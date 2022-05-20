Transcripts: Sam Koch Retirement Press Conference Transcript

Eric DeCosta opening statement: "I think the video speaks for itself. I've been fortunate to work with [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] for a long time, picking players. And you never really go into it thinking that one of your best draft pick ever is going to be a punter. Like, nobody says that. But in this case, it's true – one of the [draft] picks that I'm most proud of. I remember the day that [former Ravens special teams coordinator] Frank Gansz [Jr.], 'Coach Gansz,' came in and said, 'I found a punter.' And, truly, the rest is history. It's a special day. It's a celebration of one of the very best Ravens you'll ever see. And I am just honored to have watched him all these years. Just very, very proud to be a part of the process to bring him here. His future, his story is only just beginning."

John Harbaugh opening statement:"I guess three things come to mind, especially watching the videotape. One thing is all those crazy fakes [punts]. (laughter) Man, those are some good memories, right? Those are great moments. When you have an athlete back there to make the plays back there that Sam [Koch] did – that truly was a game-changer. And then the second thing is Sam Koch changed punting. A lot of people don't know it, but all the punters know it, and all the punting coaches know it, and all the people who study the game know it. When Sam got started, all anybody ever did was punt it straight. You might punt it straight-middle, straight-right, or straight-left, and you hope you turn the ball over, right? Sam changed all of that – with [former Ravens special teams coordinator/associate head coach] Jerry [Rosburg], and with [special teams coach] Randy [Brown], and Sam. They kind of got in the laboratory, what, 10 years ago maybe, or so, and started developing all these different kinds of rugby-style punts. The 'Koch Hook' is probably the most famous one, right? That's the one that's got the nickname, but it's not the only one. You watch punters now in the Draft, the punter we just drafted, punters around the league, they're using the 'Koch Hook' and all these other Sam Koch punts. When you change something forever, to me, that's kind of a revolutionary-type thing, and that's the mark of greatness right there. And the last thing, besides all the people that have been a part of it – I see [Justin Tucker] 'Tuck' sitting down there, I think about Jerry [Rosburg], I think about [team services assistant Jawan] Yancey, the input that everybody's had. So many people are involved in it. But the perfectionist that Sam is, right up until the very last practice, I mean if Sam doesn't hit a perfect punt, Sam is mad. And I'm standing right behind him, and I'm hearing it. There are certain names he has for certain punts, and not all of them are printable. (laughter) But you chase perfection and you gain excellence, and that's what Sam has done."

Sam Koch statement:"I guess this is time, right? I appreciate the kind words, guys. You both mean so much to me, along with everybody else here. I'm going to try to make this brief, but we know I'm not a very brief guy, [Justin] Tucker, right? (laughter) You know that." (Head Coach John Harbaugh: "A man of many words.") "A man of many words, so if I could keep this brief, I would, but … I'm just going to start and let you guys know how I feel about each and every one of you guys.

"Today I am retiring from playing professional football. It's very hard, and we're starting off on a good note. (laughter) But we'll get through this. We only have nine more pages left. (laughter)

"First and foremost, I want to thank our owner Steve Bisciotti and the best front office in all of sports: [executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome, [executive vice president & general manager] Eric DeCosta and [former president] Dick Cass. I am grateful they took a chance on this unknown punter from the University [of Nebraska] … Alright, I got this, I got this." (Head Coach John Harbaugh: "You've been in tougher situations before.") "I do know that. We can get through this. [Vice president of security] Craig [Singleterry], I'll take that box of Kleenex now. (laughter) But I am very grateful that they took a chance on this unknown punter from the University of Nebraska. Your leadership creates a culture of excellence that everyone in this building strives to live up to. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"I am very fortunate to have played 16 years here in Baltimore. Everything this organization does is first class, in every manner. I've also played under only two general managers and two head coaches. That just tells you how solid this organization is from top to bottom.

"I grew up in the small town of Ulysses, Nebraska. It had nearly a population of under 270 people, so we basically lived in the middle of a cornfield. I fell in love with football and played multiple positions, most notably linebacker, punter and kicker. I want to thank my Seward High School coaches and teammates, especially Coach Greg Welch, for cultivating the passion for playing football that led me to this point 21 years later.

