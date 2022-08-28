Transcripts: Ravens-Commanders Post-Game Quotes (8/27)

*HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH *(opening statement) "Good to see everyone, [I] appreciate you guys coming. I'm proud of the guys. Guys fought … It's a tough game. This last preseason game is hard because you're only playing with what, 40 guys at the most? Guys play a lot of snaps, and you can see it. What do they call those things? Those 'Boom boom' things? (Reporter: A defribillator.) Defribillator. As a matter of fact, I think we have them in there. I thought we were going to need them for some of the D-linemen at the end. (laughter) Those guys were fighting, and they came through. So, defensively, the guys came through and got the spots. Of course, we had the big plays on offense. This guy [Demarcus Robinson] made two huge plays for us on offense, and [I'm] proud of that. It was a pretty good debut for Demarcus Robinson. Anthony [Brown] played well, threw the ball well. But, I told the guys, 'I just can't wait to see the tape.' We talked about this being a resume, and a lot of guys put a good resume together tonight, and I just can't wait to see it on tape. What questions do you have?"(on injury updates on DT Aaron Crawford and DB Kevon Seymour) "[Aaron] Crawford had a groin issue, we'll see how serious, but it could be serious. And then Kevon Seymour, we'll have to look at that more. I don't think that it's serious, but we'll look at that tomorrow and find out for sure."(on injury updates on Poe) "I knew you guys were going to ask that. Didn't he come out of the tunnel, à la Willis Reed? Come on, it's Kid's Night. It's Kid's Night, remember. No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, I'm sure."(on if tonight made any tough roster decisions more clear) "I think it will, once we see the tape. It's just hard to see. There's nothing that stood out just from the sideline that would make a decision for us. Once we see the tape, it might be a decision or two. You have to decide, not just between guys at a position, but how many guys you keep at one position across to another. Special teams plays a big factor in that. So, we'll just see where we go tomorrow and the next day."(on how C Tyler Linderbaum looked after returning to practice recently) "I don't know how he played; I think he did OK. I saw him get up on a linebacker one time – that was nice to see. But, it was just good to get him out there. For him to have the experience of playing in a game before he plays in a regular season game is very important."(on WR Demarcus Robinson's impressive performance tonight after joining the team this week) "Well, he's run those routes before. Right? (Demarcus Robinson: 'Yes sir.') It's not the first time he's run those routes. (laughter) He ran a sluggo, and then he ran an out and up, so those are routes he's run. But, it wasn't just that. He had a couple other catches on basic offensive, passing game routes, and he executed very well. That's what we expected. That's what we thought we were getting. To see him go out there and do it in the purple and black uniform is kind of nice to see."(on the significance of tonight's 23rd consecutive preseason win making it six straight perfect preseasons for the Ravens) "Like I say all the time, 'There's significance and meaning to everything in life.' The guys that were out there playing, I promise you, it's significant to those guys who played in the game and found a way to win the game."(on WR Raleigh Webb playing at safety late in the fourth quarter) "Well, we were running low on defensive backs. The same thing happened to us at Arizona; we couldn't get into our Nickel package. We're not going to put guys back out there. Raleigh [Webb] had played safety a little bit in college, and said he could do it, so we put him out there, and he did alright."(on the defensive depth at the end of the game ending a potential game-winning drive) "It means a lot. It says a lot about those guys. Everyone was tired out there. The Washington players were gassed. It was survival of the fittest at the end there. We do talk to the guys about, 'When you get tired, the value of fatigue is in preparation.' So, you have a long practice, a tough practice … Really focus on your execution and your technique towards the end of those practices, and hopefully those guys thought about that out there in the fourth quarter today."

