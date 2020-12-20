Transcripts: Postgame Press Conferences

Head Coach John Harbaugh

(opening statement) "OK, good to see everybody. I appreciate you guys being here. So, as we go forward, [I'm] just very proud of our team. That's a good football team [the Jacksonville Jaguars]. I know their record doesn't say so, but the film does. They're a physical team, and they played hard. Our guys, I'm proud of them. We've had three short weeks in a row. Our guys came out and were ready to play after a tough, physical, heart-stopping game on Monday Night Football. We came out here at one o'clock on Sunday, and obviously, they were ready to play. We played … We talked about playing a clean game. We talked about playing a fundamentally-sound game, and we talked about playing a physical game, and they did that. Our players did that. They responded in a big way, and that's to be commendable. They were rewarded for that. So, with that, what questions do you have?"

(on the emotions felt on WR Dez Bryant's touchdown) "Gosh, I was just really happy for him. It was one of those moments that you could feel it. He came of the field … We've had a lot of conversations about that, leading up to that. So, I feel like it's been a while coming. He's worked hard; he sure earned it. Lamar [Jackson] made a great play to extend it, and he made a great play to run the scramble drill and get open, coming back in the end zone. So, [I was] just happy to see it. I don't know if I could describe the emotions. Just joy, I guess, would be the best description of it."

(on if he feels that over the past three games, the team has found an identity they want moving forward) "I think that remains to be seen. We definitely have a plan. I commend our offensive coaches and our players. We have a clear vision of what we want to try to do; the key is executing it – doing things the right way at a high level. So, we've had a chance to practice. We just have to keep getting better. We have to keep improving on the path that we're at, and hopefully, we can do well next week. Every game stands on its own two feet, and we have to focus on our next challenge."

(on G/T Tyre Phillips fumble recovery and 22-yard advancement) "It's funny, because it turned out to be … I didn't realize this, it was our longest run of the day, right? So, I didn't know that. But it was kind of a closer-type moment, because it was such a big play. We go from a potential fumble inside our 10-yard line to a first down – that's quite a turn of events there. I was talking to some of the guys on the sideline … Even Derek Wolfe and I were saying – a guy who has been around for a while – we've never seen that before. We've never seen an offensive lineman pick up a ball and actually gain yards without fumbling. We've actually shown our guys many plays of that, and we tell our linemen [to] bat it down or protect the ball or get down, or whatever, because we've shown them so many plays where guys fumble the ball. I think Tyre [Phillips] was paying attention, because he had that thing covered up nice. Of course, No. 44, Myles Jack, a pretty good linebacker, had quite a hit there. But that's a first – no question about it. So, [Phillips] ended up getting one of the game balls as well."

(on why the team has so much success not letting down against teams that are lower in standings) "That's a good question. You always just hammer home what's at stake and looking straight ahead, having your eyes neither wander to the left or to the right, but keeping focused on what's in front of you. I think it just goes back to guys who are character guys and understand perspective and understand what's at stake. I'm proud of our guys for being able to do that over the years. This bunch just did … Really, this game was one of the best jobs that we've had the whole time we've been here."

(on if he feels G Ben Powers is rounding into shape) "That's a great observation. I'll tell you; he really is. He's playing definitely his best football of his young career. He's been very physical. He's a really good athlete. He can really bend and move his feet. I think his anchor has really improved. He's just the guy that takes coaching and says, 'Yes Sir. OK,' and tries to do it. It's paying off for him."

(on what QB Lamar Jackson's success in the passing game says about what can be expected over the next few weeks) "It doesn't mean anything different for us. I get from the perspective of watching it from the outside and everything. Those meta observations. Is that the right word? Macro observations? For us, it's just details. It's just, 'Focus on one play at a time,' trying to do things right, for everybody. So, Lamar [Jackson] is no different than anybody else. He works hard. He tries to make every play the best play. He tries to run it the best he can to perfection, and that's what he tries to do. You talk about 'Hollywood' [Marquise Brown] and the game that he had [after] the adversity and challenges that he had. Just keep pounding, just keep practicing. Just keep trying to keep it simple. In the end, good things tend to happen."

(on if there was a feeling that DE Yannick Ngakoue was going to have a big game this week) "I hadn't thought about it like that. I thought about it like he was getting closer – I think the question was actually asked on Friday. But he's definitely been harassing quarterbacks and pressuring quarterbacks. So, it was just a matter of time before he was going to get there and get some sacks. [He had] two sacks, a sack-fumble. He did a great job. The other thing I think bears worth noting, and I don't think too many people have commented on this, is he's been playing the run exceptionally well. He's been playing the edge really well, and I know that's something that he takes a lot of pride in. So, we're happy with him all the way around."

