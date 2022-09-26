Transcripts: John Harbaugh Monday Press Conference (9/26)

"OK, I appreciate everybody coming today – thank you. Obviously, a very important win. [We] went back and watched the tape; it's one of those games that looked very similar on tape to what it looked like when you watched it in real time, so confirmed a lot of things for us. The guys played extremely hard and made plays when they needed to be made at critical points of time in the game. So, a hard-fought battle, and that's really at the end what wins games. Like we said, the game is about the players, and our players made the plays to win the game. So, that's where we're at. What questions do you have?"

Did you get any update on NT Michael Pierce yet? _(Jamison Hensley) _"No, the MRI is not back yet, and we haven't heard from our doctors on that yet."

With NT Michael Pierce going out, DT Travis Jones made his NFL debut and might have played a little more than you had designed. How did you think he played? _(Luke Jones) _"I thought he played well. Travis [Jones] is going to be a very impactful player. It was his first outing out there, and he played hard. He's going to learn a lot from it. He played well enough for the first time out, as you said he played well, but of course we have high expectations for him and he's only going to get better from here."

After watching the film, how did you assess T Daniel Faalele's performance as the game went on? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Right, [that's] probably a really good point you're making. As the game went on, he really settled in. He never played left tackle in a game before in his life. So, to go out there and get a feel … The two rushers they had, obviously, coming off the edges, were both very good football players. It just seemed to me that once he kind of got settled down … A loud stadium, silent count – [he] really hadn't been practicing the silent count all week with the 'ones' – once he kind of got the timing of that down and got a feel for the speed of the game, he seemed to get his confidence into the second half where I think he felt like he belonged out there and started playing really well. So, that was a big plus for us. The whole offensive line played extremely well, and he's kind of a good example of that."

S Kyle Hamilton played less snaps than he did the previous two weeks, but he had that big forced fumble. Was that based on playing less safeties overall? _(Todd Karpovich) _"He played the plays he had [and] he played really well. We'll kind of work that every single week. You move guys around; a lot of guys are learning. Kyle [Hamilton] is developing. It's his third game as an NFL player. Obviously, [he] had a learning experience the week before, as a lot of young guys did and do, especially on the backend. So, he worked hard all week, he had a sense of urgency to try to become a little bit better of a player this week than he was last week, and he became a much better player. To see him come up and make that play in that critical moment, was kind of a reward for that. That's a play that not too many people make, and I'll also say Marcus Peters … That's a fumble catch that not too many people are ever going to make either. His ball skills are just one of a kind, so a turning point play in the game. Kyle let a little primordial scream on the sideline there after that, so I think that was a good moment for him."

Speaking of moments, what was it like to see LB Brandon Copeland go out there after practicing with the team three times and this being his hometown team? How did it look on film? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Right, very meaningful. He played well. I would say the best way to describe it is that he did his job; he did it well, and that's saying a lot for a player that was here for week. We had mentioned last week that he had a lot of carry-over, that he remembered a lot of principles of the defense, but I ran into him in the locker room afterwards and I said, 'I bet you weren't expecting this a week ago!' He laughed, but he was pretty happy."

I know you were happy with how RB J.K. Dobbins looked in the game, but the medical people talk about how important it is for how a guy feels coming out of his first game back. Do you have a sense of how J.K. feels? _(Childs Walker) _"He seemed good. I haven't seen him today; according to the medical report that we got back, he's in good shape. He was excited in the locker room after the game and felt good about it, so we'll go from here."

This is looking ahead a little bit, but this is Week 4, so next week OLB Tyus Bowser, RB Gus Edwards, TE Charlie Kolar and some of the PUP guys are eligible to be activated. Do you anticipate any of those guys being activated as early as next week? _(Bo Smolka) _"I don't know; we'll see. I don't really have a comment on it, because I don't know enough to say either way. So, I'll have my fingers crossed."

Overall, with the secondary, they had some yards, but it looked like it was really tight coverage and there weren't busts. How do you evaluate how the secondary and pass defense played overall? _(Ryan Mink) _"I thought they played well. There were some yards here and there, obviously, but it wasn't … We had some crossing routes that got hit on us in man coverage, which we could have done better on. We have to keep working on that, but those are tough routes to cover; we hit a few of those too on offense you may have noticed. So, other than that, we were good. We still kept the ball in front of us, we tackled pretty well most of the time. So, just have to keep improving."

Do you have an update on OLB Jason Pierre-Paul? _(Bo Smolka) _"Yes, he's supposed to be in here, he should be in here today sometime. I haven't been told otherwise, unless plans have changed, but I've kind of been in my cave up there, so I'm not sure."

It's not a secret that WR Devin Duvernay can run and he has big-play ability, but has his all-around skill set shown you a lot? Is that something you feel like he's made big strides in this year? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I would say so. Those are things that we felt like were in his skill set when we drafted him, but it takes, usually, some development in the National Football League. He's been playing ever since he got here in some capacity, but to see him kind of flourish in the last few games in this season in fulfillment of those expectations is just great. I was in the weight room earlier and saw him, and he's never satisfied; he's just never satisfied. That kind of mindset is what goes a long way."

We talk so much about quarterbacks developing as passers, but do quarterbacks sort of develop as runners too as their careers go along? Do you think QB Lamar Jackson is seeing the field differently in that aspect as well? (Noah Trister) _"I haven't thought about it like that. I think Josh Allen has developed as a runner. He was a tough runner his rookie year. He runs over to our sideline and got into it with Matt Judon one time, do you remember that? He came up screaming, [and] I said to him, 'Hey, calm down, dude. You're on our sideline over here.' _(laughter)He laughed; he's a great guy, but he's running the ball really well, I can tell you that. So, that's kind of what I'm thinking about right now."

