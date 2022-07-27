Transcripts: Wednesday Training Camp (7/27)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement: "Good to see everybody. I appreciate you guys being here. It's the first day of training camp. It' very exciting [and] fun to have the fans. There are kids everywhere – kids just yelling and screaming and having a good time. They're back in the bouncy castle over there. This is what it's all about.

"So, I thought we had a good practice. Guys were excited to be out here working hard. We have a long way to go, but we've got tomorrow to get a little bit better. I thought our guys … We had some good moments today. So, what questions do you have?"

It looks like – by design – there weren't as many full team drills as we've seen in previous years. Can you talk about the strategy behind that? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Yes, we've kind of re-organized practices. Especially the first four or five practices, we're going to kind of ramp our way into some of the team stuff, try to get a lot of the football movement things in, try to get our timing down as much as we can. The challenge is that guys have got to go full speed on air, and that's a little bit of a challenge. So, you've got to put yourself in that setting, mentally, where you go full speed. So, we were pushing them a little bit to do that, because it's a little harder without a defense over there. I thought they did a good job with it."

Were you happy with the shape and fitness of the guys? _(Todd Karpovich) _"The fitness was excellent. Yes, we had most everybody who either had passed or passed the conditioning test. I thought they got through the practice really well today. So, yes."

Any word on OLB David Ojabo and his situation? _(Jerry Coleman) _"I have not heard anything on that, no. I haven't really been too involved in that, personally."

What do you look for on the first day of training camp? _(Cordell Woodland) _"It's no different than the second day or the third day. You're just kind of watching every guy individually, then watching how it all kind of orchestrates together. You want execution, really, at the end. I want guys executing technique, understanding their assignment. We've got pre-snap responsibilities that we want to communicate well. Then we want to run plays well and run defenses well. So, all the things that go into that is kind of what you're looking for."

We saw T Ronnie Stanley walking around and looking good … _(Reeta Hubbard) _"Yes, he was walking around, looking good. Yes, I'd agree with you on that. But I will say, his body composition was very good; he's really close to where he's been in the past when he's been at his best. So, I give him a lot of credit for the training that he's done. We'll just get the ankle there, and I'm looking forward to getting him back out there."

How big of a jump do you think WR Rashod Bateman can take in Year Two, and how will participating in his first training camp help him do that? _(Noah Trister) _"I think Rashod [Bateman] can have a big jump, and the fact that he's going to go through training camp should be a big help to him. He looked good today, so we'll see where he goes."

As you got these guys together yesterday for meetings, what were some of the themes you shared with them this year? _(Mark Viviano) _"Yes, the principles are still the same, but we present them differently. Yes, there are a lot of things different. The way you say it, the words you use, you try to apply it to the guys at hand and the situation we're facing and all those kinds of things. I mean, I don't really have a theme, per se, but we have a T-shirt. I don't know … I thought of it a couple weeks ago for whatever reason, and it's our first T-shirt. It's 'Come to Work Ready to Go to Work,' and that just means come out here ready to work; let's go. [It's] no different than you guys in your job, right? So, I think our guys are very interested in the process and taking it one step at a time and trying to do everything right along the way."

I know RB J.K. Dobbins is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but he's out there in uniform. Is he a guy that you're going to have to hold back, because he's so eager to kind of get back on the field? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Yes, J.K. [Dobbins] definitely wants to go. He's made it very clear, and he's not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. I told him again today, 'I know how you feel about that. You've told me.' But that's up to the doctors and him, and they'll work it out. As soon as he's back out there, we'll be coaching him really hard. He's doing an individual period with the trainers right now. So, I'm excited to get him back, hopefully, soon."

With QB Lamar Jackson, it seems like any time you turn on the TV or read anything, it's always about Lamar, whether it's his contract or his style of play. With his ability to handle the outside noise, is that ever a concern for you – that it could be a factor or somewhat of a distraction? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Well, with Lamar [Jackson], I'd say, no, just because he's used to it. I mean, he's been hearing the same thing since he was probably in junior high. I know he heard it in college; I know he heard it through the Draft. I know he hears some of the same people saying the same things they said in the Draft, [and] that keeps coming up. I don't know who this guy named 'Anonymous' is. I haven't met him yet. So, I don't even know why we report on what he has to say. But it is what it is. It's just bologna; it's just nothing; it's a big nothing burger."

