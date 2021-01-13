Transcripts: Ravens Tuesday Zoom Availability

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "Hi, everybody. Long time, no see. (laughter) Do you really have any questions?"

Coach Harbaugh on the Ravens' offensive line: "It's a combination of things. The guys are doing a really good job. You get some games and some stunts and things like that. [You get] some games and some stunts that we weren't picking up earlier in the year that I think we've really improved on. Of course, Lamar [Jackson] did a great job. He's able to kind of extend, and made the big run, and that helps our offensive line quite a bit. The guys are just working hard. I think it's just a matter of steady effort. [Offensive line coach] Joe [D'Alessandris] has done a nice job with those guys, and they're playing well."

With QB Lamar Jackson, when you look statistically, since he's come back from COVID-19, his numbers have completely gone up. I'm not saying that he played poorly before, but it has gone up a notch. Have you seen anything different? You deal with him every day. Have you seen anything different with him since he came back in the five-game stretch? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I see the results. To me, it's just an accumulation of a lot of things. He definitely … The work starts to pay off. I mean, who could measure whether the rest helped? I don't know; that's just impossible to say for sure. Collectively, we've played better – that's always going to help your quarterback. I think it's a group thing, a team thing. But other than that, I really don't have that answer."

This is kind of a broader question. Obviously, there's a lot of division and isolation in our country these days. We're all by ourselves. The one thing that seems to unify people and towns and families is sports. Can you speak to that and what the Ravens mean to this town? You've been here a while. (Jerry Coleman) "I just love that. Way back when I started coaching, a coach named Dana Bible came to the University of Cincinnati. I was probably 27 [or] 28 years old. I asked him why he coached, and he said that's why, because of the effect that sports has on the community; the ability to draw people together from all different kinds of backgrounds and belief systems, within families – fathers and sons and daughters and mothers and brothers [and] whatever … You have something to rally around and talk about, really, for the rest of your lives. I think that Baltimore families will be talking about that [Week 14] Browns game for the rest of their lives. 'Remember when we saw that and what we were doing?' I've gotten a lot of texts from friends who are fans. So, all of the texts that I haven't had a chance to get back to, I apologize. I will get back to you soon, but hopefully, not too soon. So, yes – I think it's a great point. It's why we're all … It's kind of, in the end, why you guys are in this to connect with the fans and help the team connect with the fans. So, it's wonderful. It's awesome, and hopefully, we can keep it going. Hopefully, we're up to the task to beat a very good football team and try to extend this run."

I think you've already eluded to this, but QB Josh Allen does a lot of damage as a passer after he gets out of the pocket. Certainly, we saw that in the Colts game [on Wild Card Weekend]. How do you guys counter that? Do the defensive backs have to be unusually aware and tenacious? How do you go against that? (Childs Walker) "Yes, they do. It's something that we work on all the time, in terms of extending the play, extending the coverage [and] extending the pass rush. There's an effort of trying to keep him in there, but also, when he gets out, it's an effort rush and effort coverage. We have terms for it and techniques for it that we teach our guys. We try to study their scramble patterns and make sure we understand them, so we can cover the guys when he gets out. Then it's just a matter of playing really hard and running. Hopefully, we'll be able to do a good job of that."

I wanted to ask about one of the guys that you maybe did connect with, WR John Brown who's now on the Bills. What do you remember about coaching him? He's a guy that seemed to kind of generate a lot of respect here in Baltimore. (Aaron Kasinitz) "I remember John Brown well – 'Smoke.' He's just a very likeable, lovable guy, and gave us everything that he had. He was kind of banged up the last year a little bit [and] fought through it. [He's] very fast and is just a dynamic player. Obviously, he's on the other side now. So, he has our full attention, for sure."

Your guys have said that for a good six weeks, they've already felt like they've been in the playoffs. That urgency has been there. It's win and [you're] in, et cetera. Having said that, was that hard to manufacture? Is that something that you definitely noticed? Now that you're in the actual real playoffs, is there any difference? (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "It doesn't feel like it. I'll tell you; I think you're playing great teams. When you get to the playoffs, the teams that you play are great teams. But we've had our backs against the wall since the Pittsburgh game [in Week 12], the COVID-19 game. That's just where we've been. I really think our guys have handled everything exceptionally well. They've taken it one day at a time, one play at a time [and] one practice [at a time]. We try to keep it simple that way, and maybe, there were some things that we learned through all of that that were beneficial. So, I don't know, but all I know now is that we have this next one. We have a practice tomorrow and a game on Saturday night – that's what our focus is on."

