Transcripts: John Harbaugh Monday Press Conference (1/9)

Opening statement: "[I] appreciate you guys being here. [We're] looking forward to our opportunity [and are] getting into preparation right now for a game Sunday night, a Wild Card Playoff game. So, we're going to be working as hard as we can to be as prepared as we can to go try to play our best game at the most important time of the year. That's what we're working hard for; [I'm] really excited about the opportunity for our players, for our coaches, for our fans; [we're] looking forward to it, and we'll be ready. What questions do you have?"

We didn't ask you about RB Gus Edwards after the game yesterday. Have you gotten any updates on how he's doing? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I've gotten some updates, but it's just in the process with the concussion protocol right now. So, we'll see where that goes."

With QB Lamar Jackson, do you expect him to practice this week? (Jamison Hensley) "Like I've been saying, I don't really have an update right now to share with you. We'll have our injury report out on Wednesday because I won't have a chance to talk to you between now and then. That's kind of where we're at."

How beneficial was it to rest the guys you did yesterday at Cincinnati? (Todd Karpovich) "Well, we'll see; we'll see how beneficial it was. That's to be determined."

What went into the thought process of who to start and who to sit out? A lot of offensive guys sat, but there were quite a few starters on the defense. (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, it was a little bit about where guys were at with it, just physically, just stages and my judgment [of] where they were at. Little things sometimes add up, or if I felt like they needed some rest. You don't have too many options; it's not like a preseason game, so that's what we did. Most of the guys played, obviously; I think a lot is made out of that unnecessarily, really. I thought a lot of guys played; they played well. The guys who come in and play are expected to play just as well. For the most part, they did."

You made a few roster moves on Saturday by waiving WR DeSean Jackson and TE Nick Boyle. Are they still in your plans to bring back? Specifically with Nick, and everything he's been through the last few years, how tough is it to make a move like that? (Luke Jones) "That's a great question. Nick [Boyle] is a guy that's been here for a long time, and we've been through a lot. Nick is playing good football; even this year, he's played a lot of football this year. So, it was a roster move that we had to make. We have some options with that, in terms of bringing him back, or possibly the practice squad, things like that. So, I would still say that Nick's still in our plans. DeSean [Jackson], I just can't say enough about DeSean. I just really enjoyed being around him. He's a good guy, a fun guy to be around, a competitive guy. I'm just kind of appreciative that we had a chance to get to know him a little bit because I never really knew him throughout the course ... Our paths never really crossed, but we'll just be moving forward from there on that."

Can you talk about the crop of rookies that you had this year and their development from being drafted to the conclusion of the regular season? (Kyle Barber) "It's a great point, really. We've played a lot of rookies; we are a very young team. We have some good veteran leadership, but we're also a very young team. Rookies, they make plays a lot of times and they flash their potential future, but sometimes they learn too. They learn on the job, and you have to put them out there and give them a chance to learn. We have a lot of rookies, so we have a lot of guys out there learning on the job right now. I'm happy about that; you just have to coach through the mistakes they might make or the experiences that they might have that they need to learn from. So, that's kind of where we're at."

Do you feel like what rookies TE Charlie Kolar and OLB David Ojabo showed you in this final game could mean they'll play a bigger role in the playoffs? (Ryan Mink) "Definitely, definitely. That's exactly – if that's where you're going with it. Those guys have all proven that they can play, and they have a valuable role for us. Those two guys specifically, I thought did a really good job. Some of the guys who have been playing all along – take Isaiah Likely, add him into the mix there – and others. 'Pepe' [Damarion Williams] was out there playing; he did a good job. So, I'm not going to think of everybody off the top of my head, but I'm really happy with those guys."

We've seen TE Isaiah Likely have some of these big games when TE Mark Andrews isn't on the field. Do you still like he can still be a focal point of this passing offense when they're both on the field together? (Cordell Woodland) "Heck yes; heck yes. Yes, absolutely. Affirmative yes. Those guys will be out there together plenty, for sure. We have a lot of options with the tight ends, and we plan on using them."

We haven't been able to talk to QB Lamar Jackson since he's been recovering from his knee injury. How has he been during this period while he hasn't been able to be out there? (Jamison Hensley) "Lamar [Jackson] has been in great spirits; he has been. He's been working super hard. He's out there again today; I don't watch the workouts with the trainers – it's with the trainers. Hopefully, it's progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon. That's really what we're all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will, honestly. That's just the truth of it, but he's been great. He's always in good spirits. He wants to play; there's no doubt. That's my feeling. You know I love Lamar; I love Lamar. I love everything about Lamar – always have, always will. So, he's working hard, [and] he's been in good spirits."

We've seen how productive the tight ends can be in the passing game, but the wide receivers have not. What do you need from them for this offense to be what you want it to be in the postseason? (Jonas Shaffer) "[We just need them to] make some plays, make some plays. We did have a chance to make some plays on Sunday, so [we have to] come up with that. Sammy [Watkins] made some plays out there, did a really good job and made some plays. We had other chances, [and] we didn't always make those plays. So, you can talk to some guys – we look at the blocking as well. I understand your point – we want them in the passing-game production – but I want to say, they're working hard, and they're fighting and competing out there to help us any way they can. We need them to make the plays for us, and I know they want to, and we did make a few plays in the game."