You had mentioned that you had addressed the OLB Jaylon Ferguson situation in multiple meetings. Just how important is it to come together to remember him and process it as a team? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, it's a real thing – no question about it – and everybody handles it in their own way. I probably told the guys last night that the only thing I can think to say is that I really don't know what to say. But help is there for us – whoever needs it – and I think guys are doing a good job with that. [Team clinician] Dr. Tricia [Bent-Goodley] does an amazing job. We have some professionals here, grief counselors, if needed, when needed. So, you do the best you can with it. But our hearts are always going to grieve for Jaylon [Ferguson]; they're always going to go out to [his fiancée] Doni [Smith] and the family. And that's kind of where it's at. I might add, too, we're going to do something. We'll do something to honor him, for sure. I'm kind of letting the players think about that a little bit. We'll probably have something on our uniform and see where we go from there."

Is it safe to say CB Jimmy Smith is retired? (Reeta Hubbard) _"Oh, I don't know. He's not on the team. I don't know if he's retiring or not. It's probably an announcement for him to make. But I know he got married, and by all accounts, he's very happy. I heard it was a great wedding, a great reception. It was in Vail [Colorado]. _(laughter)I got invited, but I couldn't make it, though."

You guys changed the practice schedule around to afternoon sessions. What does it mean for the team and injury prevention? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"We did a lot of homework, we did a lot of studies, and we really looked at it really hard, and we just wanted to do the best we could. We don't know exactly what … You can never say for sure what causes anything, but we just feel like this gives us the best chance to have the best practices and to get our guys the most ready that they can be for practice. It's also better from a nutrition standpoint – to be able to kind of get them [better] ready from a nutrition standpoint in the morning. I like the teaching tempo of the thing, because we get a meeting, and we get a walk through before practice goes, so that helps us. But we'll see how it goes; nothing is written in stone."

Have you given any thought to the preseason, based on what happened last year, and maybe how you will address that moving forward? _(Jerry Coleman) _"Sure, I've given a lot of thought to it. I don't think we've made a decision yet about that, for sure, but we'll continue to consider what's best for our team and what's best for the regular season and getting guys ready. I can tell you; I've got a number of those guys that I'm thinking about not playing that want to play – I can tell you that. But we'll see where we're at when the time comes."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

On the lesser amount of team drills at practice today and if that was what he was expecting:"Yes, Coach 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] communicated with us how it would go. We're doing things a little bit differently, taking care of the team. All of that stuff is up to Coach 'Harbs' and our training staff, and making sure that the guys are staying healthy. So, we're kind of here working every day, making sure we get things done."

On if he is excited to be matching up versus CB Marlon Humphrey during practice:"I love it. Marlon [Humphrey] is Marlon. He's a phenomenal player. He definitely makes our team better. He's an incredible leader. So, I definitely look forward to going against him throughout training camp."

On what the first day of training camp was like:"It's hot. (laughter)And humid. But, it's definitely fun to be out here. [I'm] blessed to be out here. [It] feels good to be back healthy, back with the team. We're definitely all going to enjoy it. We're all hungry for sure."

On QB Lamar Jackson gaining muscle and if that has affected his throwing:"I would say so. I would say that he's better all around this year. I feel like all of us are. We all took this offseason pretty seriously, like I said, because we're hungry, and we're ready for more. So, I'm excited to see what he does."

On what it meant to have QB Lamar Jackson on the field at training camp on Day One:"We don't really care what anyone else is saying. We're just excited that our Number One quarterback is out here. He throws to us on Sundays, so we're going to need him out here every single day. So, it feels good to have him out here."

On if it was a show of confidence from the team that no other wide receivers have been brought in:"Yes, it shows that the coaches trust us, trust our abilities, trust our work and they trust what we've done and what they've seen. We definitely look forward to showcasing that – to keep showcasing that – and to show our team that we can do what we need to do. I think that we're all just excited to play right now."