Some of the players said that QB Lamar Jackson volunteered to speak the night before the Wild Card game. What did that say to you? Because QB Lamar Jackson isn't known as a big talker, what did that say to you? (Jamison Hensley) "It's great. It's not the first time he's spoken, but we generally do that on a Saturday night and players speak for their side [of the ball]. Different guys do it along with a coach, and Lamar [Jackson] wanted to speak up. What he had to say was great and was just very determined and confident. I think it kind of boosted everybody's confidence and made us feel great. Other guys did a great job, too. I guess he's not a big speech maker … But like you guys, when he says something you listen, right? I didn't know who … Who was the guy that he talked about, the rapper from Houston? What is that guy's name?" (Reporter: "Mike Jones.") "Mike Jones. Mike Jones. I have to get a Mike Jones album, or something, and see what this guy Mike Jones is about. He seems like he's popular – I didn't know. It's cool. Lamar is pretty fun. He's pretty fun."

Just following up on that question, when you guys have as big of a team as you do, with as many people listening on a Zoom call, how does it work for you guys just having an open floor? I imagine there's a possibility of some people talking over one another. (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't know, it's been pretty good. We do have a lot of guys. We have so many players right now with all of the practice squad guys and different things, the backup guys [and] the 'just in case' guys. It's been awesome, because we have great guys. It seems like everybody just waits their turn, I guess. You see the little yellow box light up and you know somebody wants to say something. So, it's worked out pretty well. We did talk in the beginning of the season about communication discipline, which is a military term. It was great, in terms of analogizing it for on-the-field-type of stuff, but I really don't have a great answer for you. It just seems like it works out OK."

You have, obviously, different personalities on a team, and there are some guys on your defense who play with outward emotion and they're more outspoken. And then you have a guy like, at least from the outside looking in, S Chuck Clark [who] doesn't seem to say a lot or show a lot of emotion. What can you share about how you know him, how he's driven, and then on top of that, what he's done for your defense? (Mark Viviano) "Yes, that's really kind of a really interesting observation, because he is very even and steady in terms of the outward display, and yet inside, he's very motivated. He's on fire. I talked to him the day before the game, and then right in the locker room, we talked beforehand, and he was really jacked up for that game. He was really ready. He always is, but he was really emotional about it. He really wanted us to play well, and it showed up in the way he played. Yes, some guys just express it differently. But I think all of the guys have a real fire – a competitive fire – inside. Hopefully, it shows in the way they play, but not always in the way they express themselves, probably."

Being a former secondary coach, can you talk about your former secondary coach, Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, and him as a coach and as a defensive coordinator? (Kevin Richardson) "Leslie [Frazier] … We were together in Philly and then again here in Baltimore. Leslie is one of my great friends [and] one of my best friends in coaching. His son [Corey Frazier] is here as a scout doing a great job. Leslie is always one of those guys … He's always been what you see is what you get. He's just an even, steady, high character. [He's] very smart, very common sense [and] very principle in the way he approaches the game. He believes in fundamental football effort. The secondary, man – you have to have it tight back there. Everybody needs to be on the same page. Leslie does a great job of organizing those guys. I think he'd be a great head coach. He has been a great head coach; he did a really good job at Minnesota. We had one of the greatest games here. Do you remember that one? The snow game, right? That's one of the most exciting games … Is it Cleveland or Minnesota? Which one is it? (laughter) You should do a poll on that, you know? But I'm a big fan of Leslie Frazier."