*C TYLER LINDERBAUM *(on his preseason debut) "It was awesome to get my first, live game experience here. It was awesome; a dream come true. I'm excited for more games to come."(on how important it was for him to get live game reps before Week One) "I think it was very important. Obviously, we have a tough matchup on the road, so I think it's important to get those game reps in. To get those 'first game jitters' out of the way was important."(on how frustrating his injury during camp was and if he thinks he'll be ready for Week One) "Obviously, it's frustrating, but that's a part of football; injuries are going to happen. I have no doubt that I'll be a full, 100 percent come Week One. We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready. So, I'm looking forward to it."(on how excited the offensive line is to get T Ronnie Stanley back at practice) "Yes, obviously, I haven't been here to play with Ronnie [Stanley], but from what I've heard and what I've seen, the guy is a great guy, a really hard worker, and I know he's working hard to get back on the field."(on if there was anything specific he wanted to accomplish tonight) "No, it's just the game of football. Go out there and play as hard as you can. Obviously, with the first game, there are going to be some things to fix and get better at, but that's what the tape is for. I was just excited to get out here and play with the guys; first time, so it was exciting."

*S AR'DARIUS WASHINTON *(on his performance tonight) "I feel like I left some plays out there. We got the win – that's all that matters. That last play, I was just thinking, 'I'm not going to let this [win] streak end on me.' I feel like I played decent, though."(on how it felt to make a play at the end of the game) "I felt really good, just knowing that all my hard work came down to one [play] … Like I said, I was just thinking, 'I'm not going to let that streak end on me.' So, that was the main thing."(on how it felt to be out after his history of injuries) "It felt great to be out there. After dealing with the same injury twice, finally going back out there and proving that I haven't lost a step, that was definitely important to me. Just going back out there [and] playing the game that I love after it kind of was taken away from me at the beginning. Now, I'm back out there."

*QB ANTHONY BROWN *(on his long touchdown pass to WR Demarcus Robinson) "I pump-faked and Demarcus had a heck of a route. I put the ball up and just made sure that he could run under it. He made the play and he just kept going. Shoutout to Demarcus [Robinson], because that was a great run."(on how much he feels that he has improved between the start of minicamp and now) "I would say that I improved a lot, but it had nothing to do with me, aside from staying the course. [Quarterbacks] coach [James] Urban, [assistant quarterbacks] coach Kerry Dixon, [QB] Lamar [Jackson] and 'Snoop' [QB Tyler Huntley] have taught me a lot along the way, as far as picking up the speed of the game and stuff like that. We practice so hard that when we get into these games, it feels a lot slower, so that was a huge part of my development."(on how important the game reps have been) "It's extremely important. Every play is an opportunity to make a play on film and put some good tape out there, so I feel like I did that today and had a great game."(on how much he looks at QB Tyler Huntley's path and if he feels he could follow a similar one) "Absolutely. Both undrafted, both out of the Pac 12 with a lot to prove … Our mindset is more proving to ourselves that we belong, and just going out and working every day, and that's what we do in practice. Competing with him and doing everything I can to close the gap has been important, and he's been helping me along the way, too."

*WR DEMARCUS ROBINSON *(on what the last 10 days playing for a new team have been like for him) "I'm just trying to get prepared [and] learn the playbook as quickly as I can so I can get on the field and make plays."(on how much the playbook he thinks he knows at this point) "I don't know. (laughter) I guess enough to go out there and make a couple plays. I'm not going to say I know everything, so I still have a lot of learning to do. But, I know enough to go out there and make a couple plays for sure."(on what it feels like to make big plays as a Baltimore Raven) "It felt great. I'm just going out there trying to compete. I'm trying to make a roster spot so I can be here for a long time."(on how he ended up in Baltimore and what interest he drew from other teams) "That's just where the chips landed. For sure."

