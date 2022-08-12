Transcripts: Preseason 1 Post-Game (8/11)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

(opening statement) "It's good to see everyone. I appreciate you all staying to the end. That was great, and I appreciate the effort by the guys. I thought they did a good job, good to win the game. That's what you hopefully ultimately work for, but also in some ways [it's] more important to go out there and see how the guys perform. Pretty much, it was pretty efficient for the first preseason game. The only downside probably would be some of the holding penalties on offense. We'll have to clean those up and look at those. And then, a few big plays, a couple of runs and one long pass in the first half on defense. But, the defense on third down was amazing. The turnovers, getting the turnovers was good. I believe we were turnover free on offense, right? (SVP of Communications Chad Steele: 'We had one.')We had one at the end, the fumble-sack at the end there. Tyler [Huntley] played great. His numbers were off the charts and [he] really ran the offense well. The timing was really good in the passing game. I thought the O-Line looked pretty good. [I] can't wait to see the tape tomorrow, and see how the guys did. What questions do you have?"

(on WR Tylan Wallace's status after exiting the game with a possible injury) "Yes, he has a minor knee sprain, so he should be good soon."

(on what he liked about RT Daniel Faalele and LT Ju'Wuan James tonight) "Well, [Daniel] Faalele, compared to the first week when he got here, just going all the way is amazing. He's come a long way, and I thought he played well. We'll see. It was good for Ju'Wuan [James] to get back and play some football. He hadn't played for quite a while, so he was pretty happy about that. Geno Stone just walked in, he had a pretty amazing game, didn't he? Malik [Harrison] just walked in, he had a really good game, too. (laughter)."

(on WR Shemar Bridges making plays tonight and if it was a continuation of his performance in camp): "I would. I like Shemar [Bridges]. He's a big, physical guy. He goes up and gets the ball. He posts a lot of good speeds in practice. He plays hard on special teams in practice. And, not just him. That young receiver corps put up a battle. Every guy stepped up and made some plays. That's going to be interesting. It's good to see, and we'll see how it plays out."

(on TE Isaiah Likely making good catches but also getting called on multiple holding calls) "Really good. The one play where he had the five jukes … The one juke was good. The next four were unnecessary, but I told him, 'It's good to see you can do them. That was good.' (laughter)The holding penalties, you just have to understand on the edge … All of our holding penalties were out on the edge, and that's where it gets called tighter. You just have to understand that, and he'll have to learn that. But, he stepped up and played really well. He has a lot of talent, and he keeps improving every day."

(on if there was more curiosity to see players in live action tonight because of the slower ramp up period during camp) "Maybe. The live tackling is always different. We had a couple of missed tackles. We missed a tackle on their touchdown run that [Malik] Willis had on an all-out blitz. That's one that's just an angle [issue]. Then, we had one later on the run where it cut inside, and one of our safeties errored. That was just an angle. So, our angles were pretty good the whole game. We tackled pretty well, but those are the things that you look at."

(on RG Ben Cleveland and LG Tyre Phillips playing a lot tonight and what he saw from them) "[They] seemed good. The replays that I saw, they look pretty good. Can't wait to see the tape again, but it seemed like they played well. To see them play the whole game and not get gassed or anything is a good thing too."

(on RB Mike Davis and the running backs group as a whole) "Yes, I don't think he [Mike Davis] had a lot of room early. Tennessee is pretty stout, and we were pounding some lead plays and some powers in there, and getting about three yards. He ran hard, and tough. He popped one later, I think on a lead play maybe. He popped a touchdown run outside, and that was a great run. He looked good to me. They all look pretty decent. It's just a matter of looking at the tape and grading it, really."

(on WR James Proche not playing tonight) "Yes, he has a little soft tissue deal. So, we'll see. It's not going to be too long. A week or two. So, that's where it's at, kind of a camp thing."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

(on how he felt in the game tonight with his shoulder) "I'm feeling way better. I've been working with the trainers. We've got a good plan. It just felt good to be back in the stadium with the fans of the Ravens, and that's always a good thing."