On FB/DL Patrick Ricard, just how have you seen him evolve as a player and, obviously, as a pass catcher the other day, becoming such a big contributor for the offense? Is this what you kind of envisioned for him a couple years ago when you moved him to play fullback? (Roman Stubbs) "I think the pass catching part … He did have good hands – you could see that. But running routes full speed in games, with guys buzzing around you, that's probably not something that you could say, 'Yes, I knew.' It was one thing to see him … It's hard for a 300-pound guy to come off the ball, come downhill and sort his way up to a linebacker on a lead play, but we could see that he could do that right away. So, we said, 'OK. He can be a fullback.' But then to see all the other things; the motions, the shifts [and] the pulls, that stuff is pretty remarkable just from an athletic standpoint. Then the routes, catching the ball and turning up field is something that, probably, no – we didn't envision that part of it. I remember [former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator] Wade Phillips, when they practiced here a few years ago with the Rams, he told his guys in practice – and it was fun. We were having fun; it was a training camp practice. But he told his guys, 'That guy is a defensive lineman, don't cover him.' Then I think he caught two touchdown passes in the preseason game against them. (laughter) So, he can surprise you. He's kind of freakish that way as an athlete."

QB Lamar Jackson

Coach [John] Harbaugh wanted me to pass along that he wants some [rapper] Mike Jones recommendation from you. (Jamison Hensley) (laughter) "One song off the top of my head is 'Flossin.' I listened to that a lot growing up. 'I stay flossin' in that candy paint.'" (laughter)

A lot of teammates talk about that when you came back from the COVID-19/Reserve list, that you were just a little bit different. You've played really great since coming back. Have you felt any different since coming back? (Jamison Hensley) "Just my mindset; I'm just attacking the game more, being more aggressive. I'll say, in the beginning of the season, I was conservative a lot; just staying back and getting sacked a lot more. But as the season went on, [when] things break down, my first read is not there, second read is not there, I take advantage of what the defense gives me. That's pretty much the biggest thing. And we've just been finishing – all around. The whole offense, the whole defense, special teams; all of us have just been finishing. So, that's probably the biggest thing about just coming back from quarantine. The whole team is just dialed in right now."

I just wanted to get your thoughts on this showdown. Obviously, you're facing the Bills' defense, but there's a lot of hype around this game about you and Bills QB Josh Allen – two really good, young quarterbacks. What do you appreciate about Josh's game and the matchup with him? (Ryan Mink) "People always – just talking about Josh [Allen] – say, 'His big arm,' but he's doing it all out there. He's getting out of the pocket, taking advantage of what the defense gives him, throwing the ball on a rope, and he's slinging the ball, like a Patrick Mahomes. He's just helping his team out a lot. He's one of the key reasons they're putting up so many points and winning games. Hats off to Josh, because he's been doing it since his rookie season."

In the second half of the Titans game, it looked like you came out with a glove on your left hand. Was that just to kind of get a better grip on the ball, or was there anything else to that? (Daniel Oyefusi) "No, I just jammed my thumb. I'm good."

How much different do you feel after your first playoff win? We saw your emotion immediately after the Titans game. A couple days out, is there relief? Do you feel lighter heading into this week of practice? How do you feel? (Shawn Stepner) "We got one playoff game down, but we've got a tough opponent coming up Saturday, and that's just the main focus. I'm not really worried about the past. The Tennessee game is over with. We've got to focus on Buffalo, and it's starting now."

There's obviously excitement about winning that playoff game, but can you kind of describe the mood in the locker room? I see a lot of guys posting how you're not done yet, and that's clearly the focus for this team. Can you talk about that a little bit? (Garrett Downing) "Yes. We know how it feels to be hyped up, and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point. And right now, our mind is we're focused on – like I said – Buffalo, and we're not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us from what we're trying to be. And we're going to take it one game at a time, like I said, and it's Buffalo. So, that's all."

There are some predictions that there could be snow on Saturday night. Obviously, the weather gets awfully cold in Louisville, Kentucky, and there are some elements there. How much experience do you have playing in the snow? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Zero. Zero experience. I never got to play in the snow. Except, my first-time seeing snow in Louisville, [KY], we had a snowball fight, so that's totally different from playing in it. But yes, that definitely would be my first-time playing football in the snow – Saturday, if it does. Hopefully, it doesn't." (laughter)

Both Coach Harbaugh and CB Marlon Humphrey have talked about your pre-game speech that you gave Saturday night, before the game. When you talk to the team like that, what goes through your mind? How do you come up with what you want to say? (Aaron Kasinitz) "I'm really not a vocal leader; I pretty much try to lead by example. But I just wanted my guys to get the message that just focus, and we're all going to do our job playing against that tough defense and playing against that tough team, period. Just take it one play at a time until it's zero, zero, zero on the clock. And that's what our guys did. We fought hard the whole game. Even with the turnover I had early in the game, everyone kept their laser-sharp focus, like I've been saying that whole time, and just stayed together, and the result came in with a victory. We've just got to keep the same mentality going into this game and so forth."

