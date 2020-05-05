Transcripts: Ravens Monday Conference Call

I'm curious, when you think of your game being physical, is that something you did much of at SMU, and is that something you feel as if it can be positive in your game? (Pete Gilbert) "For sure, yes, somebody alluded to that 'want-to' earlier and kind of where that comes from. I said I'm a competitor, and I just want to compete. When the ball is thrown my way, I just want to compete. Every play, every down, whether we're 40 yards down field or coming down the slot and putting my body into a linebacker so Mark [Ingram II] and J.K. [Dobbins] can spring. I'm going to come in and do my job, whatever the team needs me to do, at a high level.

"Basically, it just comes down to competitiveness and 'want-to.' I try to compete in every aspect of my game – whether if you want me at pass protection, or punt return, or kick return, slot, outside – whatever you need me to do – I'm going to compete. Blocking is a huge part of the game. I like claiming myself as a complete receiver, and that comes with it. If there's something to be good at in the wide receiver position, I want to do it to a high level."

You're known for not having that many drops throughout your career. Have you always had great hands? Is that something that comes naturally? Or where do you think your consistency catching the ball really comes from? (Jamison Hensley) "Just a combination of a gift from God and work ethic. I had an interview earlier and somebody asked the same question. A pianist only gets great at the piano by playing the piano, and that's kind of how I see me catching the ball. You have to keep catching the ball in any types of ways, in any situations, so that you're prepared. Kobe Bryant always alluded to, 'You can never shoot too many jump shots.' Always keeping your knife sharp, and just make sure you're staying ready and staying consistent. To be good in anything, it takes consistency, and that's something I try to thrive on."

You've talked a lot about your competitiveness and your work ethic. So, you're doing what you can, but obviously, your desire would be to be on the field right now. Do you feel like there's going to be – especially for a rookie receiver – any sort of difficulty, challenge, ground to make up at this position when you're not out there with QB Lamar Jackson and the rest of your guys? (Mark Viviano) "Yes, for sure. You're going into a new situation, new people. It's going to take an acclimation period, but I just control what I can control. That's kind of been my whole life motto. I put in the work where it's needed, study where needed so whenever I can get up to Baltimore and get on the field and get with the guys, I'm not missing a beat. Just kind of fit in wherever they need me to adjust or add to my game, I can do that. But at least I already have the things that I can control: my conditioning, my study habits, all of those things are things that I can control."

I'm just wondering your thoughts on your draft class, and specifically getting drafted with WR Devin Duvernay. If you look at the stats from college football this year, right at the top in receptions are you and Devin. So, your thoughts on Devin and the rest of your class? (Shawn Stepner) "Devin [Duvernay] is a great dude. He handles his business, [he's a] great competitor. Obviously, [he] doesn't drop the ball, which is something I admire. I actually … The last game of the season, one of their bowl games – I forgot who they played – I was tracking every catch he had, every catch, just to make sure I had my receptions record for the year. I'm excited to get with him. It's funny that … I was watching all year, because I knew he was on track to lead the country in receptions, which he did for a little while. But I'm just excited we're teammates now and I'm looking forward to competing and keep getting better."

You mentioned earlier that you're going out to a field to work out. What are you able to do? Are you able to still catch passes with social distancing and stuff? What's that like? Can you take us through an average workout for you? (Aaron Kasinitz) "I'm doing everything I was before. I have my (inaudible) quarterback I get to come throw for me. It's not like he's throwing right by me or I'm right next to him. We're at least six feet away throwing the ball, so we'll be fine. I work out with my little brother. He plays corner at Coffeyville in Kansas, a junior college. We're just kind of getting some live reps with each other, making sure our conditioning is right. Kind of like getting back to the basics, grinding like I was trying to get an offer in college. Just back to the basics, that's really it."

Playing the piano, huh? Do you sing? Is there something else that fans need to know about you? (Ximena Lugo Latorre) "I take pictures, sometimes. Yes, I take pictures. I try to do a lot of film. Something that I'm working on. To be great at anything, it takes, like I said, consistency. That's not really something I can give my all to right now, being newly drafted and trying to get the plays down. But once I get a little free time to kind of do what I want, I'm probably going to put some attention on photography."

Just wondering, part of the reason the Ravens picked you was because of your return ability. How much do you enjoy that aspect of the game? Do you envision yourself competing for punt and kick return duties? (Ryan Mink) "I love punt return. I really just love catching the ball. Anything that involves catching the ball and go make a play, that's more what I do. As far as punt return goes, that's something I feel comfortable [with], kind of being back there alone, having full control, judge the ball and showcase my abilities once I catch the ball. I'm extremely excited about being put in that role with the Ravens organization. Like I said, I'm going to perform it to the best of my ability."

You didn't run the 40-[yard dash] at the Combine. Can you tell us what your 40 time would be? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I'd probably run in the 4.5 [seconds] range, somewhere around there."

How much did you talk to teams about the kidney issue you had? How did that kind of change the course of your life and your career? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I talked to every team about the issue, just to let them know that it wasn't an issue. I've never missed a practice or a game at SMU for that reason, for any reason. I just wanted to reiterate that to teams. As for as in my life, I try to see things as they are and move on from them and see the lessons that I can learn. And the lesson that I learned from that is I've always tried to put my Superman cape on – whether it was in pads or out of pads – I've never showed any weakness, and that was the moment to where I had to learn to really lean on my family, the people around me that care about me, and just giving all my trust to God. I feel like as football players and athletes, we tend to call on invincibility. God tends to show you and humble you in ways that you didn't even expect. So, I just take it as that."

