Transcripts: Thursday Training Camp (8/25)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good to see everyone. I appreciate you guys being here. What questions do you have?"

With the final preseason game on Saturday, have you made any determination on who is playing, including QB Lamar Jackson? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Yes, we've organized it. Lamar [Jackson] is not playing, and we'll kind of work from there."

We didn't see G Ben Cleveland, T Daniel Faalele and a lot of other guys out there today who would have presumptively played in this game. Does that change how much you'll rely on your starters? _(Bo Smolka) _"No, it doesn't change that; it's by individual basis. There are some starters that need the work, some starters don't. Probably most starters don't. Some of those guys are going to play, too, we're just managing some of those guys. They have little things come up, they're different things. It's not one size fits all with issues guys have. Some guys took days, some guys are managing loads. We have all of that stuff measured. So, you just try to manage that through camp."

Are you feeling good about C Tyler Linderbaum? We've seen him out here now for three days in a row. _(Luke Jones) _"I am. He's looked good. He's had three good days of practice, and we don't want to overdo it, but he's done well."

How big of a game is this for RBs Tyler Badie, Mike Davis and Justice Hill? (Todd Karpovich) _"I do think it's a big game. No bigger than the other two, but it's kind of the games. That's what you look at, the games. They've all done well in the games so far. I thought [Tyler] Badie is getting better as he goes here. You would expect that with a rookie. Justice [Hill], he looks as fast, or faster, as he's ever looked. They say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.' I guess that's true with Achilles, too. _(laughter)Then, Mike Davis looked very good both games, so that's where we're at."

S Kyle Hamilton left practice before team drills. Is there an update on him? _(Shawn Stepner) _"Yes, we're just managing some stuff with him. It's nothing serious. That's where we're at."

QB Tyler Huntley has played really well in the preseason. Do you think that he has proven that he can be a starter in this league? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I definitely believe that. There's no question in my mind about that. I'm glad we have him. We're very blessed to have him as one of our players, and one of our quarterbacks and our backup quarterback."

How has WR Demarcus Robinson fit into the offense after arriving this week? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Yes, I think he looks good in it. You can see what he is out there; he's a big, strong-handed guy. Good radius. He's learning the offense. There's a lot. We have a big book, and we have a lot in right now. We're kind of still in camp mode in terms of repping our stuff and trying to get good at it. So, I'm sure he's trying to figure out what to do as much as anything, but he looks good out here."

Is it premature to say that not playing in the preseason could be the new normal for QB Lamar Jackson in future preseasons? (Jonas Shaffer) _"Future preseasons we're talking about? _(laughter)I don't know. We'll see in future preseasons."

Did you hear about Rex Ryan going on the television show The Amazing Race? (Jamison Hensley) _"Yes. Ingrid, Alison and I watch that all the time. [We] love that show. I think he'll get lost right out of the gates. _(laughter)Now, it depends on his partner, actually, and it depends on if Rex wants to listen or not. You can't blitz your way out of the airport or something like that. (SVP of Communications Chad Steele: "Can we say off the record?") (laughter)It's OK, I don't mind."

Do you think that former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan has the listening skills to succeed on The Amazing Race? (Cordell Woodland) _"I think that's a very fair question. A very fair question. _(laughter)That's good, thanks."

S CHUCK CLARK

On how he has felt his training camp has gone:"It feels like it has gone decent. I always feel like there is stuff to work on, get better at and improve. But I feel like it's going decent right now."

On if this is the least amount he has played in the preseason in his career:"Yes, this is definitely the least I've played, so far. We were just talking about it, me and a couple other guys, how we kind of wanted to get out there for a little bit. But, we understand, and we know. We can go out there and let it all out come the first game."

On if he expects to play on Saturday:"I don't know. If I had to, I will, and I would be fine with it."

On if it is easier to know when he's ready for the season now as a veteran:"Definitely. I definitely know now, just knowing how different the game is than practice. In practice, you stress yourself to try to be in shape and condition, but the game is always going to be a little bit different. It doesn't matter how much you played in the preseason. Once you get real bullets, and it's real live action, it's always going to be a little bit different."

On where he feels like he has grown the most this offseason:"I think slowing down the game and seeing route concepts and what they're about to be, for sure. In the past, I kind of knew when stuff would happen, but I was just playing ball. Now I can slow it down even more, and I think with every year that comes it just slows down even more for you."

On the revamped secondary and if his role has changed:"As of right now, not really. I don't know what's going to happen moving forward, but I think that what you all have seen so far is how everyone has been in place."

On his reaction to the team drafting S Kyle Hamilton:"I was definitely surprised. I didn't know it was going to happen, going forward, with that in the future. But right now, we're just going with it. He's a great guy, a great teammate to be with. So, to answer your question, I was surprised at first. I didn't know it was going to happen."

On his impressions of S Marcus Williams and what he has added to the secondary:"He's definitely a playmaker on the backend, for sure. There have been some things that he's been able to teach me, and I've been able to teach him as well. So, it's been cool being back there with another guy who came in the same year as me, and just to see how our paths have gone and to finally meet up again. So, it's been cool to have him back there with me."