I know that the ultimate goal for you is always going to be the Super Bowl, but when we talked to you on Sunday, you seemed pretty even keeled. Did that win feel different from a regular season game? Did it feel like a playoff game? Did the win feel different? (Jonas Shaffer) "It definitely felt like a playoff game. I was getting smacked. No, I'm just playing. (laughter) Yes, it did feel different. Even playing the game, there was a lot of aggression going on out there. Defense was playing their tail off – the opposing team did. And our guys were … You could just feel the environment. You could feel it on the field. And the victory … We got the victory. It just felt like everyone was saying the narrative has changed, but we've still got other games to play, and we're just going to stay focused on Buffalo right now. We can't get hyped about that one game."

WR Marquise Brown seems to have really grown and shown more physicality the past few weeks. He has several touchdowns and made some really key plays against the Titans. What stands out to you about how he has grown over the past couple weeks? (Gabby DiPaula) "Nothing, really. I've [always] known what he was capable of. Me and him are from the same place – Broward County, [FL] – and he has that 'dog' in him. Even in practice and stuff like that, he wants to win in practice. So, he just puts it over to the game, and it just shows you guys what he's capable of. I already knew that. We've been seeing it since 'OU' [The University of Oklahoma]. He's just stepped it up a notch, and he just helped us pull that victory out in Tennessee. We've just got to keep it going."

There are a lot of athletes and celebrities who have talked about being a fan of yours. I'm just wondering if after your first playoff win, any of them reached out to you with congratulations, and if any of those were particularly meaningful to you? (Mark Viviano) "Yes, a lot of people reached out to me. It all means a lot to me; not just one specific person. I appreciate that from each and every one, by the people who congratulated us as a team and myself included. That's all – no individuals."

I know that you look to pass first, not to run. But what do you notice when you are running? Does it seem to stress the defense? Does it open the pass game? What's your mindset there? Do you ever think, "Alright, let me get a couple runs in, because that will stress them out a little bit?" (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "No, not really. I just try to keep the ball rolling, keep the chains moving. We really don't want to get in second-and-long or third-and-long, stuff like that. If I see a lane and no one is open, I'm going to try to take advantage of it and get the most yards I can, hopefully, score. But I'm just trying to keep the chains moving. I'm trying to keep the opposing offense off the field, and just keep us on the field as much as I can and score points."

I spoke to your high school head coach, Rick Swain, and we talked about the word 'Respect.' People were haters back then and said you weren't accurate; you won the MVP. People said you couldn't beat the Titans; you did that just last week. What's it like to hear all that noise and then go out and prove them wrong? And also, what's it like to be two wins away from the Super Bowl, for a kid out of Boynton Beach, Florida? (Jorge Andres) "I'm from Pompano Beach, [FL], but I love Boynton Beach just like my home, as well. Yes, people are going to always talk – no matter what you're doing in life. You've just got to keep that strong head, keep your head on your shoulders, and stay focused on what you're going to do; keep that mentality like you're a 'dog,' and don't really worry about the naysayers, because there will always be them. No matter what you achieve in life, it's going to always be there. You've just got to keep going. And that's how I'm going to play my game, and that's how I'm going to live my life."

G/C Bradley Bozeman

When you guys had the COVID-19 outbreak, you were 6-5 at that point. How were you able to rally together, while still remaining socially distanced, as well? (Jamison Hensley) "This team is full of a bunch of fighters. These guys come in every day, they bust their butt, they do the right things. They come out and practice really hard. We always come out and execute like we're supposed to. Everyone makes mistakes and things happen, but we rally together and figure out how to make it better, and we've done that week in and week out. Since that happened, we've come together as a team, and we just continue to climb. So, I'm really proud of this team, and [I'm] just happy to have the opportunity to go on to the next round."