When people talk about QB Lamar Jackson they always talk about his 2019 NFL MVP season. Do you feel like the way that he's played so far this year is even better? (Jamison Hensley) _"You know that I'm not going to do that question. _(laughter)It's two different years, two different lifetimes."

In the past, I think the perception of this offense was that the run game would set up the pass, but you guys have been able to pass the ball really well, even when the run game hasn't been there. What do you attribute that to, and how do you think offensive coordinator Greg Roman has handled the shift in how this offense is run? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"There are a lot of ways to look at all that, and I think a lot of it is just kind of distracting. You try to make something out of something that's not really a narrative. You just try to be the best offense you can be with what you've got at that given point in time – how guys are playing and who you're playing and all that kind of stuff – and then the evolution kind of happens as it goes. So, obviously, I believe [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] is doing a great job. I always feel that way. I think he's always done that. And nothing is perfect; offense, defense and special teams, head coaching, training room, equipment room, weight room – none of it is perfect – scouting. But everybody does their best, and I do believe that Greg is really good at taking what you have and putting it together in a way that makes it really tough to defend. And if you ask any defensive coordinator or head coach in this league, they'll tell you that this offense is hard to defend. So, that's a pretty a good measuring stick right there. Now, executing and then keeping it going and coming up with ways to keep people off balance, that's what coaches do, that's what coordinators do. I really believe Greg is one of the very best in the business at that."

Have you heard anything more about the WR Rashod Bateman fumble from the NFL, or have you gotten a chance to take a longer look, and has your opinion changed? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Yes, we looked at it. My guy [offensive assistant] Daniel Stern brought it in, and we looked at it, and we just didn't think there was control or [that] he had caught the ball. You've got to catch the ball to take two steps and make a football move; first, you've got to have control of it. So, we didn't think that was the case, but we haven't heard from the league yet, and it doesn't really matter what we think, so it is the way it is. But it'll be interesting just [to] purely understand the rules, in terms of what to challenge and what not to challenge in the future; that'll be good for us to understand – how they look at that play."

After watching the film, what did you think about RB Justice Hill, and what worked for the running game yesterday that wasn't necessarily working the first couple games? _(Cordell Woodland) _"I thought Justice [Hill] did really well. He's been coming on all camp like that. He's just really even a better player than he was last year when he went out. So, he and I, we were talking about it after coming off the field, because he and I have been talking about this game – that he was going to have this game – and to see him have this game is just really rewarding and not surprising at all. So, we just executed well, we had some room on certain plays, and it worked out for us."

In that vein, it looks like C Tyler Linderbaum just kind of keeps steadily getting better. What do you see from him on film and where he's improving? _(Ryan Mink) _"I see him [Tyler Linderbaum] steadily getting better – that's well said. But it really is that. He's very talented, he's very tough, [a] determined guy, and he's gotten better each week. He's only three games in, so let's see where it goes. But he's doing a good job."

New England averaged five yards per carry against you guys. When you watched the game again, does anything stand out that you particularly need to clean up on that front? _(Childs Walker) _"First of all, the quarterback got kind of garbage yards – I'd call them – that shouldn't have happened. Those are the ones that our guys will be most upset about. Those are yards that really just … They aren't even rushing yards, really; they're pass-rushing yards. And we've got to do a better job with our rush lanes. And then a couple downhill runs got us a little bit, where we'll look at some fits – the way we fit some of those runs. They did a good job, and they're a good blocking team. They had a couple good schemes; they've got really good backs, so they deserve credit, too. But in terms of the running game, we can be a little bit better with our fits and then not give up the quarterback yards, which again, going back to this week – because you always apply last week to the next week – is an even much bigger challenge with Josh Allen."

It seems like you guys are getting closer to being 100% are cornerback. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey played almost 100% of the snaps. But what did you see out of DB Brandon Stephen, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis and CB Damarion Williams? And in an ideal world, would you like to see one of those guys emerge as the "No. 3" cornerback, or do you like being able to mix and match? _(Luke Jones) _"I'd like them both [Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams] to emerge as a No. 3 and also other guys. Brandon Stephens, he's coming off a little bit of a muscle pull, so he probably didn't have a step – a full step there. Daryl Worley does a nice job and he's in the mix there as a corner. Even some young guys like Ar'Darius Washington are practicing really well. I'm not really worried about that. We'll just keep coaching those guys and just keep developing them, and they're going to get more and more comfortable out there."

Looking ahead to the Buffalo Bills, in terms of preparation, does it help to have the type of offense that you guys have, in terms of comparing it to the offense you're about to face? _(Cordell Woodland) _"That's a good question. They do run a lot of similar plays; they run different plays, too. They've got their own style. [They're] a very physical offensive line; [they have] playmaking receivers, especially No. 14 [Stefon Diggs] and No. 88 [Dawson Knox] and No. 6 [Isaiah McKenzie]. They've got some downhill, elusive backs [and] hard runners. So, that's just starting [to] look at them – some of it being TV scouting, even; [when] you watch them on TV, you get a feel for them, too. But I saw two games last week – offense and defense. So, [it's a] big challenge."

You and Bills head coach Sean McDermott go back to your days together in Philadelphia. Over the years, have you guys ever talked about how you both found your franchise quarterbacks in the same 2018 NFL Draft? (Jamison Hensley) _"I don't remember really talking about that, specifically. We've gotten together a few times at owner's meetings, and we talk on the phone every now and then. His daughter is a great softball player – national-caliber recruit – so she was visiting Notre Dame a couple weeks ago, and Alison went over and met with her mom, Sean's wife, and his daughter, [and] saw her play a little softball over there, so that was kind of cool. So, we talk about stuff, but we haven't really reminisced about our quarterback situations." _(laughter)