On if he feels like 'iron sharpens iron' within this secondary:"Yes, definitely. You can learn from the next man every day. I can learn from someone who's not even on this team by watching film, but for sure you learn and we all sharpen each other day in and day out, for sure."

On his impressions of S Kyle Hamilton: "He's a big body, for sure. He covers a lot of ground. He's young right now, but when he gets older … I mean, even right now, he's going to be good later this season and moving forward, so he's definitely going to be good. But sometimes I'm not really a verbal leader – honestly, I just kind of do things by action – however, a few guys gravitate around me, and we'll keep it going."

On approaching this season with an edge, given his message at the end of last season about this team bouncing back: "Yes, definitely. When I said that, honestly, I didn't feel like talking, but I just felt like … (laughter) No, for real, for real – I didn't feel like talking, but I just felt like that was the best answer, and that was the most raw and real answer that I could give you all. Anybody that gets sent home, no matter what sport it is, you're like, 'Alright, I can't wait to get back and get my turn.' [When] you strike out in baseball, you want to get back and get your turn again. So, that's just how I felt, and I think that was the feel for the team at the time. We had a down year, but when it came back around for our turn and when it comes back around for our turn, we're going to be ready."

On if external speculation about his future as a Raven has affected him: "When you say that, what do you mean – when you say external speculation?" (Reporter: "People speculating about where they think you might be.") "I mean, you're always going to have speculation regardless of what happens – day in and day out – so, kind of a little bit, but at the end of the day, I'm going to do me, because outside of what I do and what my team does, it kind of doesn't really matter."

On if there was a point in which he didn't think he'd be here or didn't want to be here: "I mean, there was definitely a time I didn't know what was going to happen, honestly, and whatever was to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way, but now that I'm out here with my team, man, I'm just like … I'm here, I'm locked in. They're going to get what I got for right now. So, whatever comes in the future, that's what's going to come."

On why it was important for him to participate in the Ravens' voluntary program: "Me, personally, I just felt the situation that I was in [and] how things were going … Of course, yes, I did ask, 'Can I get out of here?' And so, I felt like that didn't happen, and I wasn't just going to give away my spot, given the other people around me. I'm not going to give away my spot; if I'm going to not be a starter, it's going to have to be taken from me, at the end of the day. So, that's just how I felt. At the end of the day, I'm going to work, and I'm going to show up and do what I've got to do."

On getting CB Marcus Peters back: "There's a lot of excitement. I think he [Marcus Peters] came out here his second day, a couple days ago, and caught an interception. So, it's good to see him back, and we can't wait to have him back out here in full and going with us."

DT BRODERICK WASHINGTON

On how he feels his training camp has gone:"I think training camp, for myself so far, has been pretty good. [I'm] starting to get really comfortable with seeing different stuff, reading my keys, and really just attacking the day every day. And I think, for myself, I'm just trying to take baby steps at getting better each and every day. Taking it one day at a time and just focusing on the little things."

On how good he thinks this defensive line can be as a whole:"I think we can be the best defensive line in the league, honestly. Last year, we were No. 1 [against] stopping the run. I think pass rushing, as a whole – as a whole group – everybody has gotten way better than last year, and it's really starting to come together for us."

On if he feels the defensive line can still be elite without elevating their pass rushing from last year:"Not really, if we don't – because we do more than just stop the run. Stopping the run comes first, and then we've got to get to the quarterback to help our guys out on the backend. So, for us to be considered elite, we've got to put it all together as a whole. And being able to stop the run and get to the quarterback, I think that will make us elite."

On how much the rest of the group needs to step up in the absence of DT Travis Jones:"To be honest, I think everybody … I think even before 'Trav' [Travis Jones] getting hurt … Even before him getting hurt, I think we all had a chip on our shoulder – to really just go out and show that we're one of the best defensive lines in the country. So, I don't really know if it motivated us more, because that chip is pretty big already. So, I don't know if it motivated us more, but it maybe made us lock-in a little bit more, I think."

On the depth of the defensive line:"I think we've got a pretty talented room from top to bottom. And I think anybody in our room can go out on Sundays and perform at a high level and help us win the game."

On the areas of his game that he focused on improving coming into this season:"During the offseason, I really took a dive into watching the film from last year and just seeing myself. I really don't want to be known as only a run-stopper. So, I really hit all the little details with the run and pass. I really just took the whole offseason to develop both sides in becoming a complete defensive lineman, in my mind. I'm still just attacking those little details each and every day."

On if there's other interior defensive linemen around the league he studies and watches:"Pretty much all the top guys. I just like watching film, in general, so I can be able to pick up something from somebody that doesn't get a lot of love. So, it wasn't any guy in particular. I just kind of look at the top guys, see similarities in things that they do that I feel like I can do, as far as being a power rusher. And then learning how to convert off of power – I really spent a lot of time during the offseason working on that."