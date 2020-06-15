Transcripts: Matthew Judon Conference Call

How do you feel about the possibility of playing without fans? (Ximena Lugo Latorre) "I don't know. I thought about it, and I think it'll be weird. But I came from somewhere where you didn't have that many fans, and we didn't play in front of stadiums like I am right now. So, I think it'll just be different. It'll just be something that we all have to adapt to and come to terms with. But, definitely, having fans there helps. We love when M&T [Bank Stadium] is packed and it's loud, and they've got our backs as we've got their backs, and you can feel the energy in the city. Hopefully, we don't have to play without fans, but I think it'll just be something we have to adapt to. I think it'll be weird."

What was your impression of the young linebackers the Ravens picked up in the draft, LB Patrick Queen and LB Malik Harrison? (Todd Karpovich) "I think they both can play. I think those were good picks. I think they're both solid players, and I think they both can play MIKE and WILL. They both can run, obviously, you look at their tape. They move all around the field. They can do a lot of things, and we just have to get them adapted quick. We need them. We have a good linebacking corps. They're coming into a great position with [defensive coordinator] 'Wink' [Don Martindale] as the DC and Mike [Macdonald] as the linebackers coach. But I feel like they've got to come on strong for us, and we're going to need those young guys to produce and kind of be the middle of the defense. I think they were great picks."

Has there been a discussion amongst you guys about … Because of what's going on in other sports right now, worries about health and safety … Has there been talk about how you guys are going to handle things with the virus? I know the NFL came out with some rules, and Coach [John Harbaugh] was wondering how you guys are going to actually social distance inside that building. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, they've been talking about doing different stuff. We've just got to see it come to fruition. Kind of just everybody let it play out and see what kind of happens. It's kind of hard to social distance when you've got to have 11-vs-11. You kind of have to touch each other every play, but I think we're going to talk about it and try to do some stuff that it comes to where we're not on top of each other the whole day, and we spread more stuff out throughout the day to where if it's just maybe position groups breaking up, or if it's offense and defense breaking up, or it's where people come in at later times. We're talking about a lot of stuff, but it's kind of hard during camp when you're kind of there the whole day and there's a lot of people that come in and out of the building. We're going to see. It's a different time. It's a different dynamic right now, and we kind of just have to see how it plays out."

Can you talk about the additions of DE Calais Campbell and DE Derek Wolfe? What you thought of those signings and how they can help you as a pass rusher just having more guys put pressure on the quarterback around you as well? (Ryan Mink) "I thought it was huge as a defense. We kind of lost a couple of guys in the middle. Then we went and traded for Calais [Campbell] and then we signed Derek Wolfe in free agency. Both of those players, their resumes speak for themselves. They know how to get to the quarterback; they know how to make plays, and they also know how to make plays in big games. You don't really need to talk about guys like that, because you just turn on the tape and you can see them. We've got guys like that coming in and filling spots, and filling voids that we kind of needed to be filled. I think those are going to be huge additions to our team, and Calais, as a vocal leader – I believe he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year [Award] this year, correct? Yeah, this [past] year, so that's huge. That speaks volumes, because he's respected throughout the league. And Derek Wolfe, you see how physical he plays, and I think they're just going to fit in perfectly."

You mentioned that it's about 30 days out before the deadline hits. By how things have been going, what's kind of your feelings? Are you optimistic something can get done? And if something doesn't get done, and you just play under the [franchise] tag, how would you feel about that? (Jamison Hensley) "Like I said, I'm blessed to have to play under this tag. I get to play this game, and as long as I continue to play this game, I'm going to feel blessed. If I have to play under the tag, that's good for me, because it's another year. After that, it'll be my sixth year playing in the National Football League. But I really don't know, honestly. My agents and [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty] and [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], they go back and forth. They're kind of talking on my behalf, and hopefully we can work something out. I don't think you all understand how it goes. I really didn't know how contracts go, but they don't really, too much, talk to me. People are like, 'Judon asked him for this amount [of] money.' I'll find out when you all find out, because they aren't talking to me that much. It is what it is though. I'm blessed, regardless. If I play under the franchise tag, or if we come to a long-term deal, I'm going to be happy regardless."

