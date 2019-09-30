Transcripts: John Harbaugh Monday Press Conference

JOHN HARBAUGH MONDAY PRESS CONFERENCE

Opening statement: "Good seeing everybody; I appreciate you guys all being here. We've been working all morning. I had a chance to spend some time with O.J.'s [Brigance] family just now, so I apologize for being a little bit late coming in. We've been through it all, and the thing we recognize and understand is that it's a long season in the National Football League, and it's a week-to-week proposition – always has been and always will be. You learn from that. You learn to keep an even keel and understand that you're going to play good games, and you're going to play not good games. We played a not good game, to say the least, in terms of the results Sunday. We have to be a lot better than that and improve from that, but the good news is there's opportunity to do that in our league. It's not like college football, where it's one loss and you're out. We can control our own destiny, and it starts in Pittsburgh, which is always a big challenge. They're a very good team, obviously, a big rival. We just need to go in there and find a way to win the game, which we're very capable of doing. It starts with playing our best football, which we go to work on this week. So, that's where we're at.

"I have one announcement to make: L.J. Fort signed today as a linebacker, and he'll be right in the mix on defense and special teams this week. He's up there right now working on it, and we're ready to go with him. We're excited about that, and that's where we're at."

What do you like about ILB L.J. Fort, and what does he bring? (Jeff Zrebiec)"[He is a] good football player. We've played against him quite a bit, as you know. He's played middle linebacker, played the MIKE quite a bit, been a starter for the Steelers on and off, a top-level special teams player. We're very fortunate that he became available due to the injury situation up there in Philly, and he's a fit for us, defensively and special teams-wise. So, [he is a] good player – just a good player – and he's going to help us on defense and special teams."

You have a lot of experience coming back from difficult games over the years. Is your instinct in these situations to dig into the details of it, rather than focusing on the emotions or any big picture narratives? (Childs Walker)"Absolutely. The big picture narratives, so to speak, are good. They're fine, and they're fair, but it's really not relevant to us on the inside. Because the big picture narrative, really, is that we control our own destiny, and the season is never determined by one game, not in this league. It's determined by the season. And you don't want to dig yourself into a hole, for sure, and that's what we have to make sure we don't do over the next couple of weeks. We want to dig ourselves up. We want to dig ourselves on top of our situation by playing really good football and winning these games. So, that's why you have to focus on the details, like you say. We have to go to work. We have to make sure that we play our defenses the right way. We have to make sure we execute in critical situations on offense and extend drives and finish certain plays on special teams. As we do that, we'll play winning football, and that's what we need to do."

After watching the film of the WR Odell Beckham Jr. and CB Marlon Humphrey incident, do you think it was handled correctly by the officials, or do you think an ejection was warranted? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't know about an ejection. I just try to focus on what I'm going to say to our player in that situation, because you can't control the way the officials see it. I'm not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul, but I'm sure they'll tell us what they thought they saw. Based on the close up, the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him [Beckham Jr.] on the ground after about three or four things happened. And I don't want to alleviate him from any responsibility, because we can't get flags in that situation. And I'm pretty sure that they would have called … I think they already called a foul on OBJ. So, let's walk away from that, and let's take our 15 yards, and let's move on. Take that profit. Marlon played a really good game against him. Beckham played a really good game, and it was a great battle between those two guys. Tempers flared right there. I just don't want the penalty. I think our guys … Marlon understands that. Marlon already said that. He knows that. He's a smart player, and that's the way I expect all of our guys to play. Let them get the penalties; we'll take the profit."

When you look at the defense and trying to get that fixed, when you go back, are they the same things that you're seeing when you look at the film? Are they mental things over and over again? Is it too complicated, in your opinion, for the guy? _(Jerry Coleman) _"No, I don't think that. It's not ever the same exact things. There are just so many variables in football. I wish it was the exact same things, then it would be a lot easier to correct. But it's in the general pot. And the general pot that it's in is in our zone coverages, just playing them, not overplaying them. We're overplaying some of our zone coverages. We're overplaying some routes. We're chasing some patterns that really fall in the category of trying to do too much. That's not what we need to do. You just need to do your job, be in your right spot, and play football. We have a fast team. We have guys that can play the ball. There's just no way in the world … We're not a defense that doesn't tackle. We never have been. And we're not a defense that gives up big pass plays. We just never have been, not consistently. And we're not going to be that this year, and it's going to get fixed. It should have been fixed last week. A couple different things came up, and it has to get corrected this week. And I'm sure we're going to get tested. I guarantee you Pittsburgh is going to be throwing those same types of routes, and we have to play them better."