(on how OLB Matthew Judon and DE Derek Wolfe impacted the pass rush) "Gardner Minshew [II] is such a challenging quarterback, and that's a big strong offensive line. Just keeping him in the pocket was the first order of business, and he did get out a few times and make some plays on us. I thought those guys were very disciplined in what they did. They were very physical with their pass rush. Matt Judon getting the safety, and Derek Wolfe getting the sacks, that's just the function of being physical, being discipline, working hard [and] trying to do things the right way. It was really good for us."

(on the physicality of the defense and how much depth has been shown) "[That's] such a great point. Justin Madubuike, he played so physical. He was pretty dominant in there. Broderick Washington, for him to come in and play the way that he did, and Justin Ellis. I mean, Justin Ellis has been playing that way for four-straight weeks where he's been dominant in the middle working [his] way up. Derek Wolfe, we talked about the sacks, and he's great against the run. Brandon Williams. Brandon Williams was dominant inside today. So, all those guys … did I mention everybody? That was all the guys, right? All of those guys just played a really good, physical game. Backtrack to the two young guys, I thought the two young guys [Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington] really stepped it up when Calais [Campbell] couldn't go, which we found out before the game. Those two guys, I think, took it upon themselves to play to that level."

(on if CB Marcus Peters was close to playing today) "It was a muscle [injury]. It was close. We really thought we'd get him back, and then it just didn't quiet get over the hump at the end. We knew … The good thing is, kind of like Calais [Campbell] and these young guys, I think we felt like we had guys that could go in there and play. Sometimes, you're better off going with the healthy guys. They're good young players. Tramon Williams is not a young player, but he's a good player. He played well. We had one situation where we had a little hamstring [injury] so we lost [Davontae Harris] in there. But I felt like the guys played well. Of course, Marlon [Humphrey], he carries the load so much and did a great job."

(on his impressions of QB Tyler Huntley's NFL debut) "I thought Tyler [Huntley] … Everybody was excited for him to go in there when he got a chance to do it, and I think he made a couple of electric plays. These are the kind of plays we see in practice all the time. So, I'm proud of him. He played well. That's great experience for him. So, that's going to help him going forward this year and down the road."

WR Marquise Brown

(on coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list to play today) "It was different – something that I never experienced. But credit to the coaches and just doing a lot of film study and making sure I'm staying in the playbook and knowing the gameplan."

(on if connecting on deep passes will open things up) "Definitely. If you could start hitting those shots, it could open things up a lot for the offense. So, that's something we've got to keep working on, and it's good to get that going towards the end of the year going into the postseason."

(on if connecting on deep passes will open things up) "Yes, it just shows the potential of the offense and what we thought it would be week in and week out. We didn't play a perfect game, but just to see everybody getting involved, getting touches, making plays – it's something that we try to [strive for] each week. So, we've just got to keep going forward and try to build on it."

(on having multiple drops last week and then scoring an important touchdown) "It was just God. That was God. It wasn't anything that I did. Lamar [Jackson] put me in a good situation, and God put me in a good situation. And that kind of helped a bad-ass day turn into something positive, because we got the victory. So, from that point, since I've been home [on COVID-19 list], I've just been reflecting on … As a receiver in this league, you can't drop the ball. So, that's what I pride myself on, and that's what I'm going to continue to work on going forward."

(on playing with WR Dez Bryant) "It's just been tremendous. His personality brings a lot out of everybody – his energy, the presence he brings. So, just for him to get that touchdown, we were excited. Everybody was throwing up the 'X.' I'm happy for him."

(on not underestimating the opponent) "We're in the NFL, so we know we can't take a team lightly. No matter records, you've got to come out, you've got to prepare the same way, and you've got to go out and attack teams the same way. So, I feel like we did a good job of that, of executing the gameplan, staying ahead of the 'sticks,' and the defense was playing lights out."

(on if guys ever wondered if the offense would reach the point it was at last year) "No, I don't think anybody was thinking about last year. We were just thinking, like, how to fix it and how to fix it now. And that's what we've been doing since the beginning of the year. We just roll with the punches each week. No matter how it goes – good or bad – we've just got to continue to get better."

(on QB Lamar Jackson seeing the field) "To me, he always sees the field. He sees the field better than a lot of people in the league. So, I feel like he played a good game today, and he definitely put us in position to make plays for him."

T Orlando Brown Jr.