"I also want to thank the University of Nebraska for inviting me to walk on and eventually rewarding me with a scholarship. I especially want to thank the passionate Cornhusker fans, who have supported me over the past 21 years. Your support has meant the world to me and my family. To my college coaches that I see here today: [Nebraska special teams coach] Bill Busch, [Nebraska assistant coach] Scott Downing, [former Nebraska head coach] Frank Solich and [former Nebraska head coach] Bill Callahan, thank you for helping me find my potential and pushing me to be the ultimate competitor. … I can swear, I practiced this a lot at home. (laughter) Not once did it ever end up like this. (laughter) The unfortunate part for all of you guys, we're not even through Page One. (laughter) I just want you guys to know how appreciative and grateful I am for all that you have done.

"I want to thank my agent, Steve Mudder, who has been by my side for the past 16 years. I am grateful for the creative methods by which Steve got my name and film out to all NFL teams. I was not a guy that got invited to the [NFL] Combine, I didn't win any major awards, I didn't play in any all-star games, but I was the first punter drafted in the 2006 Draft. I appreciate Steve's integrity, professionalism, and hard work. Most of all, I value his friendship. Thank you, Steve.

"I also want to thank my financial advisor, Mason Champion. Your guidance and support the last 14 years is the reason my family and I enjoy walking the walk with you, as you always say. You are always available to answer my questions about finances, and I appreciate your life's advice. We look forward to many more years with you guys by our side.

"As I said before, I've been fortunate to have played with only two head coaches. Coach [Brian] Billick, thank you for giving me the opportunity to prove myself in this league. I remember during a punting battle during practice one day, you came up to me after it was done, and you said, 'Sam, you keep punting like that, you'll have a job on this team.' Thank you for believing in me.

"Coach Harbaugh: The way you came in expecting the best from every player and motivating each one of us to be our best is why we have enjoyed so many successful seasons here, including our Super Bowl run in 2012. Your wisdom, expertise and encouragement inspired me to be the very best punter and teammate I could be, and I modeled my professional approach after the example you would set. 'Every day is an opportunity to get 1% better,' is what coach would always say, and I was never satisfied. I always gave everything I had to help our team succeed. Thank you, Coach.

"[Former special teams coordinator/associate head coach] Coach [Jerry] Rosburg: I know you're out there fishing. But you are more than just a coach to me and a mentor to me. You are a remarkable family man and a person whom in which I emulate every aspect of my life. Your knowledge of the fine details and fundamentals that go into punting a football changed my career. I appreciate your honesty and always being straightforward with me. I truly miss Friday story times where you shared your life's experiences that are still with me today. I look forward to more opportunities to go fishing with you, now that I'll have a little bit more time on my hands. Thank you, Jerry.

"[Special teams coordinator] Coach Chris Horton: Thank you for always working with me to improve my game. … I sure I hope I can find you before we get to this part. There you are. We spend countless hours on Field 3, as you know, and sometimes 'you got fired,' sometimes 'you got hired,' you know? But we always found time to work on my drops and of course your underhand snaps. Your friendship was just as meaningful to me as your coaching, and I look forward to working with you to continue this remarkable success of our special teams unit. Thank you, Chris.

"[Special teams coach] Randy Brown: I think it was more than a coincidence that I met Randy back in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska, when he worked me out for the Philadelphia Eagles before the Draft. I'm glad he didn't hype me up too much, otherwise, I wouldn't be sitting here today. Randy has played a very integral part in my success. He has been a confidant and a friend, and we've been through a lot of ups and downs together. I recall countless hours together in his office going over my fundamentals and techniques, as well as being creative with my punts and fakes. Thank you very much, Randy.