(on if his shoulder tendinitis set him back a bit) "Yes, for sure, a little bit, because I didn't have too many reps in minicamp. I had to just hang on, and when I was at home, I had to just ice it. When I got back to camp, that was the first time I was really throwing it, so it felt good to be throwing it again."

(on how much more confident he is now vs a year ago) "I felt like I got a couple of good games [last year] under my belt, and I played against some good players like Aaron Donald and TJ Watt, so it gave me a little confidence for the future."

(on what he thought about the Ravens' receiving corps) "They showed up. Our receivers showed up, but they've been showing up all camp, so I didn't expect nothing different."

(on rookie TE Isaiah Likely) "He's a dog, he's going to prove to a lot of people that he's here to play football. I think he's a great player. He's got a lot to learn, but he's on the right path, for sure."

S GENO STONE

(on the depth at safety) "I feel like every time I go on the field, it's just an opportunity to show what I can do. Like you said, there's a lot of depth at the safety position – that's a good thing, too – all of us can play. I just feel like every time I go out there, I just try to learn everything I did in the classroom from them and just go apply it on the field."

(on how much he's learned throughout his young career) "I feel like I've grown a lot. In my rookie year, there were a lot of ups and downs for me; it was really like a full experience in the NFL – how it all works and everything. So, I was actually talking to Coach [Harbaugh] before, at the beginning of the year … I feel like each year, I just keep progressing, and that's a good thing. I feel like I'm getting adjusted to being a pro. I had a lot of guys in front of me to show me how to be a pro, especially Anthony Levine [Sr.], Chuck [Clark], Tony [Jefferson II] coming in now and all these other guys showing me how to be a pro. So, just taking everything, I can learn from one of those guys and apply it to what I can do now."

(on playing faster and with more confidence) "Really, I just feel like it's confidence – knowing where the ball is going to be at that time and just taking advantage of the opportunity. Especially last year, getting a lot of chances at the end of the year, I got to play a lot more – started the one game – so just all the extra reps I've [had], I think I got a lot of confidence out of them."

(on if he's looking to step into the role DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. formerly had on special teams) "Yes, I'm just trying to do as much as I can for this team; as much as I can. If that's special teams, finding my role on defense, [I'll] just try to be more of a leader this year; that was one of my biggest goals. [I'll] just try to do everything I can for the team, especially special teams, yes."

(on his interception and the whole defense celebrating with him) "It was crazy, because before I walked out for the drive, I told them I was going to get a pick, and I said we're going to come celebrate on the sidelines. I had two opportunities before that; I missed the one on the out, and then I broke the one up in the end zone, and then I finally got that last one. So, it was like the football Gods were just trying to give me a pick so I could go celebrate with my teammates."

ILB MALIK HARRISON

(on his forced fumble) "To be honest, I didn't even know that I did it. I got up … When I tackled the guy, I got up, and I was just confused. I was looking around like, 'Oh, a fumble, it got out,' and then Steven [Means] he looked at me, and we looked at each other, and we just started celebrating. I don't even know what … He knew I did it, but I didn't even know until I looked to the screen and saw it."

(on if he believes this is a really big year for him) "Yes, this year is a big year for me. Last year, my situation that happened set me back a little bit, but this year is Year Three, so I've just got to go out every day and just get better."

(on if live tackling is something you've got to get used to in preseason action) "We don't really live tackle, but we still do wrap and release [in practice]. So, me especially, I feel like I need to get better at my angles and just wrapping up, but we still wrap and release. We're not bringing them to the ground, but it's still hitting."

TE ISAIAH LIKELY

(on how it felt to get his first NFL action) "It felt amazing – like a little kid on Christmas. You finally get to live that dream that you've been dreaming about since you've been playing football at 'yay high.' So, just living out my dream and being that super hero to the little kids is just always a blessing."

(on making plays but also being called for a few holding penalties) "It's just adversity. Coming into your first game, there are a lot of things happening at once and your excitement level is at an all-time high, especially playing in the National Football League. So, there are just things I've got to clean up – myself, in blocking, hand placement – and just keep on building upon them."

