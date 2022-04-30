Transcripts: Travis Jones Zoom Press Conference

Congratulations on getting picked by Baltimore. Can you kind of describe the emotion in the house there as the Ravens called? (Garrett Downing) "The emotion was crazy. Growing up, always having this dream as a kid and finally having it come true, it was a big deal for me and my family."

Were the Ravens a team you had talked with during this process? Did you think that this was a potential landing spot for you? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, of course. Throughout the process, I came up on a [Top] 30 visit and I really liked it up there. I'm happy they picked me."

I haven't seen any rankings from some of the "experts" where you've been outside of the Top 40 in any of the rankings. Were you kind of surprised that you lasted this long in the Draft? (Cordell Woodland) "No, I really wasn't even worried about that. I'm just happy that I got picked up by the right team and the right fit, right now."

Can you just talk about your game and what you're going to bring to Baltimore? (Ryan Mink) "For me, I feel like the first thing I do is stop the run first, and I have the ability to get to the quarterback. So, I feel like I'm pretty versatile. I play from the nose out to a five [-technique], I feel like."

I know you were recruited as a guard. What made you switch to the other side? I assume it was former UConn head coach Randy Edsall who recruited you? (Kevin Richardson) "Yes, all my [offers] coming out of high school were for guard. When I went to UConn, they said they were going to switch me over, because somebody left for the Draft. They just put me there to fill that void, and it worked out pretty good for me."

You're going to be joining a defensive line group of DL Derek Wolfe, DT Calais Campbell and DT Michael Pierce. Did you look up to any of those guys? Or did you watch any of their film over the last few years? (Kyle Barber) "Yes, I watched more Calais Campbell [film]. He's a little taller than me, but I feel like we have similar play styles. We have long arms and play aggressive."

I've read that you really transformed your body over your time at UConn. Can you talk a little bit about what you did to do that? (Childs Walker) "My freshman year, I came into UConn around 360 [pounds]. I went to break going into my sophomore year and lost about 30 pounds and started putting on muscle, started switching up my diet and lifting more."

What were your expectations going into this last year after you didn't play in 2020 because of the pandemic? (Childs Walker) "I would say my expectation was to go out there and try to dominate every game and every snap that I could, and I feel like I did a pretty good job of that."

You had a really good Senior Bowl week and Combine, according to a lot of people. How much confidence does that give you, as far as being a guy now coming into the NFL, to continue to be a dominant player like you were in college? (Cliff Brown) "I don't think it's like a confidence thing; it's a mindset. You've just got to go out there and do it each and every day. You've got to have that mindset throughout life too, I feel like."