"I remember struggling in my first couple years in the league. Many don't know this, but I was one game away from being cut my second year. During Week 15, [former special teams coordinator] Coach [Frank] Gansz [Jr.] asked me to come up into his office; he said, 'Sam, you're going to have to start punting better, otherwise, we're going to have to make a change at punter.' I was like, 'Oh, OK.' (laughter) Of course, the last punt of that game, I'm backed up in the end zone – heels are on the back – and I remember saying to myself, pretty vividly, 'This punt will define my career.' Well, I hit a great ball, of course, otherwise, I wouldn't be here, and I flipped the field. I'm not sure how long it was, but I remained the punter for the rest of that year. The rest is history.

"Then we made a coaching change, and I recall not getting off to such a great start. Coach Rosburg – I told him this story before I came up here. And Coach Harbaugh, you probably remember some of our stories very vividly. The first time I sat down with Coach Rosburg, he said, 'Sam, what were your numbers last year?' I said, 'Coach, …' I just threw out a couple numbers; you know I'm a huge stat guy, 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker], right?' (laughter) And so, I threw out a couple numbers to him. He says, 'Wow!' He goes, 'That is very impressive and remarkable for sucking so bad with fundamentals.' (laughter) Not exactly what I wanted to hear. Similarly, I recall one of our conversations with Coach Harbaugh. It was on Field 1, and I kind of remember [it] pretty accurately. He comes up to me, and he says, 'Sam, all you are is a preseason practice punter.' Ouch." (Coach Harbaugh: "Did I say that?") "Yes, you did." (laughter – Coach Harbaugh: "I don't remember that.") I remember it very vividly. I knew that was 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh's] way of motivating me to elevate my game. And I'm grateful for the countless hours that Jerry and Coach 'Harbs' put into improving my game and improving my drop and techniques. Thank you both again.

"Over my career, our punt team was most notable for the many different types of punts that we had created. Our goal was to eliminate returns, not just hit the biggest ball. I am proud of our innovative approach and the success it created. It all started when we were planning to play a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on [a] Sunday night. Coach Jerry came up to me and said, 'Sam, try to hold the ball like this and punt the ball over there, around 40-50 yards out of bounds.' So, I attempted six to eight punts, [and] they all worked just as planned. And so, here we are, fast forward, Sunday night against [the] Pittsburgh Steelers. We have Antonio [Brown] back there, just sitting, waiting to return my punt. But little did he know [that] we had a little trick up our sleeves. We punted it, and it worked just like we had practiced. It rolled out of bounds, rolled down the sideline – and obviously out of bounds – and inside the 20 and away from Antonio Brown. With the success of that punt, we started adding other punts in our repertoire. From that point, we started changing the way people viewed and approached the punting game. To this day, you will see many of the punts in college and the NFL that were created by 'Tuck,' [Justin Tucker], Morgan [Cox], [special teams coach] Randy [Brown], [former special teams coordinator/associate head coach] Jerry Rosburg, and I, and Coach 'Harbs' all created. It's a legacy I'm very proud of.

"I'm also thankful that the coaches' trust in me led to several fake punts and fake field goal opportunities. There was nothing more exhilarating than completing a 20-yard pass on our fake punts or scoring a touchdown on a fake field goal. I also don't know of too many coaches that will punt the ball in their [punter's] hands [in] the last 12 seconds of the Super Bowl. But there I was, backed up in the opponent's end zone, where a mistake would mean losing the game, and of course, the most important game of our career. And they asked their punter to run around just to kill time off the clock, which seemed so goofy. (laughter) But when you have coaches like this, they figure out every loophole. And I'll never forget the adrenaline rush that I had from that play. I definitely want the coaches to know how much I appreciate [the] trust and confidence they had put in me.

"Winning Super Bowl 47 was definitely the pinnacle of my career. I have vivid memories of that exciting weekend, from Ray [Lewis] giving his energized speech, to watching my family run around in the confetti, to holding the Lombardi [Trophy]. I will cherish that season and the incredible Super Bowl experience for the rest of my life. I am truly proud to be a part of the championship team and to have shared a locker room that year with some of the greatest Ravens to ever to play.

"Speaking of the players, I have been blessed to play with so many outstanding teammates, many of whom are more like brothers to me. There are too many to name today, but I hope [that all my] teammates know how important [you are] and how much you mean to me and my family and how much respect I have for you. I do, however, want to thank a few guys.