*DT BRODERICK WASHINGTON *(on the overall performance of the defense line) "To be honest, I feel we made a lot of plays when we needed to make plays. But we left a whole lot of plays out there, too. As a defense, yes, we had a good game. But it's a lot of room for improvement – just as far as understanding rush lanes, not letting the quarterback get outside the pocket. Just because a lot of those rushing yards came from the quarterback being able to get away from us and scrambling. We've got to be better once we get to the quarterback and [with] tackling him, making sure we're getting him to the ground and just being disciplined in our rush lanes."(on his performance individually and what he can carry over into the regular season) "Just basically the same thing I was just saying about the defense. Once we get there, we've got to finish it. But as far as everything else, I feel like I did a decent job at doing my job. [There's] still a lot of room for improvement, and I look forward to going back and watching the tape and just hitting the little things again. Just hitting the little things in detail and getting better at them."(on what it means for this team to exit another preseason with an undefeated mark) "To me, it's just like Coach 'Weaves' [assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver] says, 'If they're keeping score, whatever it is, we want to win.' No matter if it's preseason, regular season, whenever it is. Winning is our goal, and that's what we're trying to do. It means a lot to be able to keep that streak alive. I know a lot of guys were on that sideline when it came down to the end, and it was crunch time, and those boys were getting a little closer – everybody just had that in the back of their minds. Everybody putting it on the line like, 'Keep the streak alive,' and we just keep rolling."

* LB KRISTIAN WELCH *(on his time here so far and making big stops) "Anytime when you step out there, it's football. We're going out there to win the game. I don't even think of it as a preseason game. If I'm starting on defense or playing on special teams, whatever it is the coaches ask me to do and us to do, we're going to go out there and try to execute and go win, is the most important thing."

(on how satisfied he was with making a stop) "I was trying to put my best foot forward like you do any other game. I didn't look at this game any differently as I would any other game. You just go out there and try to have fun, fly around and let the chips fall where they may."(on how difficult it was for him to stay ramped up after sitting out) "I knew just with numbers there was a chance that I needed to stay warm in case anyone went down, or whatever it may be that I would go in And sure enough, it happened. I just stayed ready."(on getting sacks and making big plays) "It's fun. Anytime [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] calls your number, or you make a good read. We talk all the time in the film room and practice. Whatever the play is, it's fun. Anytime you can go back in and make a good play, help the defense get off the field, or make good field position, whatever it is, it's a lot of fun."(on evaluating the defense) "Yes, I think just from even back in OTAs, [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] came in and laid the foundation. I think we just improved. We try to come to practice with a, 'Put your hard hat on, we're going to work today.' And that's what we try to do. I think we're improving. I think you can see that. We haven't had a lot of our starters on there; it's a lot of us bubble guys. We're just going out there and trying to improve. [We're] trying to just go out there and win."(on how much the competition for a roster spot motivates him) "It's important. I would be lying if I said it wasn't an important time of year for really, I don't know what percentage … A large percentage of the team. You just go out there and not try to get too involved. Let the game come to you. Prepare off the field, watch the film, get your playbook and everything you can do to put yourself in the position to make plays. When you go out in a preseason game and those plays happen, it's not like it just (snaps fingers) you know. It's a lot of preparation and stuff that goes into that. (Points to Demarcus Robinson) He's catching these deep balls and I mean he was here Monday or Tuesday, or whatever it was. There is a lot of work that goes into that. It doesn't just happen. I think it's an accumulation of that, and just the work that we all put in to win these games is important for us."(on if he is able to put the pressure of making the roster out of his mind while he's playing) "I'm just out there playing football, to be honest with you. You can't get too involved and sort of emotionally attached to the sort of the concept. You're out there playing football. I'm playing middle linebacker, 'What's the call? What's the formation? Let's play football.' So, that's how I attack it, and I can't imagine it any other way of thinking about it."(on overlapping with C Tyler Linderbaum at Iowa and what impresses him about his toughness and grit despite getting hurt) "I think it says a lot. Me and Tyler [Linderbaum] are pretty close friends. We train in the off season together at Iowa. I love the guy, to be quite honest. But yes, that just shows his toughness. In college, it was ingrained in our minds that we were going to be the toughest, smartest and most disciplined football players out there. That's obviously translated to both of us in the professional world now. For him to go out there and play a series with his injury – I'm not going to speak on his injury exactly – but yes, it just speaks to his toughness."

