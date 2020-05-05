Transcripts: Joe Hortiz "Film Session" Conference Call

One of the priorities of the draft was to get someone to step in for G Marshal Yanda. I was wondering whether you liked the two linemen you got, and whether they have the potential to actually step in, maybe immediately, at that right guard spot? (David Ginsburg) "Certainly, yes, we like both those guys [G Tyre Phillips and G Ben Bredeson], and we were excited about the opportunity to be able to pick both of them when we got them. In terms of stepping in for [Marshal] Yanda, I think it's going to be a competition. We have guys who are already here on board. Ben [Powers] is coming back. Patrick [Mekari], obviously, played center for us. Matt [Skura] is recovering, and he's recovering well. So, we have a lot of guys in the building that are going to compete with them, but I certainly think they have the ability and the talent to be right in the mix and competing for that job."

How impressive was it for LB Patrick Queen to show those types of instincts and football IQ in really his first year starting at LSU? And how is that going to help him translate to the NFL? (Todd Karpovich) "To me, it was impressive just to see a guy, like we said, who is a one-year starter and has played in 12 games as a starter. Now, obviously, he started four games last year, but he sat behind some really good players. And I'll tell you what; it's a testament to LSU. We joke that we've never drafted one [an LSU player] and I've told the stories about getting grief all the time going in there, but I just love the program and love the men that they build down there, and the football players and the football character. They do a great job. Heck, I've got four boys, and I'd let them play for Coach 'O' [Ed Orgeron] and all the guys down there – [director of athletic training] Jack [Marucci] and [director of strength and conditioning] Tommy [Moffitt] who help really develop those guys. So, I think with Patrick [Queen] you knew you were getting a great kid, and then when you watched the film, you saw the instincts and the speed and athleticism. You were like, 'Wow, he's a 20-year old kid who's showing this right now. What would he have been next year if he would have been another year starter with 12 more, 14 more starts under his belt? How much more instinctive would he be?' So, I think you project that out forward. He's a smart kid, he works his butt off, he loves the game and he's a great character kid. So, you say to yourself, 'Man, as this guy gets experience in the NFL, he's just going to get better and better.' We really think he's got a high ceiling and also a high floor. So, we're fired up to see what comes of him, but yes, to me, it's impressive."

You talked about RB J.K. Dobbins being kind of a steal there in the second round. When did you kind of feel through the draft that he might actually fall to you during that process? Do you remember kind of going through that stage in that second round and kind of getting the feeling that he could fall to you? (Jamison Hensley) "[I] never really felt like he would fall to us until [pick No.] 54 got turned in. I just never expected him to be there in the sense of him. Now, that being said, in our room there were a lot of [running] backs, and there were a lot of different orders. So, everyone's order was different, but yes, we thought that he'd be gone. We didn't think he'd be there, and that's why we were so excited to get him. But as the [running] backs started coming off the board … I'd say when [Cam] Akers got drafted, it was like, 'Wow, [J.K.] Dobbins has a legit shot to be there.' And then, obviously, Philly took [Jalen] Hurts and [A.J.] Epenesa went, so then we knew. But [we] definitely didn't go into the draft thinking that J.K. Dobbins would be our pick at 55. I didn't, personally. I thought he was a better player that wouldn't be there when we were picking."

Can you compare across drafts? In other words, DT Daylon Mack against DT Justin Madubuike or DT Broderick Washington – can you look at what you got a year before and sort of compare to the guys you're getting this year? (Kirk McEwen) "I think they're different types of players. Daylon [Mack] is your true nose tackle, and we drafted him as such knowing that he was a zero-[technique] or 1-technique, maybe he'll give you some reps as a 3-[technique]. But I think Justin [Madubuike] and Broderick [Washington], they can play nose [tackle] – and they do play nose [tackle] – but they're probably more of your athletic 3-techniques. And as you saw on the film, especially in Broderick's case, he played at a lot of 5-[technique] last year. So, [they are] probably different types of guys in terms of positions you evaluate them for. In terms of ability, they are what they are in the sense of where they're taken. Obviously, we took them. We saw Justin as a third-rounder and Daylon as a fifth-[rounder] and Broderick as a fifth-[rounder]. That's where we got them, I should say. But we're excited to get all three of them, and I think what you're going to have is three young guys that are going to push each other. And I think you create competition by having three talented players all in the same room fighting for the same playing time. So, [I'm] excited to see what comes of it, and I'm really hoping all of them answer the challenge and step up and make each other's game better."