"I'm thankful for Matt Stover, for being a great mentor when I first entered the league. To Matt Katula, [thank you] for making my job easy; your friendship is something I will cherish forever. To my personal protectors, Haruki Nakamura, Sean Considine and Anthony Levine Sr., thank you all. Levine and I were together for 10 years, and he is the best special teams player that I have ever had the privilege to play with.

"There are also some additional guys – way too many to name – but some guys, like, Nick Moore, [who] came in last year [and] played a hell of a year; thank you. [Director of player engagement] Jameel McClain, Nick Boyle, Chris Board, Tyus Bowser, Albert McClellan, thank you for all your hard work and [for] consistently making our special teams unit rank at or near the top every year.

"I've been blessed to play with some of the greatest Ravens of all time; guys like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Haloti Ngata, Marshal Yanda, Jarret Johnson, Joe Flacco, Terrell Suggs, Todd Heap, Morgan Cox and, last, but not least, Justin Tucker. I enjoyed working out and spending time with Haloti in the offseason and all the times our families spent together. The same goes for Marshal Yanda and his family, especially the week we spent together at the 2015 Pro Bowl.

"To every one of my teammates – I see you all in here – please know how much I cherish the time we spent together. Our bond of brotherhood will always remain strong.

"As I said before, the Ravens organization is the very best in professional football, and everything is done in a first-class manner. It's a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of everyone who works in this organization, especially those who you don't see on the Sunday broadcast.

"I'd like to thank the training and strength staff. Because of your commitment to the health and strength of players, I was fortunate to have never missed a game in my career due to injury, which also allowed me to claim the distinct honor of playing the most games and most consecutive games of any player in Ravens History, something I am extremely proud of accomplishing.

"To the equipment staff, the maintenance staff, the cafeteria staff and the grounds crew – thank you for all your hard work, year-round. Your positive attitudes each day were contagious and echoed throughout the building.

"To the media relations team … I made sure I put this one in. Even though I preferred to shy away from the press, you always encouraged me to take it, and you always found a way to make it fun. Thank you.

"To [football performance coach] Sam Rosengarten, Yoni Rosenblatt, Rose Calas – your ability to help my body recover each week is one of the reasons why I was able to play as long as I did. You always had me at my best every time I hit the field. Thank you all.

"As I wrap this up … Even though we've got a couple more pages … (laughter) I wanted to save the best for last. The three most important groups of people to acknowledge and thank – the ones I love the most [and] the ones who have given me the most. Those special people are my family, the Ravens' fans, and, of course, the 'Wolfpack.'

"To our incredible fans, the Ravens Flock, thank you for being the most dedicated, passionate and loyal fans in sports. The love and respect is shared between the players and our awesome fans. The team is a reflection of this great city. I've truly had a 'Charmed' career.

"To the other members of the 'Wolfpack.' … This is where it gets interesting. I could sit up here and talk for hours about how much Justin [Tucker] and Morgan [Cox] have meant to me and my career and about the great times we've shared. We've always held each other accountable and pushed each other to uphold the highest standards. Playing with the best specialists in the game only made me a better player and professional.

"To Morgan Cox. … Where do I begin? … This will make me laugh here, as soon as I get through this, but let me just get through this. (laughter) A story we always laugh about is before Morgan's first game. He was having a rough go at it in warmups, and me during that time, I was probably not the friendliest guy. (laughter) As coach [Harbaugh] knows, I used a lot of expletives. He didn't snap the ball where I had wanted it, so before he could turn around, I took that ball and threw it at the back of Morgan's head. (laughter) Not something I'm proud of. But that day, our friendship took a huge step forward, (laughter) and without Morgan as my long snapper, I would not have had the success I had. Morgan was so consistent that it allowed me to focus solely on my fundamentals and technique. And when it came to being a holder, I believe I could have done that job with my eyes closed. I always knew, when Morgan was up there snapping, that ball was going to come back to the same spot, same location, at the same speed, 99% of the time. Morgan, you are truly the best long snapper to ever play the game. You are and always will be a dear friend. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"As much as I was reluctant to write so much about Justin Tucker … (laughter) Somehow, he always gets it out of me.