On if QB Lamar Jackson ever brings up his contract situation with his teammates:"If Lamar [Jackson] is not concerned about the contract, nobody should be concerned about the contract. That's not up to us; we're going to let whoever handles that handle it. We're just going to play football. That's what we're called here to do, and that's what we're going to focus on."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

On the new practice schedule and the lessened focus on team drills at practice today: "I kind of mentioned this to 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh], I think. I know a lot of studying went into everything, but when we came back, even in OTAs and offseason conditioning, it seemed like there was a big change in just the way we did things. So, that research and everything carried over. We actually had a really crazy presentation yesterday – kind of led by everybody – but [football performance coach] Sam Rosengarten showed it to us, and it was basically just showing to us when you're at this part of the day, it's mainly focused on mental stability, when you're on this part of the day, fuel and recovery, for [director of sports nutrition] Sarah's [Snyder] part. In the morning when we do a lift, this is [head strength & conditioning coach] Steve's [Saunders] time when you're gaining muscle. It was kind of a lot, but it was really interesting to see – it's weird to think that we're sitting in a meeting, why do we need to drink, why do we need to eat? What is the benefit of us working out in the morning, getting the body going to where we can practice at this time, ramp up practice, as opposed to every training camp when you just jump right into it, and you see a lot of soft tissue injuries and just when you're going that hard so early. So, it's been a lot of new things implemented that it's clear that they put a lot of studying into it. It's a little different, but I like it. It's good for me, because I've never really – in high school, I used to go from football, I [ran] right into track, then summer track. So, it's been like … It makes sense. A lot of times football guys, we just want to be tough, and I like the science behind it so far, and I think it will work really well."

On his yell of excitement arriving on the field for Day One of training camp:"Just being back. It feels good to be back with the guys. Some new energy, some new players. A lot of guys just talked with the other guys in the locker room and we're all just excited to get back. Not too many guys had a great end last year, with just the team in general and individual players, player success. But we're all just really excited to get back. I'm really excited to grow with these guys, take it day-by-day and start that journey to where we want to be."

On lining up against WR Rashod Bateman in practice and if he feels like he wants to go tougher against him now that he is the Number One wide receiver:"I was actually thinking about that earlier. I'm really excited to get some good battles in with [Rashod] Bateman. I know what he can do on the field, I know he hasn't shown it yet, but anyone around here in the building has seen what he can do. I think him being that Number One guy, I think he'll lead the guys well. Just all of the receivers in general. I want our secondary to be the best secondary. The only way that you get that is if you have really good guys to cover in practice, so I think we have the ability to really sharpen each other. So, I'm really excited about those battles with Bateman, and 'Pro' [James Proche II] and 'Duv' [Devin Duvernay] and just all of the guys we have. I think with [wide receivers coach] Tee [Martin] and [pass game specialist] 'K-Dub' [Keith Williams] and all of those guys. What they're doing with coaching, I think it will be some really good battles. So, I'm super excited for those matchups, especially the ones with Bateman."

On if there are any wide receivers in the league that he gets particularly excited to line up against:"I don't think that I get up specifically too crazy for anyone; I try to approach them all the same. Obviously, there are guys when you're like, 'I can make a big name for myself with these guys.' It reminds me of, whatever year, my first time going against Odell [Beckham Jr.]. I remember Jimmy [Smith] was hurt, he calls me like Saturday night. He was like, 'You're matching up with Odell!' So, I just remember, it's like a dream come true when you're not too known in the league. I think I was going into my maybe Second or Third Year. And Odell is a great player, Super Bowl champ now, and you get those opportunities. So, it's kind of now the roles have been reversed. Now I'm like the guy that a wide receiver's like, 'I want to torch this guy.' (laughter)So, it's cool to be on both sides. So, to answer, [there's] not really a certain guy. I just kind of always have to treat them all the same."

On S Tony Jefferson II's enthusiasm, love for the game and how much he seems to appreciate being back in Baltimore:"Yes, I think anytime you have enthusiastic guys, it's always just good for the team. It reminds me of Brandon Carr. You would have thought Brandon Carr was 21 years old how much energy he had, how much joy he had with the game. It makes everyone's overall love for the game elevate. I've heard this a lot from guys that come and have left, and have come for the first time [from] other places; it's not like this everywhere else. So, I'm hoping I never have to find that out, but it's great to have 'TJ' [Tony Jefferson II] back, as far as what he does for the team, not only on the field, but just being in guys' ears. So, I'm really liking that addition."

