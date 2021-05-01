Transcripts: Shaun Wade Press Conference

Congratulations. What are your thoughts about teaming up with some guys you know well – RB J.K. Dobbins and ILB Malik Harrison? (Garrett Downing) "I'm just excited to be back with my guys, especially J.K. [Dobbins]. Me and J.K. have some stories from freshman year, and Malik [Harrison] was somebody who brought me in when I first got there. He's a Columbus native. So, just being around those two guys in the future is going to be great. I'm just very, very excited."

Do you feel you're best suited at inside corner? I know you played both at Ohio State. Do you feel like when you're at the top of your game, you're playing inside in that slot? (Ryan Mink) "It doesn't matter what position I play. At the end of the day, if I have to play inside, I'll play inside. If they may need me at corner, they need me at corner. If they need me at safety, they need me at safety. I still have versatility and I still can do everything. My No. 1 thing is [to] be healthy, and when I'm healthy, you get the best Shaun Wade."

The past few days of the Draft, how has that been for you personally? Obviously, you know that you could've gone at any point, but how is it to be drafted? And how has it been these past few days for you? (Jamison Hensley) "It's just a blessing to be drafted. I'm part of the one percenters [to get drafted in the NFL]. That's what one of my coaches texted me today, 'You have to enjoy the moment – you're part of the one percenters.' This is everybody's dream just to be drafted, really to go in the first round, but you have to understand there are only 32 that go in the first round. So, just being able to be drafted is a blessing. And like I said, I'm just excited."

Congratulations to you, man. I'm listening to the TV, and they're saying that you have first-round talent, but you didn't play up to the 2019 standards. I want to hear it from you. What do you think contributed to that last year? Are you entering the NFL with a chip on your shoulder to show that all these teams that passed on you are going to regret it? (Cliff Brown) "For sure. It's not even a choice; I've had a chip on my shoulder since the 2020 season at the end of that [with] the things that I've been through and stuff. I'm always going to come in with a chip on my shoulder regardless. I know what I'm going to do on the field. I know what I can do. I know my smartness [and] my talent. Like everybody said, they know I have first-round talent, and I know I have first-round talent. So, right now, I'm just putting it on the field and doing it every day."

Were you bothered by COVID-19 at all or anything last year? Tell me what happened with you last year. (Cliff Brown) "I had a lot of things going on; family situations, injuries, surgeries, turf toe, knee problem, people dying, granny died, cousin died. So, there was just a lot of things going on, but at the end of the day, it's called adversity. It's called growing up and going through adversity, and that's something that I've been through. Everybody's got a different story, and that's why I've been doing this thing called 'Cleats on the Ground' back in my hometown city. And everybody's got a different story. Everybody around us is different. All you've got to do is keep on living and keep on having fun, and if you just do God's will, at the end of the day, your life is going to be great."

How much do you know about the Ravens' secondary and the talent they have back there with CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith? And how much can you learn from guys like that? (Todd Karpovich) "Oh, yes, I can't wait to get around those guys. I know Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and all of them – I watched them when I was younger. I'm just excited to be around Marcus Peters and just everybody, because I know that they're 'G.O.A.Ts.,' and they're vets, and now it's time to learn from them. They can teach me a couple things, and I could probably teach them a couple things – things that I bring – because I know that I'm a smart player, too. So, I can't wait to learn from them and be around those guys, and I know the Ravens have a great secondary, for sure."