"And then there's this guy you may [have] never heard of, because he is quiet, relatively unknown and likes to keep to himself. (laughter) You all probably know who I'm talking about at this point: that is Justin Tucker. I vividly recall, in 2012, when this skinny guy showed up out of Texas, of all places. After watching his first interview, I knew we had our hands full, Morgan [Cox]. While his personality is larger than life, so are his contributions to my success. … I've never cried in 20 minutes more in my life." (laughter – Coach Harbaugh: "I've never seen you cry before.") "I know."

"He came in and played unbelievable during our Super Bowl run. All I could think of was, 'Damn, this guy is good, and I have to raise my level of punting to compete with his 90-plus percent field goal accuracy each year.' His confidence and eagerness to make the crucial kicks is why he has earned the title in which I call, 'Lamb of Kickers.' (laughter) All joking aside, 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker], you are without a doubt the best kicker to ever play the game thus far, and I am fortunate to be a small part of all your game-winning kicks and record-setting field goals. Thank you for the confidence and swagger you brought to the game. And [as] we always say to each other, there's only one thing I can leave you with: 'Way to do your job!' (laughter)

"I'm proud of the 'Wolfpack' brand and widespread recognition of our contributions as specialists. We worked our butts off to uphold that reputation for excellence for nearly a decade. Morgan [Cox] and 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker], without you two, my career would have been shorter and less significant. I can't thank you enough for your friendship and your professionalism on and off the field. I am truly grateful for you and all that we have accomplished as a special teams unit. Thank you.

"Finally, none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my family.

"To my mom and dad, thank you for teaching me about the value of hard work and giving me the drive to succeed in life. I love you both. Thank you so much.

"I want to thank my brothers and sisters: Jeston, Lacey and Chase. I love you all.

"To my wife's father, Gene – thank you for all your support and for being the best grandad to our children.

"To my wife, Nicole, and my four children, Ryan, Braxtyn, Kamdyn and Gianna – thank you for always supporting me and taking on so many extra responsibilities, so I could focus on football during the season. The best job I've ever had, and by far the most important, is being your dad.

"Ryan, even though our political views don't always align … (laughter) I love all the talks we have had and will continue to have. I am proud of your ambition, and I am really excited to see what your future holds. Love you.

"To my 'Chill Bud' Braxtyn – from your first emergency surgery when you were nine months old, to having to figure out your Crohns, I am amazed how easy you make it look, regardless of the amount of pain you may be in. … Watching you go through all this adversity is admirable, and seeing you go through these battles, I know nothing in my life compares to what you go through on a daily basis. We will miss you next year as you leave us for college, but I am very proud of your accomplishments and very excited for your future. Love you.

"Kamdyn, nothing makes me happier than coming home and seeing your dedication to working out and practicing your punting and kicking. You may not know that I'm watching, but every time you are on that grass field taking reps, I can't help myself but watch in excitement. I look forward to working with you in the final two years of high school and seeing your hard work pay off. You bring immeasurable joy and pride to us. I love you, buddy.

"And to Gianna, my sunshine – you're definitely a daddy's girl. I look forward to spending more time with you and watching you continue to grow into a loving and kindhearted young lady. Your smile and infectious laughter lights up our day and lights up our house more than you will know. You are perfect. I love you very much, Gia.

"Alright, if we get through this, we're in the home stretch." (laughter – Justin Tucker: "Finish everything") "I like it. Alright, here we go.

"And to my incredible wife and beautiful wife, Nicole – thank you for being the head coach and GM of the household. None of this would have been possible without your endless support and sacrifices you have made for our family. You are an amazing wife, mother to our children and caretaker of our home. Your attention to detail around the house is the same way I approached my punting each and every day. Your endless love for our family has meant everything to me and our children. And with me around the house more, you can now spend more time at your CrossFit classes, in addition to talking so much about it. (laughter) I love you very much. Thank you for everything.