Last week, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but to me, it sounded like the communication things and oversimplification … Do you think a lot of it is guys just not being disciplined in coverage and maybe guessing and trying to jump routes rather than playing their responsibility? (Jeff Zrebiec)"Again, I wouldn't put it in those terms. I don't think it's that. It's just not playing the coverages in certain situations the way they're designed to be played. And they know that. There are reasons that certain things take you to certain places, and that you jump things or you don't get your eyes where they're supposed to be. It happens in football. I wish it was clean and perfect, but it's not. We just have to play them the way they're meant to be played. You can say it more simply. I would say that. I don't think they have to be … They're not complicated coverages, but there are complicated routes that you have to defend and certain things that challenge routes. And sometimes, you try to do too much and play too much, rather than just play the coverage. That's what we need to do."

It seemed like, for years, one thing you could count on was that you could stop the run. Kansas City did a good job running the football, and then RB Nick Chubb yesterday. What did you see? Is that something that you guys feel like you can clean up? (Ken Weinman) "We have to. If we can't, we can't play defense here. You can't give up big run plays. An 88-yard run after a stop that gets us back to six, and then we win the game with a touchdown? And we're going to give up an 88-yard run? That's not Ravens football. When you look at it, it was guys overplaying the play, not fitting it correctly. We probably had that on four or five occasions in the game where we didn't fit the runs right. That's not easy, but those aren't complicated runs. We've seen that run already in the game, that same exact play, three or four times. So, we're better than that. The guys who are responsible for setting edges have to set edges. The guys responsible for fitting certain gaps or certain ways on certain blocking schemes have to fit it and have to fit it physically. And then it can't run through your secondary. It can't. Eighty-eight-yard runs are as rare as it gets, so congrats to them, but the guy went untouched. That's not Ravens football. We're not going to do it. So, whatever it takes to get it fixed, we'll get it fixed. By whatever means necessary, it's going to get fixed."

You had said that was going to be one of the best defensive fronts you were going to see this season. How do you think the offensive line held up when you looked at the tape? Those guys seemed to play a lot of snaps in front of QB Lamar Jackson. (Todd Karpovich) "They played really well. The run game was tremendous. We blocked them very, very well. Drives got stopped by us either having miscues – we stepped out of bounds, we dropped a pass, whatever. We had the turnovers in the second half, but it wasn't from them stopping our run. So, we blocked that front probably better than I thought we would."

Were there any guys that stepped up as vocal leaders yesterday? _(Aaron Kasinitz) _"Yes, a lot probably. I probably did notice that. That's not public information in my mind. That's team information. Guys want to do well. We have a bunch of guys that it really matters to. It's really important to them. Whatever problems we had yesterday, it was trying to do too much, trying to pursue too hard, over-playing plays, over-pursuing to the ball and things running behind us, jumping things and things getting behind us. That was the issue. It wasn't guys not doing enough. I just want us to [say], 'Hey, you know what? Just calm down, do your job, play the way we're supposed to play, and we'll be in good shape.'"

Regarding S Earl Thomas III, he said that he decided not to run after RB Nick Chubb because he was afraid of hurting his hamstring. There was also a report that he got into it with DT Brandon Williams in the training room after the game. Would you like to respond to either of those? _(Jerry Coleman) _"Why would I? I don't think it's important. If that's what he said about his hamstrings ... He was a good bit behind [Nick] Chubb in that situation as I watched the tape. He wasn't going to catch him. Yes, we want everyone to finish, but if he felt some tightness in his hamstrings right there, I'm glad he's out of the game healthy, in all honesty. I want everybody running to the ball every play as much as they can, but it's pro football. You have to respect a pro athlete in that situation who feels a certain way about ... I certainly don't want a hamstring pull right there from our starting safety. So, I take him at his word. You know why I say that? Because I watched the game; I watched how hard he played. The guy was all over the field. He was all over the field and made a bunch of hits, so I respect it. Anything that happens in the locker room, that's just – I don't even know. These are grown men. That's kind of our business."

One thing different yesterday was S Tony Jefferson had the green dot, calling the plays for the defense. What went into the decision to make that change? And how do you think it went, end results aside? _(Luke Jones) _"I thought it went pretty well. We didn't have any problem getting the calls out there. Tony [Jefferson] did a good job with it. We communicated well. We didn't have any call issues. Everybody knew the call. What went into it? We just felt like it would be a little simpler that way. We did it that way last year with Eric [Weddle], took a little bit off Peanut's [Patrick Onwuasor] plate a little bit, and it seemed like it worked out well. And Tony is a little older. He's been around a little longer, so it seemed like a good move."

