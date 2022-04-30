Transcripts: Jordan Stout Zoom Press Conference

Congratulations on getting drafted. Obviously, your Draft status was well documented that you were going to go pretty early on Day 3, but were you expecting this? Were you expecting the Ravens to pick you? (Jeff Zrebiec) "With the Draft, it's always a toss-up, but I did have a good idea that I was going to be a Raven. I'm extremely excited about it."

What is it about the Ravens that really excites you? (Ryan Mink) "One big thing for me is that I know special teams is always very successful with the Ravens. It's also one of the closest clubs to my home. So, those are both … Those are two of the reasons."

I know punters, there's a tight knit community. What do you think it means for the position to have two punters selected in the fourth round? (Jamison Hensley) "You know, those are my brothers. I'm extremely excited to see them thrive. I'm very happy for Jake [Camarda]. That's a guy I've trained with the entire offseason. He's a very good player, and I'm really excited for him."

I know you kicked also at Penn State, so I'm guessing that means you didn't get a whole lot of experience holding. Is that something that you've practiced a lot and that you'd be comfortable doing here? (Childs Walker) "Yes, absolutely. I pride myself with my holding. I held in 2020; I was the long field goal guy that year. Ever since I started punting and kicking from Day One, my sophomore year of high school, I've been holding. I've gotten really good at it. I think that's probably one of the best parts of my game, if not the best."

P Sam Koch has punted here a long time. Have you watched his game a lot? What are your thoughts on coming to Baltimore where he is? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I have. He's a very talented player with a lot of different punts. I'm really excited to come in and compete with him. He's a great player. I've enjoyed watching him."

The fact that you get to come in here and work with a guy like K Justin Tucker, who's probably one of the best in the business, have you thought about that? (Kevin Richardson) "It's awesome. He is the best, and I'm excited to help him get even better [with] my holding. I'm extremely excited. It's a guy that everyone in the kicking world looks up to, and I'm excited to do my best for him."

Were there punters that you looked up to growing up, as you became more and more serious about the position? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, there are definitely guys I've examined, but one of the things for me is I think I am my own … Let me put it this way: Every punter is a little bit different, so when I do watch punters, the thing I look at the most is their demeanor and the way they go about things. I don't necessarily look at their technique, because I think my technique is different from A.J. Cole's, Sam [Koch's], as well as everyone else in the league, and I feel like I have to figure that out on my own."

One of the things that people have always talked about here with P Sam Koch is his variety of punts. Do you have a big bag of different kinds of spins and stuff that you can use? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I do. I have several punts I've worked on through the past two, three years. The biggest thing for me right now is, I think, focusing on the basics – doing really good directional kicks to the sideline and then slowly working my way into the rest as time goes on."