Transcripts: John Harbaugh Monday Press Conference (10/10)

Opening statement: "OK, good to see everyone. Appreciate you guys coming. Just finishing up, wrapping up the game in terms of our evaluations and things like that, and we'll put our teaching tapes together for tomorrow. At the same time, [we're] getting ready for the Giants and ramping that up and starting our installs tomorrow, as well. So, we're happy with where we're at. [That was] a very important and valuable division win last night. Exciting, stadium was rocking. Our guys played a good game; it was pretty much what we thought after watching the tape. When we talked last night, it wasn't too much different in terms of what we thought we saw and what we saw. Now we're moving forward and getting ready for a very good New York Giants team that's on a roll. So, what questions do you have?"

You mentioned last night that S Marcus Williams would miss significant time, is the plan for him to go on IR, and do you know any sort of timetable for his return? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Yes, he'll go on IR and then the timetable will kind of be based off what the IR number is. So, I don't really want to get into the dates and times and stuff like that, but it will be a significant amount of time. It won't be a season-ender, though."

What did you see out of S Geno Stone stepping in for S Marcus Williams, and what will you be looking for from him and S Kyle Hamilton moving forward? _(Luke Jones) _"Those guys are practicing every day, they both played well last night. I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well. They both have their own styles, and I think they'll both play well for us, but they both have to step up and do a great job. Of course, Chuck [Clark] as well; we move a lot of guys in and out of that safety/nickel spot, so we'll be moving guys around in there a lot. So, I'm looking forward to all of those guys kind of as a team, as a group, kind of filling in for Marcus [Williams] and not losing a step on that."

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has found many ways to get WR Devin Duvernay the ball. What have you seen from him and how he's matured as a player in his third year? _(Todd Karpovich) _"Yes, that's exactly right. He's just kind of taking steps every week, it almost seems like still, in terms of impacting games. That's probably the difference; he's really impacting games now in a big way, with the return game and the pass, but now he's still doing the return game, but in the passing game, he's coming up with plays and running the ball. Some of our read option stuff, he's a guy who's part of the read, and sometimes he gets it and sometimes he doesn't. Then, he's in the passing game, he's moving around, motioning, just doing a lot of great stuff for us."

Was S Marcus Williams hurt on the screen pass? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I don't know exactly which play it was, but it was on the first or second series because I just remember being on the sideline, and it was really bothering him early in the game. He gutted it out. He didn't really say too much about it, so I don't think anyone realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it."

DE Calais Campbell said the players didn't watch much of the Bengals games from last year, but how much did the coaches review the film, and how much stock did you put into it knowing your team was so different this year? _(John Harbaugh) _"Yes, we looked at the X's and O's part of it, that's a big part of it in terms of how they attack the structure of what we're doing, what they're doing. Beyond that, we didn't think too much of it. I never mentioned it during the week; it wasn't something that we talked about. It's a different year, different teams."

Two weeks ago, DB Brandon Stephens played almost every snap in the slot, and CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams didn't play a snap on defense. Last night, Williams played a lot on defense. Was Stephens hurt, or was that just a personnel decision? _(Bo Smolka) _"No, we just kind of roll guys in there and give people an opportunity to play and give all our guys a chance to contribute. We had a lot of good options back there and some young guys who are developing and growing. So, if they can share the load a little bit, that's good for all of us."

Going back to the safeties, would you say that S Geno Stone's style is more similar to S Marcus Williams' than S Kyle Hamilton's? _(Childs Walker) _"I can't even think that way; it doesn't matter. Geno [Stone] is Geno; Kyle [Hamilton] is Kyle; Marcus [Williams] is Marcus. They have their strengths, and we'll try to put them in position to make the most of their strengths, if we can."

QB Joe Burrow had his lowest yards-per-attempt last night on your lowest blitz percentage of the season. Going into Week 6, is this the most comfortable you've been on defense so far? _(David Andrade) _"We played the best statistically of this season so far, so from a comfortable standpoint, I like that a lot better. Our guys feel better about that. Every game is different; every team is different. This was a team that we kind of just chose to attack the way we did. We played a lot of zone coverage, a lot of split-safety zone, a lot of disguises. We didn't want to give up anything deep. [We wanted to] make them throw short, then go rally and go try to tackle. They made some yards; they were throwing the ball in the flares and the wide screens, and they're running the ball a little bit here, and there and moving the ball down the field, but took them a while to do it, and that was the plan basically. Next week will be a different week and a different plan."

Especially early in the game, how do you think CB Marcus Peters set the tone with his tackling and physicality? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Yes, you're right. The tackle on the screen was really good. He made a couple of plays, [and] he had some good coverage plays. Marcus [Peters] is always into it, and the energy is high. He's one of our leaders."