S GENO STONE

What have you been doing during this virtual offseason? And how do you project your role with the Ravens? Do you think you can get into that backfield rotation immediately, or do you see special teams off the bat? (David Ginsburg) "As of right now, I just try to practice social distancing as much as I can. I'm trying to stay away from as many people as I can, just be around my immediate family. So, I've just been working out in my gym back at home. I found a couple places where I can work out and be by myself and not have too many people around me, so I've been doing all that. As for my role this year, I just hope I can make an impact wherever I can for the team to win no matter where it is – special teams, defensive backfield. My mindset – I want to be in the defensive backfield, but at the same time, I know where I have to start out: special teams. That's where I started out in college, and I made a name for myself. So, I definitely plan on going in, playing special teams in all four phases, wherever they need me at. So, that's probably where I'm definitely going to get ready to go first."

Everybody said you were a steal in the seventh round. How was it sitting there for so long? And is there a little chip on your shoulder to show all the other 31 teams that kept passing you up? (Kirk McEwen) "Yes, sitting there that long was kind of stressful. I'm not going to lie; I didn't even watch the sixth round at all. I was really just sitting in my room waiting for my phone call if I ever got one. That whole sixth round, I didn't watch it at all. Then I decided to watch the seventh round. It definitely puts a chip on my shoulder. I mean, I always had one my whole life. I've always been overlooked and been an underdog. I know what I have to do to be on the field. I just need an opportunity. Getting selected in the NFL Draft is a dream come true. But all I needed was an opportunity to get my foot in the door, and I'm going to show why I should stick and last in the NFL."

How exciting is it to come in and learn from a guy like S Earl Thomas III back there? (Todd Karpovich) "It's crazy. I was sitting with my mentor, Will Allen. I'm pretty sure everyone knows him. But I was sitting with him and I was talking, and I was like, 'I hope I get drafted somewhere with a great mentor. A Will Allen, Tyrann Mathieu or Earl Thomas – someone like that.' It was crazy, because once I got the phone call from the Ravens ... Just to learn from a guy like that who's been playing for so many years, playing at a high level, won a Super Bowl, everything like that … It just checks all the boxes of that's someone you want to learn from. You want to follow in their footsteps."

Another guy on the Ravens who was a late round draft pick and is now a starting safety and, in fact, just got a contract extension is S Chuck Clark. Is that someone you look to and say, 'Alight, he's been where I am. I want to get to where he is.' Have you already called him or talked to him? Do you look at him as like, 'That's the path'? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, that's someone I definitely want to look up to. No, I haven't been in contact with any of the DBs yet really, but that's someone I definitely want to look up to, someone I want to learn from. That's just an example of no matter where you were drafted or whatever it is, just going to work is really going to show if you play or not. So, that's someone I'm going to look up to, someone I'm going to try to learn from. But at the same time, it's a business. I'm going to have to do it by myself. It's my job now."

Obviously, people are selling you short in some way. You have the numbers, so what do you think the critics see? What are their knocks on you that you think you're going to prove them wrong about? And you've said that you have an instinct for the ball. Where do you think that instinct of being a playmaker comes from? (Cliff Brown) "People are going to look at the measurables. That's what everyone looks at. They say 5'10" and three fourths, whatever it is, my arm length, whatever. But if you see me in person, I definitely don't look 5'10". That's how I feel. But at the same time, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and you can't measure heart. So, every time I'm on the field, that's where all my instinctive things come out, like you said. That's the biggest part of my game – how instinctive I am for the game of football. My football IQ, everything like that, and I go 100 percent every time I'm on the field. You can't really define what a person is or if they're giving 100 percent on the field. And it's hard to take me off the field once you see me doing the things that I'm going to do out there. And I feel like I get all my instinctive things from playing baseball growing up. I played center fielder. So, just me being back there trying to read the ball off the bat, everything like that, that's where I kind of get all my instinctive abilities from."

You mentioned having a chip on your shoulder about getting drafted later. Does that extend back to your high school experience? I know some of those in-state schools [in Pennsylvania] were interested but never offered [a scholarship]. (Aaron Kasinitz) "Yes, definitely. That's definitely something I think about all the time, some of the adversity I had to get through. I've been hit with a lot of adversity throughout my whole life, and I overcame it a lot. So, it's just something that's been put on my plate that I'm going to have to get over again, and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the whole opportunity for me to play with the Ravens organization. I'm thankful for that, but at the same time, I have to go out there and prove why I should be playing."

You said multiple times during this conversation that you want to be on the field and prove yourself. When that opportunity is now being delayed, how difficult is that for you since you can't be out on the field proving yourself? (Mark Viviano) "Yes, it's hard, but at the same time, this is where the best part of my game, I feel like, comes into effect. Where I can [have an] advantage [over] people is learning the mental part of the game. This is where you really have to study the playbook. Especially me being a rookie coming in, I have to learn a whole new playbook. This is where I should separate myself from the others coming in, trying to learn the playbook, get a head start, everything like that. So, I just have to take full advantage of this opportunity I have right now – learning and communicating with the coaches and everything like that. So, that's probably where I should take my game to the next level right now is the mental part."