Transcripts: Ronnie Stanley Conference Call 

Sort of a unique question – wondering whether the team, maybe the offensive linemen, are doing anything interesting or unique to promote team bonding? Maybe playing video games, weightlifting contests, anything like that? (David Ginsburg) "You know, I wish more of the O-line played video games, because I'd be totally for it. But, that hasn't been the case. I think we've been just keeping in close communication. We haven't had any contests of any sort, but we've been keeping close communication and just making sure each other, and each other's families are alright. And we know we have a trust within each other that people are still working out, taking care of their business. It's pretty much been like that."

Have you gotten any updates from your agent as far as an extension with the Ravens, or any news on that front? (Todd Karpovich) "We've been in talks for the last couple of years now. I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it'll come."

What are your feelings about what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota? (Ximena Lugo Latorre) "It's a constant thing going on in America. It's something that, obviously, it's pretty easy to see what's happening, and hopefully justice prevails in this case. It's really sad to see. I really feel bad for him, and his family, his loved ones. Just keeping them in my prayers."

We haven't gotten to talk to you really since Marshal Yanda retired. I'm wondering with his retirement, do you kind of feel like you're more of the standard-bearer in the offensive line room now? Do you feel that guys will look to you more? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I think guys – even when Marshal [Yanda] was there – they looked at me in that in a different sense than they did Marshal. I think guys definitely have been more open to asking me questions and letting me take in that leadership role for them."

As we've gone through the last several months here, has your perspective changed on kind of a role and an approach to the team and to your role, and what it means to be where you are and have these possibilities relative to what's been going on in the rest of the world? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, I've always maintained the same mindset when it came to what kind of role I wanted on the team – and that's to be a constant leader. Someone that's reliable and that everyone can count on – whether it's on the field or off the field. If guys … And that requires being very emotionally and mentally stable, so when things like this go on in the world and you got some guys that want to talk about it, I try to be that person that's there for the team. Just try to be that stable mind for everyone."

I know you said with the contract when a time comes, it'll come. Do you feel that something could come this year in terms of an extension? And a lot of people were wondering what was your reaction when you saw the numbers come out for [Houston Texans] T Laremy Tunsil? (Jamison Hensley) "My first reaction was I was just super happy that he got what he got, first of all. And I was happy because he deserved it. I felt in my heart of hearts that this position is definitely one of the Top 2 [or] 3 hardest positions on the field. So, for him to get respected like that with how much he got paid made me feel very happy for him, because he deserves it."

Given that G Marshal Yanda has moved on and you're going to have some different pieces in on that offensive line, this time you guys would usually start to get to know one another. Is there going to be kind of a crash course coming up here? Do you think it's going to be a difficult thing to recover from? (Mark Viviano) "It's definitely going to be a crash course, like you said. Everyone's got to … Especially the new guys, the younger guys, with the type of offense we run – very detailed oriented. It's going to be a crash course for a lot of people. Luckily, we have a good amount of … More than half of our returners coming back. So, they're well-versed in this offense. I'm happy that I can be one of those people that already knows what's going on. I'm not kind of coming into it new. There are going to be guys that are going to have a lot of questions coming in – I think everyone is going to have questions – not just the O-line. So, it's going to be just getting guys up to date. It's going to be a part of the process."

What do you think of the drafted offensive linemen, G Tyre Phillips and G Ben Bredeson? From what you can tell via virtual meetings and stuff, how are they adjusting to even that? (Shawn Stepner) "Everything that I've seen and heard is those guys are doing well. In the virtual workouts as well, they've been showing up and getting the job done. I haven't heard any negative reports yet, so it's all been good so far."

I know you've been an NFLPA rep in the past. Whenever discussions about returning to play happen, what are the important things to you? And how do you see those deliberations going down between the players association and the league? (Aaron Kasinitz) "The biggest thing to me is the player safety. I know people want to see sports, and I know that's very important to their well-being mentally. And I'm all for that, but first it comes [to] players' health and safety and their families' health and safety as well. People need to be aware – it's not just players that are going to be OK if they get it, but they have families they have to go home to every day. We all, as a union, we all just want to be on the same page. All 32 teams, we want to make sure that everyone's following the same guidelines and taking the same precautions, because as much as we all want to see football back and all the sports back, we love our families just as much. We want to be just as safe."

Has the league or the Ravens reached out to you guys to say when you're going to be returning to the facility? (Kevin Richardson) "No, they don't have a set date yet, because it's not just one facility that has to open – it's every facility that has to open."

You were talking a little bit about the offense earlier. The offense, obviously, has to evolve every season and every offseason. Obviously, it's not as big a change as you guys had last offseason when [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman took over, but have you seen tweaks to this year's offense with Greg? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, there's always little tweaks here and there, but for the most part, we're not deviating from the plan. We're still who we are, but I always expect tweaks here and there every year, because everyone's always trying to get a little bit better, make something a little bit better. That really makes a difference, so yes, there's a little bit of tweaking going on."

You've blocked for both QB Joe Flacco and QB Lamar Jackson. What have been the biggest differences in that transition now that you've had a couple seasons with both? (Kyle Barber) "They're just completely different players when it comes to mobility. I think that's probably the biggest difference. Where you know one guy [Joe Flacco] is going to be here in a set place most likely, this other guy [Lamar Jackson], he's either going to be here or he could be 20 yards the other way. So, it's different in that regard, but my mentality when I go out and I play – I don't really think about where Lamar is going. I'm just thinking about blocking."