There was an article out of Cincinnati with a lot of comments from Bengals players feeling like there was borderline dirty stuff from some of your guys. In reviewing the game, did you see anything from either side that struck you as sort of outside the realm of normal competitiveness between rivals? (Childs Walker) "I studied the game really closely, obviously. Anybody can, and it's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges, but I'm not going to get into that. I don't get into that with other teams, nor about other teams – never have, never will."

Have you sensed an elevated feeling to this rivalry, because the Bengals have risen to where they are over the last couple of years? Does it feel like a different rivalry now with the Bengals? _(Bo Smolka) _"No, it's always been a good rivalry."

You got S Marcus Williams back about a month ago, and before that, you acquired ILB Roquan Smith. From all that time together now, do you see the growth of the reps in practice and in games of just being able to execute what you want to do in pass coverage? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, absolutely. I think the time on task – practice, in games and meetings – these guys being 100% focused and locked in on building what we're trying to build on that side of the ball has been very effective, and it's showing up in the way we're playing. It's been very impressive. But no one is sitting on their hands. We've got a big challenge in front of us against an offense that, obviously, is very confident and very talented, and we're looking forward to that challenge."

In ILB Roquan Smith's post-game press conference, he said that he was excited probably about six or seven times. How important has his attitude been as a leader on this team since he arrived? (Melissa Kim) "Yes, very important. That's a great point. Roquan [Smith] – and not just Roquan … You can talk about a bunch of guys: Chuck Clark, Calais Campbell. Again, I'm going to forget guys. You can talk about [Justin] Houston, 'JPP' [Jason Pierre-Paul], the young guys, Tyus Bowser, Marlon [Humphrey], Marcus [Peters]. I wish I could name every guy on the defense, because I think it goes to all those guys; it's a team game. But to your specific question about Roquan, he has been fantastic that way. He's all about it. He doesn't worry about what people think; he doesn't care. He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That's what he's all about – 100% – [and] that's what I love about him. He's one of the top guys I've ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way."

When you think back over the season, was that moment when RB J.K. Dobbins decided to get the second knee surgery an under-the-radar big moment, because it really has been a smashing success, as I think you called it a few weeks after the surgery? (Childs Walker) "Probably. I guess I don't really rate above the radar and under the radar like that, but I think it was a big deal. I think he made a really smart decision to have the surgery. Only he knew how the knee felt, and when they went in, [Head Orthopedic Surgeon at MedStar Health] Dr. [Leigh Ann] Curl – who is one of the best in the world at what she does – went in there and saw what she saw in real time, and she said, 'Hey, this is something that is required.' So, [J.K. Dobbins] did the right thing, and she did a great job, and he's done an amazing job. Nobody works harder, nobody wants to be back more than J.K. So, I love the guy. I'd give him a hug every time I see him if could, if it wouldn't start getting uncomfortable (laughter). He's a good dude, and he wants to win, he wants to play, and he'll be back out there next week."

Because of the uncertainty surrounding QB Lamar Jackson's health, if and when QB Anthony Brown were to have to play in a playoff game, how huge is a full game's experience in Cincinnati last week for him in that scenario? (Gerry Sandusky) "Yes, heck yes, it's big, it's big. It won't be his [Anthony Brown's] first full game out there; it'll be his second full game. So, he'll be … He's a great guy. He's going to be ready to go if called upon, and we're going to go out there, and we're going to put our best foot forward, and I'm pretty excited about our chances."

What about this team gives you confidence in being able to go on a postseason run? (Kyle Barber) "This team is what gives me confidence about going on a postseason run – everything about this team. This team has what it takes to win at this time of year, and that's what matters. So, everything else kind of fades to the background – all the big-picture stuff. What comes to the foreground is doing what you have to do to win a game – win one game – in the most important time of the year and playing winning football for 60 minutes – playoff-winning football. So, that's what we'll be focusing on."

I know you're focused solely on the Bengals, but can I take you back to 2002? You were with the Eagles, and QB Donovan McNabb missed the final six or seven games of the regular season and then started in the postseason. Do you remember that and McNabb coming back for the postseason? He actually won when he came back. Do you remember that? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, we went to the [NFC] Championship game, right? We lost in the Championship game. Did we lose to St. Louis in the Championship game?" (Reporter: "It might have been. You beat [Michael] Vick in the Divisional.") "Yes, we got a punt return back across the 50[-yard line] for the last drive. They were pumping crowd music in there, in the old dome in St. Louis. (laughter) It's since been ruled illegal. I swear to God, I've still got a headache from that. I think I lost half of my hearing that day." (Reporter: "Do you remember anything about Donovan McNabb, though?" – laughter) "I didn't throw you off the scent there, did I? (laughter) Yes, it's just [that] he came back. I mean, I remember him playing. He played great; that's what I remember. I wasn't coaching Donovan, per se, but I was there, and I remember Donovan working hard to get back. [He's] another guy; I love Donovan McNabb. He's one of the great competitors. And those teams went to three straight [NFC] Championship games and got in the Super Bowl, and [there were] a lot of hard-fought moments with those guys. So, to your point, yes, I see the metaphor or the similarity that you're drawing there." (Reporter: "But do you remember that there was uncertainty? I know it was a long time ago, but do you remember there was uncertainty? 'How would he play?'") "No, I haven't really thought about that. You're really taking me to a part of my brain that is kind of like … I have to dig that one out. You might have to probe in there to find those memories."