(on QB Lamar Jackson and TE Mark Andrews both saying they see a little bit of Andrews in him) "It's a blessing. Just being friends with him and those types of people – All-Pros and really the best at their positions – it's just a blessing in disguise. I get to literally go to practice and get to pick their brains apart on little details I might see differently or what they might have done differently. And [with] Lamar [Jackson], on a route, I might have to speed up; on a block, I might have to seal faster, and just be able to build upon that [to do it in games] the right way."

(on if the moment has ever felt too big for him) "I wouldn't say 'felt big,' but I've been playing football since I was four years old. I just go with the motto 'be where your feet are,' and just being a blessing and just having the Ravens organization pick me up and really just let me be me. I just go in day in and day out and just show the talents that I promised them that they were going to have."

(on if he had any nerves for this game) "I had probably had a jitter or two pregame, because you look around and the stadium fits about 71,000. So, I came from Coastal (Carolina) where you sit 24,000. So, you just have to look around, really smile, get a jitter out and you have to realize that it's football."

(on what his performance will do for his confidence) "It's really just being consistent, and just really repetition, repetition, repetition. Once you build repetition and once you have consistency, every play is going to be the same as what it was in practice, because you've been practicing all week, all month and when you get to the game, it's just second nature to you."

(on head coach John Harbaugh saying he had too many 'juke moves' on his first-down catch and run in the first quarter) "I definitely agree with him. (laughter) Getting your first NFL catch, my mind was racing. It was just, 'Isaiah, go left, Isaiah, go right. Go forward. Get the first down.' So, just everything in my mind. At the end of the play, I was just like, 'Isaiah, just get the first down.' And, that's what I did."

(on what was going through his mind when he caught a pass off a defender's head) "Just get it. Get the first down, get the next series started. My motto is, 'Next play.' If I can help my team every play, next play, that's definitely exactly what I'm going to do. (music playing) That's great music right there."

(on what has impressed him about fellow rookie WR Shemar Bridges) "That's my roommate. I talk to Shemar [Bridges] every night. So, we're just really focused on the playbook together. We'll pick apart each other's brains. If we're struggling at night with a play, I'll try to help him, and he'll try to help me. Finally seeing not only us going against each other in practice, but going out and playing another team and him doing the same exact things that he was doing at rookie minicamp, training camp [and] OTAs, and finally displaying and really representing his family is just always a blessing."

(on if he was jealous that WR Shemar Bridges scored a touchdown before him) "I told him that. (laughter)I told him that. That was fun." (laughter)

WR SHEMAR BRIDGES

(on what he's been doing so far in training camp) "I just try to come out here and try to do the best I possibly could. It was my first game. Coming from a small school … So, I just try to make an impact and do whatever I've got to do – whether it's blocking [or] special teams – trying to add on to some of the plays that I've made in practice. I knew there were a lot of things I wanted to improve on. I wanted to just come in this game and just show that I can play big and do it on a consistent level. I feel like I did alright with that. I got a lot more work to put in. Just got to stay humble and keep going.

(on his style of play) "I feel like I'm a big receiver who can play big. But also, I feel like I'm learning how to run routes, and get better at running routes, and being able to be flexible and versatile with my size. And just try to use my length, and my weight, and my size to catch over people and to box people out. And I really also just play hard. Just being humble and doing whatever the coaches and everybody are telling me to do. I feel like that's how I feel like I play."

(on his reason for not playing in many games over the last two years) "Well really, last year, I just had got banged up and stuff. And then towards the end of my senior year, I just kind of played it safe going into the [NFL] draft. Then the year before was COVID-[19], so we only played in two spring games. My junior year, I played in all the games – I was healthy. So, some ups and downs, some bumpy roads, but God blessed me to be here. I give all the glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ that I'm here. I'm just thankful for the Ravens for giving me an opportunity. I'm just trying to make the most of it."

(on how he ended up in Baltimore with the Ravens) "Baltimore was definitely a team that was really aggressive on me coming out of the [NFL] draft. They just felt like it was a great fit for me [and] a good opportunity. I felt like it was a good situation. I met one of the scouts who really helped me get here at an HBCU Bowl. I just ran from it there. Through other relationships, I thought it was a great situation, and I love it here."