Can you talk about the attitude that your team is playing with? Towards the end of the season, in the five-game winning streak, but really in the Tennessee game, it looked like you guys were playing with a sort of attitude. (Shawn Stepner) "We've been in the playoff mindset for the last six weeks. Basically, if we lose one game, we're out of the playoffs; that's been our mindset this whole time. So, we've been playing playoff football for six weeks now, and this is no different. You lose and you're out; you win, you go on. And we just have that mindset that we want to execute at the highest level we possibly can; control what we can control, minimize the stupid mistakes, the pre-snap penalties, the alignments, whatever it is, and just make sure we put ourselves in a good situation to come out with a win that day."

There are two running quarterbacks in this game, with QB Lamar Jackson and QB Josh Allen. Just as a lineman, how does that affect your job – playing with a quarterback who's going to run? And do you think it's made the game more interesting, overall? (Childs Walker) "Just speaking to the fact of Lamar [Jackson]; Lamar is a great teammate. He's a better person than he is a player. The guy has had every opportunity to let his head get big or just not be a humble guy, and he has continued week in and week out, year in and year out, to continue to keep that strong, hard-fighting mindset. Lamar is a great leader. He's a great teammate. I'm happy to call him my quarterback. I wouldn't pick anyone else in the league or ever. But Lamar, he makes things interesting for us, for sure. He gets me out of a lot of trouble. I'll give up some pressures, and he'll get me out of trouble – just, things happen. So, I'm blessed to call him my quarterback, and it's definitely exciting, whenever he breaks that line of scrimmage, to sit there and watch him run. I can't really keep up with him, but I like to watch him from a distance. So, I've got pretty good eyesight." (laughter)

Last year, when you guys played the Bills, they held you to the lowest rushing yards and lowest total yards last season. I know there was a lot of discussion about maybe some holding along the line of scrimmage and so forth, but what did they do defensively that made it so tough on you guys in that game last year? (Bo Smolka) "They played a really solid game against us last year. They did the things they needed to do to execute. But we have to figure out how to make adjustments, and how to have a more productive [game] this year against them. And [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman and all the coaching staff has put a pretty good plan together, and we're ready to go out there and execute it, regardless of what plays they call, or what it is, or whatever the scheme might be. So, we're going to go out there, we're going to execute, and we're going to control what we can control."

This iteration of the Ravens hadn't won a playoff game before Sunday; it had been six years for the franchise. Do you notice anything different? Does it feel like a breakthrough, or does it feel like just another week now that you're back at work? (Aaron Kasinitz) "It's another week. Like I said, in the last six weeks, we've been in the playoff mindset. We have to put a solid performance together on offense, defense and special teams, and I think we did that on Sunday. We have to continue to do that, and do that on Saturday, and the weeks to come if we want to be successful and we want to go on to the next game. Everyone has the same goal, and to be able to make that goal, we all have to play well, and we all have to play well together. So, like I said, we're going to go out there, we're going to control what we can control, we're going to execute, we're going to put everything we have out on the field and see where we end up."

Is there any part of you that kind of wants a snow game? (Ryan Mink) "I prefer playing on grass, myself. (laughter) I've never played in snow. I know the surface of grass. So, I've never played in snow, and big guys in slippery situations are not always a good thing. So, I'm going to hope for no snow, but if it snows, we'll have to adjust, and we'll have to go from there."

You are running so well right now – even better than you were a year ago. Can you just take me into the mindset of that and the attitude of that? Does it even matter what run play is called? Do you even care what the defense is? Are you feeling, right now, like, 'Whatever we want to do, even if they know it's coming, we can do it?' (Aditi Kinkhabwala) "Yes. Whatever comes over the headset, and then, whatever play Lamar [Jackson] feeds us from 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] is what we have to execute. That's our gameplan right now. It's one play at a time. It's this play, right now. And we're just going to continue to keep that mindset. No matter what it is, we have to make the play successful if we want to win at the end of the day. So, we just have to continue to progress and keep showing confidence in our run game and give 'G-Ro' confidence to call whatever we need to call to win the game."

Teams have been stacking the line against you guys, for most of the year, to kind of shut down the run, and you're still running over them. What's been the key to that? Is that a challenge for you guys on the offensive line? And what kind of adjustments do you make in-game when teams are sort of trying to stack 11 guys in the box against you? (Todd Karpovich) "I think the biggest key is everyone is blocking their absolute butt off. Lamar [Jackson] is selling the run. He's doing his play-action, he's doing everything. [Offensive coordinator] Coach [Greg] Roman is having great play-calls, great schemes going into the games. And something that's not really talked about is how well our receivers are blocking. Our receivers are blocking their butts off. They're flying under the box, they're knocking people's heads off, they're getting into the nitty-gritty of it. Our O-line is playing pretty well. We have some things to clean up, but we love the challenge. We love to get out there and see what we can do, regardless of what the defense does."