*S TONY JEFFERSON II *(on how prepared he thinks this team is for the regular season, given all the rest Ravens' starters received during the preseason) "Oh, yes, I think that goes a long way. Our starters – I know I can speak for the secondary – they're very prepared. I know some of the guys really want to get out there, but it's kind of like mental reps. I think when we're all out there … Like when I was out there, I know Chuck [Clark] and Marcus [Williams] and all [of] them are giving me what they see. So, I think it's a good thing – how the guys who've already been experienced and played in this league … We get to see them in practice, we get to see how they move and how they go against our offense, which I believe is one of the tougher offenses to go against in the league. So, I think they'll be prepared for the season already."(on a few defensive breakdowns that saw Washington receivers get open) "There were some concepts that weren't maybe as advantageous for what we were in, but we probably could be tighter up on some of the coverages. But I think we did a pretty good job, mostly, just keeping them out [of] the end zone, forcing them into field goals. I don't think they scored [a touchdown] until like the last drive of the fourth quarter. So, those are obviously some things we'll look at on tape and try and get those things tightened up in coverage. But at the end of the day, you want to keep them out [of] the end zone. I think we did a pretty solid job of that. "(on being one of the older players who saw the field tonight and breaking down the pre-game huddle) "Well, I find out like a week and a half ago that I'm the oldest player in the DB [defensive back] room, which is … I was like, 'Wow!' It's crazy. But that's just what it is. And then it just got to the point before the game started [when I was] looking around, and I'm like, 'Woah, I guess it's got to be me who breaks it down.' I don't see anybody else out here, so I did it. Obviously, any time, especially in this situation, in the predicament that these young guys are going to be in – the last preseason game – I kind of just want to give them my thought process, because I've been through it. I was going through it with them, and I've been there. My rookie year, I played in the whole game. And I was with them spiritually, because I know how tough it can be mentally for them. So, I just wanted to be there for the guys."(on how he approaches the next few days) "Yes, I've been around for a while now, and I just know that the tape is going to reveal everything. And I know here and everywhere else they're going to have the best guys that can play and be on their team. So, I can't really worry about that part too much. As long as I was able to go out there and showcase my abilities and show what I can do, the cards will fall where they fall. Obviously, I want to be a Raven, but I understand the technicalities that go with everything and all that. So, either way it goes, I just was happy I was able to be back here with my family, basically. If things don't work out, then Raven for Life."(on when WR Raleigh Webb went out to play defensive back late in the game) "Oh, yes. So, we were kind of getting an idea of it throughout the week, because some of the guys were going down, and he's my locker mate, so he sits next to me. I told him, 'If you have any questions, just let me know.' But I think he did a good job – stayed in the post. He had a good break. I know it's going to be on his highlight film forever, so shoutout to Raleigh Webb." (laughter)

*DT ISAIAH MACK *(on how he'll handle the nerves of the next couple of days with roster cuts approaching) "Just do what you do best. Keep your head down and just work."(on what the competition was like for him throughout training camp amongst the defensive line group) "It's an awesome group of guys. There's a lot of talent in this room, from top to bottom. Something that coach [assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver] said stuck out to me, 'True competitors bring out the best of them.' So, we're just a couple of guys trying to make this team better."(on his individual performance throughout training camp) "I just did what I'm told, and I just worked, and I let God handle the rest and just let do what they do."(on how comfortable he feels in this defense) "I feel like as the years [have] gone by, I've gotten more adjusted to the game. I feel like the more they let you play, you've just got to make plays."(on DT Aaron Crawford) "Aaron [Crawford] came to play today. He was balling. He was basically unstoppable. He brings out the best in me. We had a little rock, paper, scissors on the sideline, and he went out there and balled, just like the rest of the guys."(on the game of rock, paper, scissors that he played with DT Aaron Crawford) "We were just trying to see who was going to make the most plays, and he beat me. He got the start, and he had, I think, two stops on the [drive]. Aaron [Crawford] came out there to play."(on if anyone gave him advice when he got here) "I would say that's the good thing about this room. Calais [Campbell] to 'Urb' [Brent Urban] to [Michael] Pierce to 'Broddy' [Broderick Washington] to [Justin] Madubuike to [Aaron] Crawford, even Travis [Jones] and Rayshad [Nichols] – we all just help each other along the way. If one's not good at one thing, we'll talk to him, or we'll try throw out those nitpicks, so everyone [improves] together."