(on what he needs to do to make the 53-man roster from here) "I just got to keep working hard, keep grinding, do stuff on special teams, and just keep going hard, and just improve on things that I need to improve on. I made some plays today, but there's definitely things I want to improve on and do better. So, just really going by the drawing board, learn from my mistakes, going hard on special teams, doing all the little things – blocking, doing all the little dirty work things to help me make the team and make a name for myself in the league."

CB DARYL WORLEY

(on making an impact on defense tonight after re-joining the team not too long ago) "It's a blessing, honestly, just to be back. Baltimore is an excellent organization, and I was so excited to be able to come back. Not just the first time, but this second time as well, and it's awesome. Being able to come out and make a play like that just shows that I feel at home, being able to come out, be comfortable and just play."

(on getting to the first preseason game as a team and being able to go against a different opponent for the first time during training camp) "It definitely builds chemistry. You've been banging heads with the guys beside you that you see every day, so being able to see some new faces and being able to go out there as a brotherhood and play against somebody else … It's electric. You can feel it from the sidelines to the stands – all four quarters – you see how the team is together. The bond has been building over the last two weeks and will continue as go forward into the preseason."

(on the defense's efforts under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald) "It's definitely awesome. He's a great coach. He's clear cut on what he wants from all guys. When 11 [players] are on the field, we know what is expected and what is the standard. We have to play up to that. He communicates it well, and we just go out there and play."

S KYLE HAMILTON

(on his first NFL game) "It felt good. My first game in 10 months since getting hurt in college, but it felt good to be back out there, knock a little rust off, but it felt good to be back out there live with the guys for the first time playing against somebody else besides us. Some guys showed out, and it was good to see."

(on his fumble recovery) "It was kind of surreal when I realized I was on the ground, I was like, 'Oh wow, I actually have it.' But it was cool, and then [Tony Jefferson] whispered in my ear, "Let's go to the end zone.' And I thought, 'Oh yeah, I forgot you can do that in the [National Football] League.' I've got to work on the celebration, go back to the drawing board with that, but it was fun."

(on the speed of the NFL game) "I think it was a little bit how tactically, everyone was on the same page. Getting the call from one guy who has the headset, and then as soon as you get that call, boom [snaps fingers], it snaps in your brain. Signals and calls to other guys, making sure that everyone gets the call, so there's a lot more communication that's necessary at this level, so it's going to be fun to adjust to it."

(on the adjustment going to a full-live setting) "It is hard to simulate that in practice when you want to keep everyone healthy. I think it's something that everybody on this team would probably agree with is there is definitely a shift in energy once you get to gameday, and it's something that you can't recreate in practice. It's just how special it is. We try our best to do so. I feel like Coach Harbaugh gets us prepared for the moment. I think we showed that tonight."

(on his workload) "I actually had no clue how much I was going to play, so I was preparing to play the whole game. And then at halftime, they told me I was down. I told them I was available if they needed me on special teams, but they didn't. Guys were showing out, so there really was no need for me."

TENNESSEE TITANS

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

(on what do you tell the guys after a game like this) "Just that it's a humbling game, and we have a lot of work to do. They're off tomorrow. We're still in training camp. We'll go back and go back to work, evaluate the team keys and find out if there are some guys that are trying to earn their way on to this football team."

(on decision to start QB Malik Willis) "He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open. Be more decisive, so we'll evaluate that and see if there is a timing issue or what's going on. I wanted to get him out there and see how he responded. He did OK. There were some good plays. Obviously, some plays that we will have to look at the timing on the release and if we are making the right decisions."

(on what he saw from the sideline pre-snap for Malik Willis) "I think he was OK. There was some sloppy stuff. When he got us in to the right plays, it probably just comes down to execution."

