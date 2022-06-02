Transcripts: Ravens OTA (6/1)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening statement:"Good afternoon. Good to see everyone. Obviously, a lot has changed since I've last been up here. [Special teams consultant] Sam Koch is now retired – wearing a baseball cap with a whistle standing next to me coaching ball players. We drafted a punter – Jordan Stout – good young player. I think he's going to do some good things for us. He's fun to watch. He can do all three; he can kick off if you need him to, he can punt the ball, he's got a big leg, and he can hold. But obviously, he's going to be coached to the details, to the max – starting with [special teams coach] Randy [Brown]. The time Randy went out [and] watched him, worked him out, he [Brown] was pretty fired up about him. And then with the help of Sam [Koch], who just finished playing, really going over there to give him the in-game experience, those kinds of things – things that some of us can't do. He's going to be in great hands, and we're going to accept him and get him rolling. [Former Raven] Anthony Levine [Sr.], retired, right? You talk about some players that are really valuable to us. Guys that played a lot of football here, that were really good. These young guys, I talk about it all the time; the standards are still the standard. We still want to be the best in the league, and it starts being out here right now, and just trying to get better every day, and just finding out who's going to rise to the top when it's all said and done."

Chris, you talked about special teams consultant Sam Koch. We've seen him work with lots of guys who you've brought into camp over the years. Is it, in some sense, natural for him to step into a coaching role? (Childs Walker)"We'll see how natural it is. Sam [Koch] as a player, he's pretty like, 'I need to do my job. Stay away from me.' He didn't smile a lot. We can actually get him to smile over there a little bit. (laughter) The pressure is not as high as guys that are trying to go out there and work every day. But I think he's going to fall into that role just like the rest of us ex-players that want to coach, that are great leaders, that know how to get the most out of guys. He's going to be OK doing that."

What's the biggest thing you want to see someone like P Jordan Stout accomplish this month? (Noah Trister)"This month, I think it's just the finer little details. Those specialists understand that there's the smallest little details of … When you're the holder, just hitting the spot consistently. A ball that's too far in front, or too far behind, or too far to the left, too far to the right – those things matter, and those things will affect the kicker. The biggest thing is to take all the little details, fine-tune them, and just get better, just continue to grow, and let's get better at something else every day, and not be working backwards. That's all we want to see. And just be himself. He doesn't have to be Sam Koch. Sam Koch had 16 years in this league. He's just got to be Jordan Stout. Be the player that he was that got him here, and he'll be just fine."

Is there a chemistry built between the kicker and the holder, and P Jordan Stout learning what exactly K Justin Tucker likes? _(Ryan Mink) _"There is definitely a chemistry, and those things, we … This is the time of year where we can figure those things out. Just timing and rhythm is everything for those guys, so once he figures those things out, he'll be just fine. He'll be OK."

Chris, I think what was most striking from last year as the season progressed, it's kind of been a year on top as far as special teams rankings. Do you feel like your group did a really good job throughout the year last season? (Jonas Shaffer)"I feel like we did a great job. Our players played hard. I stood up here every week and I said in order to be at the top, you just have to be better than the team you played the week before. We gave up a play – that kickoff return [for a touchdown]. Those things, I'll never let it go, but we did finish pretty high on kickoff coverage. Because we did a really good job earlier in the year of just putting that play in our back pocket, and we came back and we coached it. So, I do feel like our guys have done a great job, will continue to do a great job, but it's going to be different. There's going to be a lot of different guys. But it's my job as a coach, [special teams coach] Randy's [Brown] job, and [special teams coach] T.J.'s [Weist] job to challenge those guys, get them better, and get them ready to play. So, when September 11 rolls along, we'll be ready to roll."