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

*HEAD COACH RON RIVERA *(on why he didn't have any starters play in the game) "They played a few of the guys that were young and they needed help with reps. There was a select few guys that we had to help that needed to get the reps."(on how QB Sam Howell played tonight) "I thought Sam [Howell] played well, I thought he did a nice job. It's good that he got this time to play just because of the mere fact that Taylor [Heinicke] is our number two. It's just one of those things where we want to get him as much exposure to get comfortable."(on who he was pleased with tonight) "I was very pleased with the game, very much so. I was happy with the guys that played, they did some great things. It was great to see Jamin [Davis] running around early on. He played with a lot of energy. I thought Dax [Milne] showed what he was capable of, not just as a punt returner, but also as a receiver for us. He did a couple of good things, very pleasing to see. A couple of the young offensive linemen really showed well, they're growing, they're developing, they're putting themselves in a position to be back."(on what he saw on Joey Slye's missed field goal) "His first kick in every game he can't relax, so he needs to calm down and stroke it like he's hitting a golf ball, and he knows it."(on QB Sam Howell's two-minute drill) "It was very important for us to really get a chance to evaluate the young quarterback. He has a very bright future in this league. He has a lot of growing to do. I know Scott [Turner] and Ken [Zampese] will go through this with a fine-tooth comb and emphasize the things that he could have done better. He was exciting to watch, he made some really good decisions, and he made some decisions that could have been better. He did a nice job."(on how many roster spots are up for grabs) "I would probably say there is one per position, somewhere in the neighborhood of probably four to seven. We have guys that are really battling it out, whether it be the last or the second-to-last guy, they had some pretty good battles going on."(on what the coming days look like) "Basically we will get in tomorrow and review this tape. We will grade it, and then we will have a chance to talk it over. We will review the personnel as a staff, we will go through the personnel and numbers at each position. There will be a discussion between the personnel and the coaches, and then we will start making cuts."(on how he balances Sam Howell's athleticism with his running ability) "Well in this game, especially down the stretch, the athleticism really came into play, especially when they were bringing pressure. That was the biggest thing. Second thing, he did a really nice job noticing when they were in man, and that's when you saw him run a little bit. He saw that their backs were turned a little bit, so he just tucked it and he took off. There's a couple little things that he needs to work on, he needs to be in control when we get down into the red zone, and we can't do something that hurts ourselves. The cadence, or hurrying up the cadence, to get them to jump offsides, you can't create a negative play."(on Dyami Brown's consistency) "Well it's just reps, he's still just a young player. I think a little bit of it is just getting out there and working the kinks out. I'm not overly concerned."(on whether he's considered giving RB Antonio Gibson kickoff return reps) "No, not at all."(on why LB Jamin Davis played) "Well it was something that we were talking about, and we were going to rule it out, and probably what happened was that I gave [director of football communications] Sean [Debarbieri] earlier today what we were going to do. And we got here, and we started talking about what we wanted to do, I do know that we were going to play some of our starters, mostly the young guys. We had four guys on each side of the ball that were emergency guys and veteran guys. They are the ones that came out still in the second half with their gear on. Taylor [Heinicke] stayed dressed because the first time I saw Sam [Howell] run, you might want to warm up."(on where Sam Howell took his biggest leap from camp to now) "His overall understanding and knowledge of what we do, he's done a perfect job. I think one of the things that he has learned is trying to hang in a little bit longer in the pocket. One of the things talking to him about is that he is short on some of his five step drops, he stays very close to the line, and he needs to play a little bit deeper. If he got deeper, it would help the offensive line."(on if they will search waiver wire for a linebacker) "Oh, we will look at the waiver wire for everybody. We feel pretty good about the guys that we have. Will we look at the waiver wire? Of course, and if we see a guy that we like we will take a chance. But if not, we like the guys we have."