Did you know that you'd be able to get as many snaps out of CB Marcus Peters as you did? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"We were happy with [his] number of snaps, yes. He was kind of slowed down by a muscle thing, and to get out there and do as well as he did was good. I know he's on the bike back there behind [the bench] keeping that thing warm the whole game. We have a purple heart award; he's been nominated for it, for the guys that fight through an injury and play. So, he'll be in consideration for that for doing that."

How impressed have you been with the impact OLB Jason Pierre-Paul has already made? _(Kyle Barber) _"Very impressed. He hadn't played at all in training camp or in the season. I thought he looked good the first week, and now just a little bit better this week. To get his hands on those balls, and to pressure the quarterback, strong against the run. He plays super hard, he's a hard playing guy. You can tell he loves the game, so he's a big plus for us. I'm very happy that we have him."

Do you feel like the outside linebacker group is close to becoming whole again with OLBs Tyus Bowser working his way back, David Ojabo coming into the picture and Jason Pierre-Paul getting better? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I hope so. That's what we're waiting for, there's no doubt. We're trying to get there, for sure."

After watching the film, what did you see from T Ronnie Stanley? _(Cordell Woodland) _"He played well; Ronnie [Stanley] played well, and so did Pat [Mekari]. Both of those guys were going against [Trey] Hendrickson, and he's a really good player out there, a high-motor guy. I wouldn't say we wiped him out of the game or anything like that, but he didn't wreck the game by any stretch. So, I thought those guys did a really good job. Ronnie was Ronnie. To see that, and he felt good afterwards – he was strong, solid. He anchored really well; that was important with the ankle to see that. We thought he was going to do that because he did it in practice. So, big step, big step in the right direction for Ronnie."

Do you anticipate Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari alternating series at left tackle going forward? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Yes, I'm just listening to what the doctors, and the trainer and what Ronnie [Stanley] says. It's really up to those guys; it's between Ronnie and the trainers to tell us what the deal is, and we'll adhere to it and build the gameplan accordingly."

What are the keys to defending plays like the Philly Special double end-around and shovel pass that the Bengals ran? _(Noah Trister) _"With the coverage that we were in down there in the low red zone for the Philly Special, it was a coverage that passes off routes. Marcus [Peters] was able to pass off his route and kind of became a free player, and just responded to what he saw. He ended up being the edge player over there, and as [Tyler Boyd] came around there, he was a threat to the edge, and Marcus took it. [He] just didn't hesitate and made a great play. The other one, we work on the shovel pass a lot; it's a play that we run too. That's one where there's pretty defined techniques when you recognize the blocking scheme involved there, and our guys did a great job. Marcus was one of the guys on that one, too, if you remember, because he was in man coverage there. So, both those plays were really well played. The other one, I think Odafe [Oweh] was the other guy involved in that; he did a great job because he was the end."

On that double end-around, it looked like S Geno Stone did a pretty good job of trading off routes with CB Marcus Peters before the snap, is that kind of what you saw? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"I'm not really sure about the communication as far as what they said, I've just looked at the tape, I haven't really talked to them about it, but I'll say this about Geno [Stone], if this is kind of what you're saying – He's really good at that stuff. Geno came in, really wasn't expected to play in the game on defense, but he always knows the gameplan, he always knows the checks, he always practices well, and he's always prepared. That's one of his best strengths, so I wouldn't be surprised if what you're talking about is not exactly what happened."

What did you see from ILB Patrick Queen in coverage? With you guys playing the two high safeties and them checking down a lot, there was a lot on Queen's plate to kind of rally to the ball in coverage. What did you see from him, besides the interception? _(Ryan Mink) _"Yes, I just thought he was really disciplined, in terms of being in the right spots. There are different types of split-safety coverage, in terms of who has what, and so, at different times, he's in the flat, other times he's back there in that hook area, sometimes you've got to be a little deeper in play-action – there are different things. I thought he just managed all that stuff really well and was just kind of in the right spots pretty much the entire game – and on that one, obviously, in exactly the right spot to make that play."

Have you heard yet whether WR Rashod Bateman and OLB Justin Houston will be able to come back this week? _(Childs Walker) _"Yes, I would say they might be able to come back. It's just Monday. We'll just have to see. Again, I'd like to see them back."

A lot of people were talking about K Justin Tucker's game-winning kick, but how about P Jordan Stout having this moment to share with Tucker? _(David Andrade) _"Yes, that was a … Didn't 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker] saying something last night about the game-winning hold? That's pretty cool. So, it was – it was a game-winning hold. To your point, [Jordan Stout] was pretty excited about it. I think I saw a clip where he was celebrating with Tuck and screaming and yelling. He takes it seriously. He's not just a punter. That punting role has more to it than just punting the ball, which is obviously a big role. But he's into it, man. He doesn't want to let Justin down and the team down, so he had a good night – and he punted well, too. So, it was a good night for him."

