Transcripts: Miles Boykin Conference Call 

Both [head coach] John Harbaugh and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric DeCosta have said that they feel like you are going to take a significant step forward this year. Does all the uncertainty about the schedule create a little extra frustration for you given that you are going into such a pivotal year in your career? (Childs Walker) "No, because at the end of the day I'm still playing football – if we have a season, obviously. But at the end of the day, I'm playing football. It doesn't matter where I'm playing it or who I'm playing it against. Football is football. There's going to be 11 people on each side of the ball, and I just have to go out there and do my job. So, no, it doesn't affect me as much. Having a season is obviously a big deal for us – obviously, we want to have a season – but at the same time, we want to be able to keep the fans safe and ourselves safe. But other than that, I'm not worried about anything else."

Besides QB Lamar Jackson and WR Marquise Brown, who else is going to be a part of that group getting together and training in Florida? (Shawn Stepner) "We're still finalizing it. There's going to be a lot of guys down there. I couldn't name all of them. I'm not sure who will be there and who won't be there. But yes, there's definitely going to be some guys down there. It'll be a big group."

I just wanted to gauge your thoughts on the Ravens taking a couple of receivers [in the draft]? WR Devin Duvernay was [drafted] 92nd. You were [drafted] 93rd the year before. What are your thoughts on more rookie receivers among the receiving corps? (Shawn Stepner) "[It's] exciting. [I'm] excited to have those guys with us. I think they bring great versatility. I think that's one thing that you could say about our receiving corps. You literally look up and down the corps, and you say, 'OK, this guy's like that. This guy's like that guy.' I think we're all different. We all have different sets of talents, and I think that's what's going to make us work well this year."

We hear a lot about virtual OTAs or whatever, but can you walk us through what that actually means for you? What's that four-hour day like? Who are you in meetings with, and what's that been like for you? (Aaron Kasinitz) "It really just depends on the day. You'll have your workout, which won't necessarily last the whole two hours, so you'll have maybe a 30-minute break before you go to your actual meetings. And that could be … We might start off with a team meeting with everybody in there, and 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] will have a guest speaker. Today, we actually had Ed Reed, and the week before that we had Ray Lewis. So, for us, it just depends on day to day. We'll have a speaker, and then we'll break off. For offense, we'll go into position meetings. So, we'll meet with Coach [David] Culley and the rest of the receivers. We'll be in there, and then we'll go into the special teams meeting, and then we'll end it there."

You mentioned earlier wanting to play faster. What is the key to doing that in your mind? Last year, as a rookie, was having so much on your plate and thinking … Does that prevent you a little from playing as fast as you wanted to play? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, absolutely. I'm a fast guy. That's not what it's about when I say, 'Playing fast.' By playing fast, it's just in terms of ... I guess if I could put it this way; when you're younger, you worry about, 'OK, what do I have to do?' When you're older, you know, 'Why am I doing this? This makes sense.' Everything just starts to roll off. So, now I'm worried about how to do things right. I'm not worried about what I have to do right. I need to know how to do it right. And that's the part of film study that you don't have time for during the season. I have to prepare for the other team, and I don't have time to watch every little thing that I'm doing wrong. Now, I can take a step back and look at that, and say, 'OK, I can do it this way. I can do it that way.' I already know what I need to do. I just need to know how I can get better at what I'm doing. So, that's what I mean by, 'Play faster.' It's really just like the play speed, recognizing coverages, certain ways to run routes against different coverages, things like that."

A lot of receivers and quarterbacks, when they get together [in the offseason], talk about that it's not just on-field work, but you can sort of bond off the field. Do you have any plans? Do you know what the game plan is for how you're going to spend your time down [in Florida]? (Aaron Kasinitz) "No, we have no clue. I would imagine that we'll be able to get together and do more than football things, hopefully, but we don't know. We just know that, for right now, we just have the plan to go down there and be able to run through some plays on offense and just play football a little bit, get back to what we have fun doing."

Can you put yourself in the shoes of the rookies coming in and talk about how difficult it would be to just start on Day One of training camp and not have all the OTAs and the minicamps? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Well, for me, I kind of didn't. I maybe got two reps a set in minicamp. I didn't do any OTAs. I did rookie minicamp, but other than that I didn't play with the team until my first day of training camp. I would say my receiver coach kind of broke it down perfectly for me. We were talking the whole preseason and then we got to the season, and even in the postseason, but each step is a new level. Rookie minicamp is going to be different from college. When you go into OTAs, OTAs are going to be different from minicamp, and then you get to training camp, that's different from OTAs. Preseason games are different from regular games, and the postseason is a whole other level. And really those steps are crucial, and I think I missed out on that by, obviously, not participating in OTAs. But, for me, even when I was going through the season, I could see those steps happening and progressing. And now you look back on it and those aren't things that I have to worry about, but we try to tell those rookies those things. And it's OK to make mistakes as a rookie. You just want to make sure that you're playing fast and you know your playbook as well as possible. Nobody expects rookies to come in and be perfect, and that was probably the hardest thing for me. I was coming in there trying to be perfect and nobody ever is. You just have to go in there and do what they ask of you. So, I think that would probably be my biggest advice to the rookies."