(on what the mentality of this team is and the bond of the guys in the locker room) "It's pretty simple; the mentality is, 'The next game.' Playing your best the next game, playing your best the next play, to make sure that we put ourselves in the best position at the end of the year. The brotherhood that we've been able to create, that [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome, [executive vice president & general manager Eric] DeCosta and Coach 'Harbs' [Harbaugh] put together, it's been special, and especially over the last three years that I've been able to be a part of it. We're rolling, and I just think the biggest thing is to continue being as consistent as possible and as efficient as possible."

(on the cohesion of the offensive line right now and having some continuity along the line these past few games) "Yes, I think the confidence is there with our group – from the coaches, from us as individuals, we've been able to be consistent. To have that same group, and to be able to develop that continuity, for all five of us to go out there and be able to communicate, or understand miscommunication and still make things right, it's very important up front. This group of five has been really, really good. Everybody is playing hard, everybody knows what they're doing, and everybody has bought in."

(on RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and if they are heating up at the right time of the year) "Absolutely, man. If there is one thing I've learned; the run game is most important in December and through January and February. So, what those backs have been doing, hopefully we'll be able to carry it on through."

WR Dez Bryant

(on the emotions he felt on his first touchdown in three years) "I'll tell you this; after I realized I scored, the first person I thought of was my baby girl. Like I told you all, I'm serious when I tell you all that. I had no intentions of playing ball. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I would be out here. So, that's why I have this football right here. (holds up game ball)This is the one I scored with. I'm going to give that to my baby girl, because she's the reason why I'm out here. I just want to give thanks to Coach [John] Harbaugh, [offensive coordinator] Coach 'G-Ro' [Greg Roman], Coach [James] Urban, our quarterbacks coach, to Lamar [Jackson], to the whole entire offense and to the whole team. Those guys have been behind me since Day One; I'm not just saying that, it's been real raw love since I stepped foot in this building. It does make me emotional, just because you don't know. You don't know how things … You don't know how things will turn out. So, once I stepped foot in Baltimore, Maryland, it's been straight love. It's only right that I give it my all."

(on if he could describe the emotions of his teammates celebrating on the sidelines) "I had to hold back … I'm being honest, I had to hold back my tears, because like I said, it was very emotional. That love is real – I'm not joking when I say that. These guys here, they are 100. They are amazing, phenomenal people. Win, lose, or draw, I swear, there's love in my heart for Baltimore forever."

(on his emotions the last few weeks after coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list) "It was a roller coaster. It was a roller coaster. To be truthfully honest, I wanted to get back out there and play against my former team. It was exciting. I knew a lot of those guys on the other side of the ball, and I have a lot of history there. [It was] something that I was trying to question. When you try to question things that are out of your control, that's when a lot of problems kick in. Coach 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh] did a great job of just communicating with me and just talking to me. My family [was] talking to me and keeping my head straight. I thank them for that, because if it wasn't for them, there's no telling what might have happened. Like I said, I'm thankful for Coach 'Harbs,' and I'm thankful for everybody here in Baltimore."

(on his touchdown reception) "Like I said, it's always been my duty to just do my job to the best of my ability, especially for Lamar [Jackson] and the rest of the guys on that offense. One thing that I do love about this team is it's real team ball; when one succeeds, we all succeed. I think that's why we made plays tonight, as well. Everyone did their thing. I'm not scoring that touchdown [without] the belief of those guys, the belief they had in me."

(on what insight he can provide on focusing on the field and not the scoreboard) "Man, I'll tell you this; I think these guys already know what's up. Their approach, I follow the leaders here. [Matthew] Judon and the rest of those guys, I think they know, 'Come out and play aggressive. Let's move on to the next play.' I think the most excitement was everybody just seeing me in the end zone, but other than that, everybody knows the mentality. We have a shot. We have to play good football from here on out, and I think that's everybody's focus. We don't care about anything else; we just want to play good football and give ourselves a chance."

(on if he's glad he didn't step away from the game after he was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and the love he's felt from his teammates) "Absolutely. All of that stuff played a big part. One of the main guys who reached out to me was Mark Ingram. I think he played a huge factor, too. He's just a raw guy. The love he has for his teammates, that's not a joke. That's not an act – that's a real dude. And the rest of those guys … Jaylon Moore, he's a guy on the practice squad, his talks [and] the way he feels about me. My family … All of those guys played a huge part. Like I said, when you receive love like that, come on, man – you have to man up."

(on if he received any messages from friends and family) "I promise, I have not looked at my phone yet. I'm not talking to no one until I talk to … Well, I'm talking to you guys, but I didn't plan on talking to you guys before I … I planned on talking to my daughter first, but as soon as I break here, I'm going to FaceTime my daughter. I'm going to show her this football. I know she's excited, and I'll see what everyone else is talking about."