(on Malik Willis processing the plays and timing) "It's different. It's a new experience for all these guys. We have a lot of rookies on this team. There are going to be a lot of guys who will continue to develop and get better. We just want to make sure they are competing each and every day, and they understand how difficult this league is. Especially as a young quarterback, to step back in there with a live rush and seeing coverage. That's why we have those preseason games. That's why I wanted to put him out there. That's why I wanted to take the ball to put him in those situations. That's the only way you can grow. And again, he kept some plays alive with his legs. We just have to be able to combine some of that with making great decisions when guys are open and being decisive and accurate with the football."

(on CB Caleb Farley getting back) "It's probably OK to start, not good enough. Third-and-5, playing off of it. Giving up a ball at the stick. But then I thought it got better and he settled down a bit."

(on bringing in QB Logan Woodside mid drive) "I wanted Malik [Willis] to throw the ball, and he wasn't. So, I put Logan [Woodside] in."

(on what he saw from QB Logan Woodside) "Well, we turned it over. It was some pressure, and the ball was underthrown. Whether [it was] the receiver communication or just the timing on it. You have to be able to process the group that's in there. Normally it is finding a guy that you are comfortable with. I think he was doing that with Mason [Kinsey]. A contested catch that ends up getting intercepted. So, there are going to be some things that he did well. Certainly, the turnovers were disappointing."

(on if Malik Willis could have played the whole game if he threw the ball) "No, probably not. The plan was to make sure they both played. Everybody played, and I'm proud of that. These guys have been working hard – each and every one of them. So, everybody played. I think we owe it to those guys that are out there working hard."

(on should you reward guys like DB Julius Chestnut for what was done during camp) "I think that was a great decision by [running backs coach] Tony [Dews] to keep him in there after the fumble. I felt like Julius [Chestnut] earned it and earned the right to be the starter tonight. Those things will change. He fumbled early in training camp and came back and competed. I thought he ran hard and did some nice things. I thought Hassan [Haskins] did some nice things whether it was on a screen or catching the ball out of the backfield."

(on what the coaching point was for OLB Justin Lawler) "Just how quickly some of those things happen. Those skilled players, quarterbacks, running backs, on being able to get on the edge quick. We'll take a look. Whether it was the tight end locking down, the lineman pulling and getting on him quick and that blocking scheme. If it's a new blocking scheme and something that they haven't seen in training camp, then we will have to coach them up. If it's a play that I think they have reasonably seen enough in training camp, we have to figure out why. There was some scheme plays today. Just give Baltimore all the credit. They executed and took care of the football. They rushed our quarterback. So, whether it's at Lawler's position or any of the other positions, if it's a new play, we'll go back and coach it. That's what these preseason games are for."

(on the type of opponent for a preseason game) "Absolutely. That's why we like practicing against other teams so that you can see other stuff and other players with skillsets. I think it will only help our football team. We know how good Baltimore is and how consistent they are and what they stand for. I told them coming down, this was going to be a great challenge and a great test. Some guys showed up, and some guys are going to need to go back home and get better."

(on the effort from David Anenih finishing with a couple sacks) "David has shown flashes. He's dropping some, and he's playing off the ball a little bit, just by necessity. But he has also improved and shown the ability to kind of flash on the edge. We'll have to keep putting him in those positions."

(on Aaron Brewer getting a few snaps at center) "Just want to try to make sure that when we get to the regular season that I'm looking at the eight guys that we are going to have to play in the game. That's how many we get to take to the game and trying to figure out who will play where. Aaron Brewer has had a very consistent and competitive camp at left guard. And I thought of having Jamarco [Jones] play some guard. I think Jamarco has practiced better lately, and I thought having [Aaron] Brewer go in at center would just kind of show us if that is something that we feel we would want to do during the season."

QB LOGAN WOODSIDE

(on when he found out Malik Willis would start tonight) "[I] found out a couple of days ago, before we came down here. And it's fine, I was happy for Malik [Willis]. He deserves it, and I understand the situation we're in."

(on competing but also being a mentor to a younger player) "I think it's great. I've been around here a while. I know the system, and I understand the situation. I think we've developed a great relationship over camp. Tonight, I told him to just trust his vision and make one play at a time."

(on his play tonight) "I thought I did OK. Obviously, I'd like to have a couple plays back and was disappointed we didn't get into the end zone at the end. I feel like I let the guys down a bit in the red zone, underthrew a ball, but that's what the preseason is for."