RB JARET PATTERSON(on how much pressure he felt coming into tonight's game) "I wouldn't say pressure. I just wanted the opportunity to show that I belong on this team. I've been playing football for a long time. I kind of thrive off that."(on if he feels that he proved he thrives under pressure) "Oh, yeah. I feel like I left it all on the field. This game comes down to inches. You know, plays, turnovers, penalties. And yeah, a lot of penalties. And you know, I could've done some things better. [I'm] just thinking about some plays I wish I had back. You can't really think much on it. You've got to improve and just keep moving in this league."(on what he would say to head coach Ron Rivera to stay on the team) "Just what Coach [Ron] Rivera's doing with the organization, the culture, what he's building ... That kind of aligns with myself. With [running backs coach Randy Jordan] Coach Jordan, he asked everybody our goals and I told him I want to be part of this organization, where it used to be the tradition and all that. I definitely want to be a part of this organization, because I feel like they're doing something special."

*LB JAMIN DAVIS *(on if the six snaps he played tonight will help him in the regular season) "Of course. I mean, any opportunity you get to go out there and make plays and you make the most of it."(on if his tackle he made cutting across the field is an example of him being more confident) "That's me just trying to play fast and not do all the extra things. Just playing ball at the end of the day."(on if it was tough to play after being informed he wasn't going to play) "I mean, regardless what the situation was, you prepare like you're going to play at the end of the day. So, when they told me, 'You're going to go out there and play.' I said, 'Let's do it.'"(on how they feel as a linebackers unit going into this year) "Pretty comfortable. Just trying to go out there to play fast. Not even just the linebacker room; the whole defense as a whole. Getting off the field on third down, trying to get all of us to the ball. Just doing what we are doing. Playing to our standards at the end of the day."(on where he feels he took the biggest step this summer) "Just playing a lot faster. Honestly, that was the main focus for me. Just trying to eliminate the extra thinking."

*QB SAM HOWELL *(on how it felt to play the whole game) "It felt great. [I'm] really appreciative of the coaches for having the confidence in me to go the whole way. Obviously, I still have a lot to work on, but it was great seeing the whole game through. I thought that that was a big advantage for me going into the regular season – getting to play the whole game here."(on getting the chance to play with his friend, WR Dyami Brown) "It was great. He's one of my best friends, and it was like old times back at UNC. I just wish I could have connected with him a couple of times."(on how he would rate his expectations versus how he played) "I thought I did OK in the game, but my expectations are always higher. There are of course some plays that I would like to have back, but there were also some plays I was able to make. Obviously, we'll take a look at the film and be more critical. But my expectations will always be high."(on his five-step drop and if the footwork is different at the NFL level) "Yes, it really is, and I'm getting more comfortable with it, but it is something that I need to work on. It really goes to hand-eye coordination, but also with the rest of your body, as well."(on if he is happy with his poise in the pocket) "I think I'm pretty poised in the pocket, but it is just going to come with more reps and more work. When things do start to break down, I tend to rely on my feet a little, but that's always served me well."(on how he works on his poise in the pocket) "Really, it's about simulating game situations and different types of rushes. It's more mental reps and then putting that to your body. And then, it's about just going through the process and getting more comfortable with the offense."

*RB REGGIE BONNAFON *(on describing his touchdown play) "It was a nice read from Sam [Howell], and he caught me in stride. I turned and headed downfield, and I thought I had the goal line and was surprised they called me out at the one [yard line]. But thank God for review, and they got the call right. It's exciting to score."(on his workload tonight) "[I'm] not surprised, and I always appreciate it. We knew going into the game that it would basically be me and Jaret [Patterson]. Now, we'll see where the chips fall. It's a weird time, because you've done all you can, and now it's just a waiting game."