The diversity accelerator program – what did you think about that, and how helpful do you think that will be? (Jamison Hensley)"I thought that was a great experience. It's not often that someone like myself gets to sit around a lunch table, at a breakfast table with owners from across the league. It really gives those guys an opportunity to find out about who I am as a coach, as a leader, and things like that. It was so much … And it would take me forever to go through all the little details up here, but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the process, because if not for that process, who knows when I'd be sitting in front of those guys. So, now, when we play those teams, you go shake those guys' hands and [say], 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' And just kind of spark those conversations. It's really about the owners being able to know the candidates and kind of get to know us. That's such a great opportunity for guys that look like me to kind of get in front of those owners and be able to shake hands, talk and have conversations."

What are your early impressions of WR Slade Bolden? What sort of potential do you see in him on special teams? (Todd Karpovich)"Slade [Bolden] is another guy that comes in who's a returner. We're always looking for returners, and he's done that. He's done that at [the University of] Alabama. His job is just going to have to be able to come in here, work and get better, and just try to compete for a job. Just take it one day at a time. We give every guy an opportunity. He's going to play a lot in these preseason football games. But he's just got to get better, that's all."

Being that you went through this as a former player, do you coach special teams consultant Sam Koch in coaching? (Ryan Mink)"I don't know if I coach him [Koch] in coaching. (laughter) But there is one of those things – and we all like to say it – we just try to keep it simple. Keep it simple, but we all know simple isn't easy. You can over-coach a lot of guys. We've seen that happen. You can give a guy too much information. We just focus on the one play, the most important details that's a part of that play, and we just try to execute them. We just keep it very simple."

P Jordan Stout has some special skills. Do you think there could be a possibility in the future in which he handles kickoffs instead of K Justin Tucker? (David Andrade)"Again, if we need him, if we absolutely need him, absolutely, absolutely need him to take something off Justin [Tucker], then that could be a possibility. Right now, his job is to come in here, punt the ball as well as we need him to, hold the ball as well as we need him to, and then we'll work around there. Again, he did all three in college, so there is that capability of him being able to go out there and do kickoffs. I mean, the guy has a strong leg, and so he could get it done for us."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

Opening statement: "It's good to see everybody. First time at [the podium] as [defensive] coordinator, so we'll see how this goes. But it's been a great five days. The guys are out there, flying around, communicating, really doing everything we're asking them to do, and it's a lot of fun to go out there and actually see it start to come together. That's really what this phase is all about – is really the execution, the speed, communication portion – so, right now, we're just trying to see where all the pieces fit and see the system come together, and so far, so go, I'd say. So, we're looking forward to finishing this thing out strong and having a great minicamp and then getting into training camp."

As you make the transition to NFL defensive coordinator and working with players on the field, does it hit you? What's the feeling of this being your job now? (Mark Viviano) "It's a little bit different in 'indy' [individual drills]. I don't have a group anymore, so I just find myself wandering around a little bit, trying to figure out which station to go [to] next. (laughter)But it is a little surreal being back in the building in a different role. It took me a little bit while to get used to, but it's a fun process. Like you said, it's working with the guys, so you get to work with the whole defense now rather than just one group, so that's definitely been a positive."

When you went to Michigan, OLB David Ojabo had one tackle and DE Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks. Did you see the talent there? And what did you do to develop it? I see you brought defensive assistant Ryan Osborn with you here. (Vinny Cerrato) "'Oz' [Ryan Osborn] and the rest of our coaches, they deserve a lot of that credit for developing those guys: [Michigan defensive line coach] Shaun Nua, Dylan Roney was our G.A. [graduate assistant] working with the outside 'backers last year. But what we saw with 'Hutch' [Aidan Hutchinson] was just a really rugged guy who's a great player, and we kind of tweaked his position a little bit, and he slimmed down, and it ended up being a great role for him. With 'Jabo' [David Ojabo], he hadn't played as much, so we just saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we're like, 'Well, why don't we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?' And it worked out for us."