QB MALIK WILLIS

(on how he thought he played tonight) "I'm just blessed to be able to go out there and play some football. It was just really cool to get out there in front of family and friends, and with it being in my first game was special."

(on matching his feet to his eyes) "To be honest, I missed some things and kind of made up for it with my legs. I can't continue to rely on that though, but that's what preseason is for. Just playing against a live defense and one that we hadn't played against before was a great experience. But you just have to look at the film and take it for what it's worth and continue to work as we're only in the middle of camp."

(on when he found out he was starting) "I found out earlier this week. Coach just gave me an opportunity to work on my game and get out here with the guys. It was really cool to have that process going on, and now you see what that looks like in a real game, and I can learn from it."

(on will he remember the good things more or his mistakes) "I'm going to remember the things I should have done better. Like I said, it's a learning experience and you have to take it for what it is. It is preseason, but it's an opportunity and you have to try and continue to work and watch the film and keep on going."

(on coach telling him he wanted to throw the ball more) "On the sideline he said we'll look at the film and see what happened."

(on why he didn't throw it as much as he should) "I mean c'mon, all you do is go out there and play the game. I don't need to run the ball; I just need to play the game."

(on if it is tough to scale back his running ability) "You just have to know when you need it, and when you don't. I'm glad I have it, but that's what this process is all about. I need to learn when to use it and when not, but I sure appreciate having it."

(on how it felt to score his first NFL touchdown) "It was cool. It was check down on [Cover] Zero and I thought, this play might not work. So, you've got to do what you've got to do."

(on if it feels good to get the first game out of the way) "It's cool, but you have to take everything one day at a time. You don't know if you're going to wake up tomorrow. So, I'm glad I just got the opportunity today, and that's what I'll worry about today. When tomorrow comes, I'll worry about tomorrow. I'll watch the film and get better and figure out what happened tonight. It's too bad we didn't get the victory."

(on his family that attended tonight) "My mom, my dad, my uncle, and my quarterback coach. I had a couple of teammates come from Liberty [University], so that was great."

TE CHIG OKONKWO

(on how he feels after his first NFL action) "It was a very surreal experience. Just being out there under the lights in a big stadium. It was a lot of fun."

(on how he felt with game one) "I feel like a did a lot of good things on special teams. That was my main focus out there."

(on what it was like to play near where he played in college and with the Maryland football team in attendance at the game) "That was awesome. You know, having them there to support me. You know they were in the tunnel, cheering me on when we were coming out. So, coming back here in Maryland was very cool. A lot of the fans were talking to me, so it was a very nice experience."

(on if he saw the Maryland Football scholarship surprise in the third quarter of the game) "I saw that. I thought it was awesome my boys got some 'schollys' [scholarships]. I'm very, very happy for them. That's very good, I'm very happy for them."

LS MORGAN COX

(on how it felt coming back and being in the visitors locker room) "It was different, but it's good to be back. And seeing everybody that I was around for more than a decade is great."

(on what pre-game was like) "Everyone's asking on family, asking for family's updates, stuff like that. It was great to kinda catch up with everybody."

(on what it was like to look across the field and see a Ravens' player wearing No. 46) "I thought [Nick Moore] played great. He and I are still good friends. Nick and I are good friends, and he asked me to wear that 46, so it was pretty weird to see it on the field in that color, but it was cool."

(on the team's overall performance in the first preseason game) "We always look at games like this when we can improve on stuff. I think even myself, I'll look at my performance and look to fix some things that I did wrong."

OLB DAVID ANENIH

(on how he was feeling after his first game) "I feel really good. A little nervous, first game and everything like that. I mean of course, you want to go out there and win, but I feel like there are things that I can do better, things I can get better as a defender as well. Overall, I just feel like we can get better as a defense."

(on what he can do personally to improve) "I had a couple of good plays, but I think I can improve on some of my pass defense. Some plays I didn't do as well as I wanted to in stopping the run, so I could be more physical at certain points. There's a lot of improvement that I still need to make."