(on his outlook on the offense) "It's … They're dangerous, you know? (laughter) This offense is extremely dangerous. It's up to us. It's up to us what we want to do from here on out. What I think is I think we're going to go out here, and we're going to do the best [we can]. We're going to play to the best of our abilities and stay focused and make plays. We know we have an opportunity in front of us, and we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves. We're just going to do everything the coaches ask of us. We're going to try our best to play good football."

(on the raw emotion he felt when he threw up the 'X' in the end zone) "The special thing about me throwing up the 'X,' the meaning is to 'X' out the negative, to truly never give up, to beat the odds, to destroy adversity – that's what it means, and that's why I do it. I think that's why a lot of people who know me know that's what it means. Me throwing up the 'X,' and the world seeing it, it makes me feel good. I can only imagine how my Twitter family, how my Facebook family, how my Instagram family is acting right now. And I owe that to them, just as well as my daughter."

QB Tyler Huntley

(on the emotions he felt making his NFL debut today) "It's just a blessing to be able to be with a great team, and that they're even able to put me into a position to play the game that I love. So, I appreciate Lamar [Jackson], [Quarterbacks] Coach [James] Urban and [Head] Coach [John] Harbaugh for just preparing me to be able to get out there today."

(on his ability to scramble and pick up yards on the ground) "[On the third-and-14 play], the ball was rolling on the ground, so I just wanted to make bad play into something alright for us, so we could come out on the next down and give ourselves a chance. I just tried to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage, and I did a good enough job to get to the line of scrimmage. Just looking for positive plays."

(on the mentality of this team right now) "This team is such a family [and] I think that's what helps us win a lot of games. It's such a family; we just bond together and work through our mistakes, work through everything going bad in order to make something good out of it."

QB Lamar Jackson

(on if he thinks the offense is clicking) "Yes, we've just been focused going into practices, knowing what our opponents are doing, and stuff like that – just a lot of film work. We've just been bonding with each other a lot more ever since I came back from COVID-19 when we're on the field. And our guys have just been focused – that's just what's on the field. Each and every drive, we just stack, and we've been scoring points. So, yes."

(on throwing three touchdown passes for the first time since Week 1) "That feels great. I've got to keep it going. My guys got the ball in their hands, and they just did the rest for me. We've just got to keep it going, like I said before. Keep building, and we should be fine."

(on his mouthpiece) "No, I don't know where they get this little mouthpiece thing from. Each and every week, we get something different. One week, it's my towel, or it's my mouthpiece. I just keep giving [the play] away, I guess. But it's helping us out a lot, so I'm cool with it." (laughter)

(on G/T Tyre Phillips recovering the fumble and running for a first down) "That's what me and 'Quise' [Marquise Brown] were laughing about. We were over there laughing when Coach [Harbaugh] was up [at the podium] – about Tyre [Phillips]. I felt he did better than the lineman who got chopped – who was going viral – and fumbled the ball. I was praying he wouldn't fumble it when he got chopped. He helped us out. He got us a first down, and we kept it going and finished the drive with a score. So, hats off to Tyre – blocking and running."

(on throwing a touchdown pass to WR Dez Bryant – his first touchdown reception since the 2017 season) "Man, we were throwing up the 'X.' We wanted to do that against Dallas – me and Marquise [Brown] were talking about that. It just happened today, and I'm happy he was the one throwing it up before we did. Like you said, three years – that's incredible. He came back, got open on a broken-down play, and he did the rest. Hats off to him. We've just got to keep stacking – for sure."

(on the team's mindset going forward) "We've just got to keep focused on what we have in front of us. We've got the Giants in front of us, now. We've got to focus on those guys, get on the film, and watch those guys and pray next week, the ones we need to lose, lose, because we've still got to try to get to the playoffs – that's our goal. But one game at a time. We can't peak too soon."

(on how he's feeling since coming back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list) "Yes, I'm feeling a lot better. I woke up feeling good. I feel like it's out of my system completely right now. And our guys came back, like [we] were good as new – like we were new toys out there just going for a ride. So, I just pray everyone just finds the right protocols, and no one else gets it. Stay safe."

(on the pass protection and seeing QB Tyler Huntley play) "Yes, our offensive line has been playing great the last few weeks – actually. Those guys have been blocking their tail off whether it's running or passing. They've just got to keep doing what they're doing, and we've just got to keep doing what we're doing on offense as a whole group. And like I said early in the week, I didn't want to let everyone know about Tyler [Huntley], but he showed it today – glimpses of it. Hopefully, he gets out there a lot and shows you guys a lot more of him. I've already seen him. I saw him back in high school – what he does. So, there it is."