"In closing, I want to be sure to thank everyone in the Ravens organization. There are so many incredible people that make this organization the finest in professional football and one of the best in all of pro sports. If I failed to mention you by name, please know that I respect and admire every person in here, and I appreciate everything you do with the shared goal of helping the Baltimore Ravens create and uphold the highest standards of excellence.

"I'm ready to move on to the next phase, and I'm at peace with my decision. My life's chapter as a player is coming to an end, but I'm blessed to embark on a new and exciting chapter as a special teams consultant with the Ravens. I am grateful to be able to continue to come to work each day in this same building where I've spent the last 16 years. I'm blessed to continue working with the finest organization in professional football and to continue being around the best teammates, coaches, staff and front office personnel in the game that I love.

"Thank you all.

"I think that'll put an end to that. That was nine pages."

Congratulations on a great career. You talked about how you're at peace with the decision. When did the decision ultimately become final for you and what went into that? Because, obviously, your stats show that you could probably still continue to punt in this league? (Jamison Hensley)

Koch: "I have no doubt that I can punt in this league, still. Through this whole thing, I was very fortunate to have [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and [head coach] John [Harbaugh] call me the day of the Draft and notify me that they were possibly taking another punter. And I knew this time was going to come to an end. Me and my wife had had many talks, but I appreciate them giving me that call. I remember saying to them, I was like, 'Look, this is a business decision, and this is your business. You guys have to do what you think is best for the Ravens.' So, they made their decision, and at that point, I think I knew. My time was over, and it's OK. I am very excited for my next chapter in life, and all I can do is be very appreciative of the way they handled it. Eric, John, thank you very much, and everybody else. So, at that point, me and Coach [Harbaugh] and Eric and Coach [Chris] Horton, we all started talking and found a way that I could still be a part of this amazing organization."

As a punter, how does it feel for you to kind of see the impact that you've had at that position? Not many punters around the league can say that they've had the impact not only on their team but on the league the way that you have. (Cordell Woodland)

Koch: "As Ray Lewis would always put it, 'Leave your legacy,' while beating his heart out of his chest. I always remembered that, and I always tried to find a way that I could find a way to leave a legacy. With the cultivation of these punts and everything that we spent time with out on Field 1, [Field] 2 and [Field] 3 with [former special teams coordinator/associate head coach] Coach [Jerry] Rosburg, [special teams coach] Randy [Brown], 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh], Morgan [Cox] and 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker], I am honored to say that I left a legacy. You'll hear punters reach out on Instagram and say, 'Hey, I'm trying out the Koch Hook,' or other teams using the Koch Hook, and it's something I'm very proud of and very appreciative of. I look forward to seeing more of that on Sundays."

How special is it to have the longevity that you've had? This team has been here 26 years. You played with T Jonathan Ogden who has been in the Hall of Fame for almost a decade now. But just to be here and to see the organization evolve over time, how special has it been to have that kind of long track record? (Luke Jones)

Koch: "I remember walking into the first day of camp and seeing that Ravens logo on the helmet. I remember saying to myself, 'Wow, this is amazing.' This is a kid … I was like, 'Man, playing in the NFL? That's just a dream. That's something you played in your backyard hoping to do one day.' You get here, and you finally get the opportunity to do that. Then, you come in, and you go to the stadium for the first time, and you see 'Ring of Honor' and you start learning more about that. Those are the things that I was very, very intrigued with when I first came in, so I wanted to do my research. I always remember after that first day, [saying], 'Man, if I could only get myself to represent this jersey, represent the name on my back, represent the logo on the front of the jersey to possibly be in the Ring of Honor, I'm going to work my tail off to try to do that.' So, I put everything I had to in each and every day and to try to get to a point where I could leave a legacy for many, many people to look forward to and hopefully be proud of, especially my family."

Do you have a favorite pass? (Nestor Aparicio)

Koch: "All of them." (laughter)

That was a heck of a speech. How long did it take you to put it together? Were you trying to keep it under LB Ray Lewis' Hall of Fame speech? (Jerry Coleman)

Koch: "I try to do everything to be great, so anything less than that is unsatisfactory. I spent a lot of time, after I made that decision that I was going to retire from playing professional football. Me and my agent, along with [SVP of Communications] Chad [Steele] and [VP of Public Relations] Patrick [Gleason] and other guys, we poured a lot of effort into this. So, I always try to do everything that I do with the highest standards, and this was one of them."