Can you share a little bit about what Ed Reed's message was today and what it meant to you to hear from a legend like that? (Ryan Mink) "It's awesome. We always talk about [how] when you think of the Ravens, Ed Reed is a name that immediately comes up. So, for us, his biggest message was, 'Take care of business – whatever it is.' Obviously, we can only do so much with the circumstances, and everybody understands that, but that doesn't mean we're taking this time off. Just be intentional in what you're learning, [and] be intentional in getting better at your craft. And that goes a long way, especially from Ed Reed, who has done it all. So, for us, I think it was huge just hearing what he had to say, and really just picking his brain a little bit. He's talking about your finances, to recovery, to watching film – it's awesome – we even got into cleaning up the locker room and how that leads to being a better team, and off the field stuff. So, it's awesome hearing from a guy like that. He's an all-time great leader and all-time great player."

There continues to be speculation about the possibility of WR Antonio Brown signing with the Ravens. Do you have any thoughts on that? (Childs Walker) "No, other than I think he's a great receiver."

I know you have done a couple of fundraising efforts for COVID-19 relief. Can you share your thoughts on what you've done over these past couple months to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and why that's important to you? (Shawn Stepner) "The biggest reason why it's important for me is because my mom is a nurse. She's a labor and delivery nurse, so she works in a hospital that takes care of COVID patients, but she's on another wing of it. But, she's still on the front line every day – she's had patients who have had it. That's why it was important for me. But, at the same time, I realize that it's hard for everybody going through this, but I'm so fortunate – I'm blessed. I'm not having to worry about if my job is going to be here for me. I'm not worried about those things. I'm not worried about paying my bills, so I'm fortunate enough to look back. So, I wanted to give people a bright spot to be able to kind of relax and talk to me, so I did a virtual meet and greet. So, it's pretty much like what we're doing now, except I would have somebody on here, and we'd be able to just talk, and I donated all that money to United Way in Chicago."

As you watch the workout videos – like today we saw CB Marlon Humphrey going up a stone pile, which looked like a grueling effort, and WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown chasing down his own ball from the JUGGS machine. Is there a sense of, almost, competition between you guys to put together the workout? And then, of course, the social media aspect of it as well. (Pete Gilbert) "It's really just fun. I think we get bored sometimes, so it's just fun to come up with new ways to work out. I did see Marlon's – that did look fun. But honestly, that's all it is. We just get together like, 'OK, what can we do?' 'Hollywood' [WR Marquise Brown] challenged us, so I said, 'Alright, bet. I have to go do that.' I called [RB] Justice Hill over, and we made it work. But, like I said, it's just fun – it's fun finding different ways to work out, so I think that's all it is for us. It's not really a competition, though."

You mentioned with the virtual meetings and everything like that, with the offseason that you had last year and how it was kind of new for you coming in. What can you tell the rookies coming in now, given that they can't have on-field workouts with the team? Is there anything that you can share with them to kind of get them as ready as possible for whenever training camp happens? (Andrew Gillis) "I would say film is going to be huge, especially during July. A lot of the time for rookies … Even though I wasn't participating in OTAs, I was still in all the meetings, [and] I was doing everything else. I just couldn't practice because I was injured. So, for me, I was still out there with the team, [and] I was still working out. I just wasn't running routes. So, even then, for rookies, it gets kind of hard and stressful because you're trying to pick up a whole new playbook, and in July, you have a chance to relax a little bit. I don't think it's going to be like that this year, especially for rookies. All of July, you're going to have to be able to learn that playbook, and then come in and be able to do it at full speed in training camp. So, I think that probably would be my biggest thing; in July, just make sure you're still going through the playbook every day and just learning something new every day."

Coach [John] Harbaugh said at the end of the year how he anticipates defenses looking at your offense and trying to do a counter and how this offense has to evolve. How do you think this offense will look differently this year compared to last year? Do you foresee some added wrinkles to what you guys did last year so successfully? (Jamison Hensley) "I know 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] is a genius, so he's going to find something out. I think the biggest thing for us is just to be ready for whatever he throws our way. I think we've been a resilient team in the fact that [when] we have a new play, we learn it like the back of our hands. So, for us, especially for receivers, we just have to do our job, and when it's called upon us, we have to make the play."