Have there been adjustments with T Orlando Brown Jr. replacing T Ronnie Stanley, or has it just been a smooth transition there? (Kevin Richardson) "Orlando [Brown Jr.] and I have a lot of experience playing together over the years. We came in together as rookies [and] played a lot of right guard, right tackle together in that scenario. And then we've just kind of rotated roles through fall camp and different scenarios that we have, because we let people go down, or whatever, for the day, and we have to figure out those combinations. So, Orlando and I have a very good chemistry. We know how to play well with each other, and we've just continued to grow week in and week out, and we plan on continuing to grow from here on out."

S Chuck Clark

With QB Lamar Jackson, he's facing a guy in QB Josh Allen [and] both guys were drafted in 2018. When you've seen QB Lamar Jackson over the years, where do you think he's made his biggest strides? What has impressed you in his development the most? (Jamison Hensley) "I just think his overall understanding of the game, understanding his leadership, what he brings to this team [and] his value to this team. [He's] just putting it all together and becoming an even better player than he was when he first came in."

As you guys continue your postseason run, other teams are doing head coaching interviews. It seems like compared to last season, defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale's name hasn't really been mentioned as much. Is that something that has surprised you? Overall, what do you think he would bring to an organization if given that opportunity? (Daniel Oyefusi) "Personally, I don't speak on that – what Coach [Don Martindale] has going on outside the building. So, that isn't my job to speak on."

QB Josh Allen, against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, did a huge amount of damage when he got out of the pocket. In terms of what you guys can do as defensive backs, if he does that, what's the best way to combat that? (Childs Walker) "We know that he can run, and he can make plays with his feet. But at the end of the day, you just have to tackle him and get him on the ground to limit those plays and limit what he can do when he gets outside of the pocket."

In Tennessee, you guys faced the No. 1 rusher in the league [RB Derrick Henry] and held him down. You now face the No. 1 receiver in the league in WR Stefon Diggs. [What is] the pride that you guys take from what you did to RB Derrick Henry? And now, what will it take to contain, to some degree, WR Stefon Diggs? (Mark Viviano) "You have to respect both of those players. I feel like we have some of the top run-stoppers in the league up front, and we have some of the top corners on the outside, as well. So, I mean that's what we're here to do. That's what football is; it's a matchup league, and it's a matchup game. So, I like our matchups."

Just kind of piggybacking off of that, what do you see from WR Stefon Diggs? What makes him such a dynamic receiver? (Ryan Mink) "I think the word that you just used right there – dynamic. He can do it all for his team. He can make explosive plays [and] big plays, getting yards and scoring the ball."

I know you talked about QB Josh Allen a little bit before, but how have you seen on tape QB Josh Allen look different this year than he was when you guys played him last year? (Aaron Kasinitz) "He's running the offense and leading the show. You can tell that he understands where he's at in his system and what he does for his team."

Just regarding how you guys are playing heading into the playoffs and really against the Titans, it looked like you guys just brought this nastiness and this attitude that you guys are playing with. It all culminated with you guys at midfield after the CB Marcus Peters interception. Is that the case? Can you feel that? Are you guys bringing a little bit of extra nasty to the playoffs? (Shawn Stepner) "It's the playoffs. We take it one play at a time, one game at a time. We know what our attitude is [and] what our mentality has to be. We all have to be focused first, and then it has to be a controlled rage from there, at that point."

We asked G/C Bradley Bozeman this. He'd never played in a snow game before; there's a possibility you guys might get that up in Buffalo. Do you have any experience in that? How does it affect, or not affect, what you guys have to do out there? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't think I've ever played in any snow games, but I had a few snow practices back in college. But I'm sure that we're going to do everything that we need to do throughout the week of practice, so that we all have good … Like on the offensive side, [we have] a good grip on the ball and all of our footing is right. So, I think we'll be alright if it does come to that."