ILB Patrick Queen is a guy you know well from your time here. What have you seen from him over the course of these practices and how he's kind of communicated to the rest of the defense? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, I see a lot of growth in 'P.Q.' [Patrick Queen], really, throughout the whole building and during practice. Obviously, he's three years in now, but [with] the communication portion, he's a lot more comfortable in the system. I'd say he's just … The game is slower for him. But he's going to have a big-time role in this defense, and I think he knows that. It's a big year for him. [I'm] just happy with his progress right now, honestly."

What are your early impressions of S Kyle Hamilton? (Ken Weinman) "Kyle [Hamilton] – as advertised. He's doing the things that we're expecting him to do. Really, with any rookie and the young guys, the challenge for them is keep finding new stuff to screw up. So, there are a couple things that have happened over the first few days, but he's gotten them corrected. And with the rookies, it's a lot, because it's something new every day, so you're trying to learn the new things and fix the other things. So, he's right on schedule, but we don't tell him that – try to provide some sense of urgency for him. But he'll get there. [I'm] really pleased with Kyle."

What are your first impressions of S Marcus Williams? (Ryan Mink) "Marcus [Williams] is a great player. It's great to have him in the building. Similar to Kyle [Hamilton], all the things that you're expecting to get from a guy like Marcus, we've gotten so far. He's two days in, so it's really early to tell, but he'll be a great player for us."

When you add a S Kyle Hamilton and S Marcus Williams, what do you foresee as S Chuck Clark's role now? (Jamison Hensley) "I think it's so early to tell. We have so many great pieces, and the way we're trying to teach the system is so conceptual. So, we're really not asking them to play positions, per se, all the time. So, guys are expected to learn what that play-call entails. So, right now, to say where someone is going to be given a certain situation is probably way too early. And it will change by situation, by gameplan, honestly. Our goal, as coaches, is to find the best 11 guys in any given situation and be able to get them out there so they can go play. I think that's why we're trying to teach it the way we're doing it."

Is that a mentality that you have, in general, on defense, or is that because you have so many safeties and so much positional flexibility with the roster that you have? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I think it depends on your roster construction. Are we at a different mentality at Michigan, because we had guys like … We had like seven guys in the outside 'backer room that could play, so we're like, 'OK, how do we get these guys out there?' So, it was [the] same idea, but just [a] different position group."

How do you anticipate that pass rush on the edge developing? And with a guy like OLB Jaylon Ferguson, what are you looking for from him? (Bo Smolka) "The outside 'backer group, it's a little different now, because of the lack of reps going around, but the guys that are repping are getting a ton of practice. So, they're doing a great job. Again, the pass rush will be kind of just as we figure out who can do what. The biggest thing that goes un-talked about with the pass rush is it's really married to what you're playing in the coverage. A lot of times people have time to throw stats – things like that – but does the quarterback know where to go with the ball? If he knows, well, shoot, the ball is coming out fast; if he doesn't, well, you get a chance to go to work, and when you pressure, those variables change a little bit. So, we'll see. Again, it's something in progress. As we get guys that are available to practice more, we'll start moving them around a bit more and see where we go from there."

We've seen the guys line up at different positions and new positions. CB Marlon Humphrey talked about the emphasis that you put on versatility. If you can have a defensive backfield where everyone is capable of lining up at pretty much every spot, what kind of advantage does that give a defense? (Jonas Shaffer) "Potentially, it could be a huge advantage. The more we keep offenses guessing and the more that we're putting our best guys out there that can go play fast, just the better off, and this is the time of year to try those things out. As we get closer to kickoff, then we'll start narrowing it down, so we can go play."

You weren't here last year, but you were here when OLB Jaylon Ferguson got drafted. Just from the naked eye, it looks like he's completely changed his body. Have you noticed that, and do you know if there was an impetus behind that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "In terms of impetus, I'm not entirely sure what his [Jaylon Ferguson's] decision process is with that. Jaylon [Ferguson], right now, he's doing a great job. He's competing. The techniques that we're teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that's a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete."