Do you think DT Brandon Williams' injury is something that could linger? Or do you expect him back at practice this week? _(Aaron Kasinitz) _"I don't know. I think we'll see this week. It's not a long-term injury, for sure. It's not going to be a surgery or anything like that. I don't even know if I want to categorize it, because it's just something that he has to deal with."

How did TE Mark Andrews do with his foot? Did he seem better at the end of yesterday than he did the week before? _(Childs Walker) _"He did. He did. He came out of it well. Injury-wise – one of the good news situations – it's not like we came out of this thing, we lost, and we got beat up. We didn't. We came out of it, really, pretty darn healthy. Now, always stuff comes up during the week, like the Brandon Williams thing. You never know. Sometimes things come up that you don't anticipate, but we came out of the game pretty healthy, so I feel good about that."

It seemed like at times the Browns were giving a lot of cushion to WR Marquise Brown. Is that something you guys felt like you should have taken more advantage of? (Ken Weinman*_) _*"We tried to throw a couple outs to him in there. Pretty general question." (Reporter: "It just felt like we could have seen more opportunities there.")"I'm sure there were a lot of opportunities to do different things."

How do you create those big plays when teams are trying so hard to take those big plays away from WR Marquise Brown? _(Andrew Gillis) _"You're not going to throw behind them if they're back. They were pushing guys out underneath those routes, too, and we had a couple opportunities that weren't caught either. So, you just have to make plays. If a team is going to play that kind of defense – you want to call it 'bend-but-don't-break,' whatever you want to call it – and they're basically challenging you to go down the field and have a long drive and score a touchdown. And they're basically saying, 'You won't do it. You're not going to be able to do it. You're going to make a mistake somewhere along the way.' And we have a young offense, and when our offense takes that next step – and we've done it a few times – but when we take the next step and do it consistently where we make them pay for that, they're going to start getting aggressive again. Until we do that, they're going to lay off, and I think that's what you saw yesterday. So, it's up to us. Just chunk them right down the field and score, run and pass. We only had three penalties the whole game, one on offense, so that was good. That's a big plus; that part, we didn't hurt ourselves with the penalties, but we did hurt ourselves with the execution at times with the playmaking part of it. So, that's on us. Let's do it. Let's get better. That's why it's a long season. You have an opportunity to improve on those types of things, make those plays, and then everything else starts opening up for you."

What did you see on the near completion on the long pass from QB Lamar Jackson to WR Chris Moore? _(Jerry Coleman) _"Just make the play. Chris [Moore] will be the first to tell you, 'Stay in bounds.' You don't drift to the sideline and Lamar [Jackson] puts it on him maybe a little more inside, and you just keep your feet in bounds. Chris is a pro football player; he knows that. He'll make that play many, many more times than he doesn't, but that's just what we're talking about. You make those plays when they're presented to you, and it's a whole different situation. Instead of putting up 350 yards, you put up a heck of a lot more, you score a bunch more points, and it's a whole different kind of game. That's really what football is in this league. So, I think we're young, but I also want to grow up fast."

Do you take any consolation at all that at the quarter point of the season, you're tied for first in the division? _(David Ginsburg) _"We just have to win the division first, and then go from there. But to do that, we have to win the next game. That's the way we look at it. Nothing knocks you out of it this early, but you have to stack wins. And we had an opportunity to yesterday, and we didn't play well enough to do it. We didn't play winning football consistently enough. So, we just have to try to do that on Sunday, and we'll be in first place still if we do that."

Is there a possibility CB Jimmy Smith could return to practice this week? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I don't know. I haven't been told yet."

Do you guys feel like you're using S Earl Thomas III in ways that really aren't that different from how he was used towards the end of his time in Seattle? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, it's the same stuff. It's football. We play a little bit more split-safety than they play. I think he's getting a good feel for that. He comes down, he blitzes, he plays 'robber,' as you put it, generally speaking. We play man [coverage], he cuts routes, and he's in the middle like he was in Seattle. It's a different defense, but it's still football. And all those free safety, strong safety tools are all things he does here, too. He's doing a good job. He's going to come up with some plays. He made eight tackles yesterday, and he could have had a few more that he's mad about. So, I'm pleased with where he's at, and to me, he's only going to get better in the system as he gets a better feel for it."

