the defense, I can pretty much tell people, 'Do this, do that,' or make the calls just by studying. I'm not really that quiet when it comes to on the field. As a safety, I have to be able to communicate."

On if he can see things no one else can see on the backline of the defense:"Right. So, communication is big as a safety, and I just do what I have to do to make sure everyone is on the same page."

On going against QB Lamar Jackson in practice:"It's great going against one of the premier quarterbacks in this league right now. Going against someone like that every single day will make your defense better, because you never know what he's going to do. He can throw the ball very well; he can run the ball. So, we just always have to be on our 'A' game every single day, and that's just going to help us build up to when we have to go face these other quarterbacks."

WR JAMES PROCHE II

On wide receivers coach Tee Martin saying he is having a good camp, and what feels different about this camp:"Nothing. Just doing my job. That's my screensaver on my phone, 'Do your job.' I'm not worried about anything else but that."

On if he is happy with where the wide receivers group is collectively so far in training camp:"[Yes], 100 percent, but we still have a lot of work to do. A lot of stuff we need to work on, a lot of stuff we need to fix. We just have to keep getting better."

On how the wide receivers group has handled outside pressure during training camp:"[We're] not really worried about it. We just, like I said, focus on getting better one day at a time. [Pass game specialist] 'W' [Keith Williams] and [wide receivers coach] Tee [Martin] do a great job of keeping us on a one-track mindset. Like, 'Let's focus on this day, then move to the next day.' I'm not really focused on any outside noise, or what anyone has to say, because no one really knows what they're talking about. No one knows what's going on. It's just hearsay. Everyone wants an opinion. Everyone has social media, so you can talk about whatever. We're not really paying attention to it."

On how he feels the wide receivers are connecting with QB Lamar Jackson:"Pretty good. Like I said, we have a lot of work to do before September 11. I'm looking forward to seeing the potential we have, and how far we can take this team."

On what has impressed him about TE Isaiah Likely and the progress he has made:"He has great hands. Great hands, great route running for his size. He can stick and move at 6'3", 200-whatever [pounds] he is. He just has great movements for his size, and I think that's the most impressive thing."

On him taking reps as a holder on field goal kicks during practice and if he volunteered to do it or was asked:"They asked me, yes."

On if he has been a holder before:"No."

On what he thinks of holding:"It's just catching a football and putting it down, so that's all. (laughter)There's obviously a little more detail to it, because [Justin Tucker] is the greatest to ever do it. So, I'm trying to go into his mind, what he wants. I want to do it. You all can stat check; I don't know if any receiver has ever done it. I'm sure there has, but I have no ego with this. I'll do whatever I have to do to help the team win. If I end up being the best man for that, or whoever it is … I don't know. It's just doing my job, like I said."