What are your thoughts about DE Calais Campbell deciding to return to the Ravens? (David Andrade) "I'm fired up, man. Calais [Campbell], he's an all-timer. He's going to be putting on a gold jacket one day, and [he's a] Walter Payton Man of the Year. Just to have him in the room – a guy that's been around the block and can give me guidance and work with us as coaches and help the young guys progress like he did last year – that's invaluable."

On Day Two of the NFL Draft, when you saw OLB David Ojabo out there, did you have thoughts of maybe he could land here? What was your thought process of him possibly landing here? (Jamison Hensley) "It's a great question. I try not to put too much stock or try to [make] too much of a prediction, because it's up to [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], and you trust the process of how they handle it, and they do such a great job with it. But as it came closer to there [being] a possibility of him coming here, obviously, you can't help but get excited about it. So, when it all went down and we were able to select him, I was obviously pretty jacked. It was pretty emotional – being able to give him a call; that was cool."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG ROMAN

Opening statement:"Good to see everybody. It's exciting. It's great, a new year. We start back at ground zero, installing everything. We have a whole new bunch of guys here that we really have to start at ground zero with them and throw a lot at them at an accelerated pace right now. If you're young and you just got here, right now your head is swimming. It's the proverbial 'firehose' – stick a firehose in their mouth and then turn the water on full, and then, slow down the technique teaching. We're really challenging them mentally, trying to get them ready for what this league brings and that they're going to need. I think the guys are working really hard. We're getting a lot done, a lot accomplished as we get everybody ready for training camp."

What progress have you seen from QB Tyler Huntley from last year and how beneficial is it for him to be getting reps out there? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It's huge. Every opportunity we have to get out here and practice, he's taken advantage of them. [He's] doing a really good job. I think he's taking the natural growth that you would expect, commanding things, operating things, knowing how to fix things on the fly. He's doing a really good job."

Are you disappointed that QB Lamar Jackson has not been at OTAs and do you know when he may be here? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I'm not going to get into all of that. I'll let you talk to him about that, but our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest, and when they're here we can do that. That's what we're focused on right now. I'm sure that Lamar [Jackson] is working hard, but he'll have the chance, I'm sure at some point, to talk to you guys about that."

What have you seen so far from this group of young wide receivers? _(Todd Karpovich) _"These guys are diligent. We're throwing a lot at them. Some of these young guys who just got here, they're starting to flash a little bit. As far as Rashod [Bateman], 'Duv' [Devin Duvernay], Proche [James Proche II] and Tylan [Wallace], I think that they're taking another step and I really like what I see from them, too. We're not game-planning right now, we're working on really installing things. We may never run some of these plays, but the concepts and the principles … We're seeing really good progress from all those guys in terms of route-running and whatnot. The things you can get done this time of year."

What do you like about rookie TEs Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely and did the offense miss a true second tight end last year? _(Bo Smolka) _"We were pretty flexible with what we could do, but as I look at it, when you inject those kinds of players … First of all, to answer your first question, we think that Charlie's [Kolar] a really big target. Really good catch radius. Good all-around player. Isaiah [Likely] has a little knack. He can do a lot of things unscripted as a receiver, and I think that he'll continue to develop in the other phases of the offense. They're definitely chess pieces and we'll see how it all fits together. [It] could be pretty interesting. Right now, as we go through this installation, we learn about all of these guys. We're learning about them, and then we're starting to visualize what we could possibly do. I'm sure it will be different than last year, as it was different than the year before."

Speaking of tight ends, how does TE Nick Boyle look to you, and just how important would it be for your offense to have him moving better than he was last year? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I think it's a credit to Nick [Boyle] that he came back and played – he toughed it out – but he looks like a completely new guy this year. It's unbelievable what he's done, the hard work he's put in. He's looking really good."