What went into the fourth-down decision to go for the field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-inches? _(Kyle Barber) _"Well, we put the offense out there, and the offense was out there; it's not like we just ran the field goal team out to kick. So, we had a plan, and we followed through on the plan, and it turned out to be a delay of game, and it was the best thing to do to kick the field goal, based on a lot of things that happen in those situations. So, it was really more of a football deal than it was a strategic decision. It could've gone either way. It turned out to be the right thing, right? So, that's good. But that's kind of how those things go. I felt like it was … Sometimes you want to go for it … I say this a lot: It comes down to whether you think you're going to get it or not. So, you could do some things strategically to give yourself the best chance to get it, and if you don't have the best chance to get it, you don't go for it; you kick it. And sometimes it's better to line up and find out as opposed to guessing before you send the play out there."

How much did the clock factor in there? Cincinnati even had a very long drive, and you still had two minutes and three timeouts left. (Luke Jones) _"At that point … Because there is so much time when we went for it?" _(Reporter: "Right, even with their long touchdown drive, you still got the ball back.")"Well, that's right. I didn't know that they were going to take that much time off the clock, so there was … We weren't just looking at just one or two possessions. Like, the week before, you're looking at a minute; now we're looking at how many possessions. There is a possibility there's going to be one, two, three, four more possessions there, so there's going to be more points scored. So, it did feel like … This is kind of how we approached the whole game: It felt like every point was going to count, and then it didn't turn out to be a real high-scoring game, so three points really mattered. I was leaning toward getting as many points as we could in that particular game. So, that's just how we did it."

What goes into the decision to kick the 43-yard field goal, as opposed to running a couple plays to gain more yardage for the possibility of a closer kick? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I think that's a really great point. We had that conversation, and of course, [special teams coach] Randy [Brown] wants more yards, which I appreciate, and I always want more yards, too. But at that point in time, we just felt like – and it was just a gut call at the time – just to say, 'We're going to take it right here and kick it,' because there is also risk in that; and the risks are that you turn the ball over, which I don't think we would have done, because our guys were doing a good job with the ball-handling and holding onto the ball, but the risk of a penalty is pretty significant right there. So, rather than putting in the hands of the officials, sometimes you just say, 'Put it in the hands of Tucker. And that was kind of the choice that I made in that moment."

With the fourth-down calls, how much do you weigh-in the players' wanting to stay out there, as opposed to whatever coaching decision you have in mind? _(Cordell Woodland) _"The only one I can think of is the one that we … Well, we called a play in the last one that you just asked me about, and then the other one was when we went for it, right – that we didn't get? So, I know we wanted to stay out there for that one. Yes, you think about it. It's a part of it. How confident are they? How confident is [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] in the play call? How confident am I in the play calls that we have? What's it look like? How are we moving the ball? How are we blocking them? How good is the defense? Do they look tired? Do they look strong? Do we have a play? Do we have answers for pressure or for coverage, if something might get us? There are a lot of factors that go into it."

When you have a plan, but you ultimately take the delay of game, is it your call from the sideline to the delay? Who makes that final choice? _(Childs Walker) _"No, that's all built into the play. Those things are built into the play."

What do you see on tape from RB Saquon Barkley, and what kind of stress could he put on your defense? _(Cliff Brown) _"That's right; [Saquon Barkley] looks good to me. I watched a few games last week, and I'm getting ready to go back up after we finish and get on those guys more. But strength, balance, change of direction; he's just a really tough guy to tackle. [He's] good out of the backfield, catches passes. [He's] a good all-around – great all-around – running back [and] a heart and soul of their offense. But it's just not him; Daniel Jones is playing really well, and he's a tough tackle. He's been making plays out of the pocket that I didn't really expect to see, and he's really made a big difference for them – throwing and running around. [Their] offensive line is playing well – Ben Bredeson, who was here, he's doing a nice job for them. So, they're doing a good job on offense, obviously, and winning games."

After rewatching that final drive, what did QB Lamar Jackson show you, from start to finish, taking the ball from deep in your territory to getting into field goal range and putting the team on his back again? _(Shawn Stepner) _"Yes, [Lamar Jackson] did. He even said it last night when we were all sitting there at the press conference, and he wasn't real thrilled with the way the game went for him, because he's a perfectionist. And I think he feels like he left some things out there – some plays that could've been made – and yet [he] doesn't get flustered by it [and] just says, 'Let's find a way to win the game.' That's what he said last night. So, there was some pretty darn good blocking going on, on some of those runs, and they were designed quarterback runs that he read really well, and he ran well, and they blocked well – just really well executed by everybody. And to have that threat – to have Lamar, who is willing to do it and able to do it – that's a tough run game to stop, especially in a situation like that, where they've got to get off the field. So, credit to everybody, but sure, it starts with Lamar, and he made it happen."