I know you've been involved with the NFL Players Coalition and a lot of the social issues in the league. A lot of us saw that video the Ravens put together with owner Steve Bisciotti and a lot of the players. What was your reaction to that video being made, and as you watched it from start to finish, what do you see when you see all your players speak to that? (Bo Smolka) "I see a lot of people wanting change, and that there are a lot of people out here – no matter skin color; no matter relationship status; no matter who their spouse is – we all are here for a common goal. And usually it's to win football games, but right now, it's bigger than football. It's an issue that needs to be addressed, and it has nothing to do with a win or a loss. So, I felt that it was huge that our owner got up there and said what he said, and the players said what they said, and how [the video] was made, because there are guys from a lot of different backgrounds, but we all want the same thing. In that video you have people who went to HBCU's; people from Texas, from Memphis, Michigan, and we all see the same thing. We all see human beings, and it's unfortunate that some people are mistreated and are wrongfully accused, sentenced on the spot and are killed – are murdered – because of their skin color. It's even more wrong that people [are given] longer sentences for the same crime. The movement, and what the video was saying is, 'People of different color don't want to be above the law; we just want the law to work for us.' That's really what it was saying, and I commend every man that got on that video and spoke from their heart, and we all need to listen and educate ourselves more on the topics. I feel like the video speaks for itself, and it was very powerful."

On that topic, you mentioned you are supportive of the protestors. Have you been out at all? Is there anything particularly that you have planned that you would like to share to address some of these issues? (Aaron Kasinitz) "Yes, I've been out, and I've been doing work, but I'm going to continue to let the people who are out there speak and speak for themselves. It's not a me thing, and I don't have the right answers. I think it's a collective group of people who need to come together and talk to people. They might have the right answers, but I don't have the right answers, so I'm not going to thrust myself into the front of this movement acting like I know exactly what to do. I'm not [going to], and that's not for me to do."

Father's Day is right around the corner. You're a dad of two now. How has life changed or been like with two little ones running around, and any advice for new dads out there? (Jordan Giorgio) "I'll start with the advice first; I think the advice is, nobody is ready to be a parent until you become a parent, and you're kind of forced to be a parent, and then you find out – 'OK, I'm a good parent.' And then, it's been good. Leo has been doing straight. BreighAnn has been doing most of the work. [Leo] is still nursing, so BreighAnn has been doing most of the work, but I dive in there and change a couple diapers sometimes – plug him up in his car seat [and] do what I have to do. For real, it's a blessing for me to just see him grow up. When Aniyah was kind of this age, I was doing the draft process and running from Combine training, to Combine, then straight out to Maryland, and they were still in Michigan. I just didn't get to watch day-to-day as I do now, so it's pretty awesome."

The salary cap next year is kind of uncertain around the league because of the unknown on how the business side is going to be affected due to the pandemic and the possibility of no fans. Do you feel that has affected the contract talks – the uncertainty from a business standpoint? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Like I said, I really don't know. I really wish I had more insight into the contract talks, but it's like I get third-hand information from my agents. I don't know if that's how everybody does it – if everybody sits on calls and stuff – but I trust my agents. So, I don't really know. I feel like you would have more insight on that, because you all know stuff before I know stuff – for real. So, Jeff, with us not knowing the salary cap next year, will that have more impact on my contract? (Reporter: "Are you asking me?") Yes, I'm asking you. (Reporter: "Well, I think there have been some predictions that the salary cap might go down next year if teams lose a lot of money this year without fans. So, I think some people feel like that could affect some team's willingness to sign players, in general, to long-term deals. I didn't know if you were getting that sense too, as part of the talks.") No, I haven't been getting that sense until now, so I appreciate it." (laughter)