You talked about the learning curve for the young guys, but we've seen C Tyler Linderbaum working with the 'ones' at center. How has he handled that, and how do you think he's coming along? (Luke Jones) "I told Tyler [Linderbaum] that it's my goal to have him laying in bed shaking every night, worried about the next thing, so hopefully, by training camp, he's not, and then by the season, he's feeling good. So, yes, we're trying to throw him in there and get him as much exposure [as possible]. He's doing a really good job; you can see it every day. Some guys – you can just see it every day – they just take another step forward, and he's one of those guys thus far. So, it's a credit to him, and he needs to keep it going."

You talked about some of the young guys flashing. RB Tyler Badie was flashing out there today. What do you think of that? Do you like what you've seen from him so far? (Ken Weinman) "I do. The movement skills are really good. You saw a few jump cuts he made there, saw him out of the backfield a couple times, so I'm starting to see some real versatility there. We'll see how it goes once the pads come on. I mean, we're working hard, we're getting a lot done, but we are running around in our shorts. When the pads come on, then you get a true indication."

With QB Lamar Jackson, will there be a lot of catching up once he gets here? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I definitely think we kind of went back and changed some things and added some things. There are definitely some things that are new [and] that we haven't done. There are also a bunch of things that he's pretty well-adjusted to – probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we look forward to working on."

There was a number of nice plays from running backs out of the backfield catching it. Is that something that is a focus? Would you like to integrate that even more into the offense this year? (Garrett Downing) "Definitely. If we have guys that really display that skill set, then we'll definitely do that. There's been times here in the past … A couple years ago, we had a very fruitful passing game with the 'backs out of the backfield. So, that's something we're really trying to do more of this year."

You've done this job long enough to know that it comes with scrutiny. How do you handle that? Whether it's a former player on NFL Network or a current player, what is your philosophy on dealing with that part of your job? (Mark Viviano) "Oh, geez. I live and die by what anything in the media is said. (laughter)No, that was a joke. (laughter)Yes, I mean, we've got to stay focused on what we stay focused on. As a professional, we're all our harshest critics, and I think we know the truth, and you just believe in that and keep trying to get better every day. Don't get set in your ways; just keep trying to adapt, evolve and adjust, and don't worry about a thing."

S Marcus Williams

On his first impressions of Ravens' practice:"It's good; it's fast-paced. We're getting to it without actually getting to it fully. It's OTAs – we're getting plays down pat and everything that we need going into regular minicamp and training camp."

On [defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald's style of teaching defense:"He teaches a good defense, and he puts it in a way that we're able to learn it – learn it fast and efficiently so we can come out here and practice and put it together. Right now, it's all about dissecting the defense, learning what you have to do and what we have to do. We don't just play one position; we can play each position. He puts it like that for us so that we know everything, really."

On building chemistry with his new teammates during OTAs:"It's good, just from coming from one team to another. Just being able to be around the team, talk to them, get that camaraderie – I think it's really healthy. As we go on, we'll just keep stacking days, stacking days. That's very beneficial for me."

On his other teammates in the defensive secondary:"I think there's a lot of talent. I think that everyone here works well together. You guys can see it out here, we can see it. We have to keep building, keep stacking days and stacking practices in the film room, on the field. All that comes into play when we start that game."

On the fluctuation in passer rating against him over his past two seasons in New Orleans:"I don't really look at that."

On his reaction when the Ravens drafted S Kyle Hamilton and how he has performed so far:"It's good, always adding extra pieces to your defense. It's always good, [the] versatility and having depth. I think we'll keep seeing what he can do day-by-day. I think he'll be a good asset."

On what S Kyle Hamilton is like off the field:"I haven't really been here that much to know him off the field."

On the excitement of playing in a very versatile and creative secondary:"It's good. I think it's tough on opposing offenses to not know where you're going to be at every play. When you go out there, they want to know what position you're in and I think that helps us be better off in our defense."

On his impression of the tight ends room with TE Mark Andrews and the two rookies:"I mean, I just got here. I know they're great players. They're my teammates now, so I'm sure they're ballers." (laughter)