(on if there is room for improvement) "Yes, [there are] little passes here and there, little runs here and there that we could've finished a lot better – done a lot better. There's always room for improvement. We want to play perfect games, but hopefully we can sooner or later. Just keep building and staying focused on the assignment, and we'll be fine."

DE Yannick Ngakoue

(on how it felt having that kind of game against your former team) "That's all God, the man above – just putting me in the situation to be able to make those plays. But also, it's the other 10 guys around me doing what they're supposed to do, allowing for the opportunity to be there. All hats off to the defense."

(on the emotion after his second sack – the forced fumble) "This is what they brought me here to do. They brought me here to come change the game and be a critical part of the defense, and that's what I intend on doing, and that's my job, and that's what I need to do every Sunday. So, just fortunate that that was able to happen today."

(on if he feels like he's getting closer every week and what his mother tells him after the games) "She just tells me keep going, trust the man above – we're firm believers in the man above. That's part of the game. As pass rushers, you might have three weeks where it might be a drought, and they come in bunches when they do come."

(on the importance of jumping on this team early and to make sure they don't believe they have a chance to win) "With any team, honestly, you want to get up. It doesn't really matter what's their record or anything. You've got to respect every team in this league. Because every team in this league, every man is getting paid. So, they're going to bring it regardless. It was our job, as Ravens, to make sure that we go out there, and we bring it regardless of the record of the team. It doesn't matter."

(on how dangerous this defense can be overall) "This defense can be really scary. We've got a lot of people that can play. As you can tell, we rotate, because we've got guys that can come fill in and not miss a beat. So, at the end of the day, I don't even feel like we reached the peak yet – which is scary and exciting at the same time."

(on what it's like to be in the hunt for the playoffs late in the year and make a playoff push) "It's just a blessing – a blessing to be in this position. I've been on … One time, we were able to get to the playoffs. So, it's been a while. But being in this league for five years [and] only getting one playoff berth, it's not that fun. I'm just trying to take it week-by-week – the whole team is – so we can get to that position to where we can get to the playoffs."

ILB Patrick Queen

(on what it says about this defense to put on a performance like that without two starting cornerbacks and DE Calais Campbell) "I just said what we've been preaching on – and that's [the] next man up, and we fight. We still haven't put a complete game together – and that's something that we wanted. But at the end of the day, we got the win. We performed pretty well, as we would say so. Right now, we just got to look forward to next week and see how we can build on this win."

(on the difference in generating more sacks today than in the previous couple weeks) "I think it was just feeling today. We know what's at stake. And, I guess, that's registering a little better in our minds right now. It's just hunting mode. Marlon [Humphrey] gave a good speech last night. And we all know what the mission is right now. We're just hunting."

(on if the defense talked about smothering the Jaguars and not letting them in the game) "Yes, that's the motto every week. We started off fast. And like I said, we didn't finish too good like we wanted to. But at the end of the day, we had a great performance. It's the little stuff here and there that we got to clean up. But with the performance we had today, I know our coaches are proud [and] I know that they players are proud. Like I said, we just got to build on that for the next week."

(on what CB Marlon Humphrey said in that team meeting last night) "He was just basically saying we just got to get back to what we do – and that's hunt. He was like, 'Nothing else matters besides having fun and hunting and just playing football. I think that resonated in everyone's minds better than a lot of other speeches. That's the one we really felt, and it showed today."

(on what he felt of his performance today) "Fired up – that's it, really. Just, 'See ball, get ball.' I went around and just made a play that my team needed. That was the only thing on my mind – was just having my team's back, really. The play was there to be made, and I made it."

(on what it was like to see WR Dez Bryant score his first touchdown in three years and what it's been like to have him around) "When I saw that, it just made me realize more that I shouldn't take stuff for granted. Sometimes, we look at life, we look at all the blessings we have, and we take those for granted. We, kind of, overlook stuff. Just seeing that moment, it resonated in my mind that life is short, so you've got to live it up. And just to see him make that play, I was so happy for him – knowing with all he went through and what he still goes through to this day. So, I'm proud of him and happy for him."

DT Brandon Williams

(on what they saw from Jacksonville's running game) "This week, we definitely had to tighten up the run game after last week [at Cleveland]. We knew coming in that they had a great running back, and they had a great running game, and the offensive line was good double-team blockers and good combination blockers. So, we definitely honed in on that and made sure that we didn't allow this week what happened last week."

(on how he would describe this Ravens team right now) "This team is resilient. Definitely, we persevere. We're grinders, and we keep balling no matter what. We don't get fazed. We don't flinch. That's what I love about this team; we're a bunch of warriors, and we go out there and do what we have to do. Win, lose or draw, we stay together as a family."