John, we've talked to you in the past about your Players Leadership Council, and P Sam Koch has been a part of that. From where you sit, what has his effect been in the locker room among his teammates? (Bo Smolka)

Harbaugh: "Sam [Koch] was always the voice of reason, I would say. Sam would … You wouldn't say a lot, but when you did, it's like 'Inna fatahna,' I guess. Right? That old thing? (Sam Koch laughs) The guys all listened. But Sam was in all the leadership meetings we ever had. A lot of crazy topics, sometimes, would come up. Sam would always give his opinion honestly, and it always made sense. As a coach, you sure appreciate that. He's been a big part of the leadership. I don't know how many punters around the league, maybe a few but not too many, have had the kind of roles on their team that Sam Koch has had on this team from a leadership standpoint. So, it's another part of his legacy."

Sam, you do leave a big legacy. So, what advice do you have to your successor to find his own way in this organization and in this league and not have to try to fill your shoes? _(Gerry Sandusky) _

Koch: " First and foremost, I'm just excited to work with Jordan [Stout]. We are going to try to make him the next best punter of the Ravens and do everything we can to make him the best punter in the league. So, I look forward to this opportunity. We've spoken. We've talked. We've already worked on some punting and holding aspects of his game. So, I'm just going to try to teach him everything I have and put everything I have into making him the best punter this league has seen, along with Justin Tucker, because he can get better, and Morgan [Cox] – or Nick Moore, sorry." (laughter)

Given your role on the team in recent years, do you feel like coaching is almost a natural transition for you, just because you've had that leadership role and sort of had that coach-on-the-field role for special teams? (Jeff Zrebiec)

Koch: "I wouldn't say I had a coach role on the team up until now. But I always viewed it as a player and trying to be a leader in any way that I can to help out our teammates was something I really enjoyed. Not only with that, I enjoyed coaching my kids' lacrosse and coaching their high school lacrosse teams and doing those things. So, to answer your question, yes, it is kind of a natural progression to be able to start that, because I really enjoy helping out the younger generation improve in sports and to become the better player that they want to be."

Sam, going back to the Super Bowl safety, what was going through your head? You knew what you were going to have to do, but what was going through your head when it was actually happening? And John, how much confidence did it show that in such a pivotal point to actually execute that? (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh: "I remember we were in the huddle, after we were going to punt. I think we might have taken a timeout." (Sam Koch: "Yes.") "And [former special teams coordinator/associate head coach] Jerry [Rosburg] and I were having a conversation, 'Can we get the time off?' There was like eight seconds left, so we pretty much decided that we were going to take the safety, and we thought that we could get it done. Sam [Koch] is great, moves around, jumps out at the last second. He has fun with the guys in practice. So, we thought we could get it done. Next thing we knew, there was like 12 seconds on the clock. It was like they added four seconds out of the blue. We looked up, and I said, 'Jerry, how much?' He goes, 'We can get it all. We'll get it all. Sam will do it.' (laughter) You almost got it all." (Koch: "Almost, yes.") "And there is a guy who will remain nameless for the purpose of this press conference right now, but he knows who he is." (Koch: "Yes, he does.") "[He] was supposed to hold on that before that was against the rule, they changed the rule after that. And he didn't quite get his guy bearhugged quite right, and that pushed Sam out just a little bit early. Then Sam had to go out and make the great punt, too. So, it made it even better."

Koch: "It did. I mean, taking the safety was the easy part. I think the hardest part was the punt, because you knew if you didn't hit that ball far down the field and flip the field that they would have an opportunity to fair catch and free kick that to potentially win the game. So, as you all know, we did win Super Bowl 47. (laughter) And, we flipped the field, and we made the tackle. So, it was a very exciting moment."

Eric, this seems like kind of an emotional presser for you. I guess, what is meaningful about this relationship or this moment right now? (Jonas Shaffer)