Obviously, everyone who is going to get drafted has physical abilities that are exceptional. It sounded like, from listening to you, that so much of it was the discipline to properly use them. When you guys are looking at players, is that one of the first things? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, I think when you look at guys, you have to look at a guy how you evaluate a guy, and that's the great thing about our staffs being together for so long – our coaching and scouting staffs being together. We're in sync. We look at a player and evaluate him for our team and how he fits our team. And then we bring the coaches in, and they validate it, or we'll get into discussions like, 'I don't know if he's a fit.' But we try to ... Every grade we put on a guy; this is what we think he is. And then, certainly, when you look at the players, you want to see disciplined players. You want to see, especially defensive players, offensively too … But our scheme is such a defined scheme in the sense of being disciplined, maintaining your gap integrity, playing together and as a result playing as one. So, when you find guys on film that do the right thing over and over and over and understand gap integrity and understand technique, you get excited about them."

Back to LB Patrick Queen. You mentioned how you have to, more than an experienced college player, project – project his growth. What's an honest risk assessment in doing that, especially for such a high pick? And, I'm trying to remember – and you'll remember ahead of me on this – what other guys have you picked so high with such little starting experience, and if you can recall how that worked out? (Mark Viviano) "I'd have to actually have a list in front of me. In terms of the projection, I think what you're projecting is how much better he's going to be. With a guy like Patrick [Queen], there's not a rawness to his game. There's not a … When you take a guy who's maybe a little bit more raw and not polished, then you're having to project that the coaching, and the players' ability to process and learn, and develop the specifics of the position – then you're having to project more. With a guy like Patrick, you're just projecting that he's going to be even better. Like, next year he'd be a Top 10 pick or a Top 15 pick versus a Top 28 pick. There's a risk with every player, first round all the way down to seven. And you can take a four-year starter versus a one-year starter. I think what you really try to grab a hold of is how is the guy as a kid, first and foremost? How is he as a talent, which is what we're evaluating on film? That's the easy part. And then, the character, the makeup, the work ethic, the intelligence. So, you talk to all those sources, and when you hear positive feedback, you're like, 'Man, I'm seeing this on film? I'm seeing this type of production, this type of athleticism, these type of reactions on film, and he's this good of a kid and this good of worker.' Then you feel that the bar is really high for him."

You were talking a little bit earlier about how guys fit. And now that you're a couple years into QB Lamar Jackson, this offense that is quite unique compared to the rest of the league … How has that impacted your overall evaluation of offensive linemen these last couple years? (Luke Jones) "John [Harbaugh] has mentioned it; we want to be big and physical up front. So, there's definitely a body-type and a mentality that we're looking for with offensive linemen. That's not to say an undersized guy can't play for us. Patrick [Mekari], who started at center for us, was 308 pounds [and] Ben [Powers] was 307 [pounds] coming out. So, they aren't necessarily huge guys, but when you watch them play, they play physical, and they play strong. So, it's probably more the core strength and the power than it is the size. Now, ideally, the bigger the better, but you can find a player who may not be as imposing physically, but plays with the core strength, and the power, and the control. If you look at a guy like [Marshal] Yanda, he was probably never over 315 [pounds] ever in his career, but he was so strong. He had those vice grip hands and the core strength. Even when he was 307 [pounds], he was moving guys off the ball because he had the core, the leverage and the mentality. So, that's what we look for. I'd say that's the biggest thing we look for in terms of offensive linemen – that physical mentality. And obviously, we're running the ball a lot, so we want guys that can come off [the line] and knock you back. The bigger guys, you can see it a little bit more on. The smaller guys, you have to look for it, and maybe it's not as common, but they're out there."