On the criticism QB Lamar Jackson has to endure and how he handles it: "Lamar [Jackson] is a highly criticized guy … That was interesting … But, yes, he gets criticized a lot, and it's interesting how you handle it. I'm on Twitter quite a bit, but it seems like he's a trending topic all the time for a lot of the wrong things; but the things he does right help us get 'Ws' [wins] in the right column. So, I think him clapping back … I think there are different ways to go about it, but I didn't know he had haters like that, that have been going on for years. But I had to do some research into that one. I was at the Orioles game, I think, when that was going on. Yes, it was good. A lot of times people say athletes shouldn't do that, but sometimes guys have just had enough. So, hopefully, that's straight and settled, and we can kind of prove ourselves on the field."

On if he believes QB Lamar Jackson's contract situation is ever a distraction for him: "I think it's obviously a very strange situation for everybody else, including me, but whenever I talk to him, he's always like, 'I'll get it done when it gets done.' So, for some reason, people can't really believe that, but all the guys on the team know that's kind of true, and when he feels like he wants to do that, he'll do it. So, it's very unique in that way, but that's kind of just the truth – that he just … The guy loves football. I've never seen such a humble guy. I always tell people this story: I was in Owings Mills, and I saw Lamar [Jackson] walk into an IHOP, and I thought to myself, 'He's a pretty famous guy; I don't know how well this is going to work. I think people will get up out of their seats and start …' And then five minutes later, he's getting escorted out of the IHOP, because it was just too much. (laughter) So, he thinks he's a very normal guy, but I'm like, 'Lamar, you are Lamar Jackson. You're not me; you can't just do normal things.' So, he thinks he's very normal, and he is inside the building, but outside of the building, he's just such a superstar."

On his international travels and trip to Israel: "Yes, actually, surprisingly, there were some big Israeli fans out there. I had a couple spectators at a workout; they just found me on a local field. I donated my helmet to a fan that was at a gym I worked out at. It was kind of surprising. There were a lot of fans in Israel. Shoutout to the Ravens in Israel. The Ravens are worldwide – I found that out – and I do appreciate the support we have. It feels great to play for such a great fanbase that's kind of spread throughout the [world]."

G KEVIN ZEITLER

On if training camps get any easier year over year:"It never actually gets easier, but at the same time, you know it's coming, and you just do it. Before you know it, it will be over, and then we'll be on to the season, which is where the fun really starts. So, bring it on."

On what he has seen from C Tyler Linderbaum's development since being drafted:"I think every great lineman in NFL history – there's always certain traits that stick out. Whether it's their natural athleticism, their ability to run, just good football players. I think he has some of those talents. The way he runs is not like everyone else, so I think he has some great building blocks, and if he can put it all together, I think he'll be one of the best in the league. He obviously has a long way to go, but I'm excited to work with him, and my goal for him, more than anything, is to make sure he reaches those heights."

On the implementation of the new Guardian Caps being worn at practice:"Supposedly, the research shows it helps the linemen with their heads – it takes some force off our brains a little bit. It's a little warm and heavy right now, but if it's for our future health, it's totally worth it."

On how heavy the Guardian Cap is:"I have no idea, but it could probably be used as a weapon if needed." (laughter)

On his expectations for the offensive line this season:"Obviously, they did a big move – I know we had a lot of turnover on the line this year. I think that's a good thing. We have great vets, we have great young guys coming in, we have talented middle-aged players, and this is good stuff. We're all in the right spot and now it's up to us to put it all together and get it going. We've got the right bricks, now let's build one hell of a wall."

On what it says about QB Lamar Jackson that there is a lot of chatter surrounding his contract status and he hasn't let it become a distraction:"Oh, it's amazing. For a guy that is negotiating, he hasn't said a word, and his value just keeps going up. It's amazing. For anyone who gives him crap, he's in charge of his own destiny right now, and I think that's the way he likes it. The way he plays, the way he prepares, the person that he is, and I think in the long run he's just going to keep winning."

On what it means to have QB Lamar Jackson out on the field on the first day of camp:"Oh, I love it. I mean, everyone knows the quarterback is the heart and soul of your team. The team is only going to [go as far as] the quarterback, so with him being out here, doing his thing, getting better, working every day, it's amazing for us and I can't wait for him to have his best year ever."

On some of the recent criticism QB Lamar Jackson has received in the media:"I mean, has anyone actually stopped him? Yes, there have been losses here and there, but you can always put that on a full team. It's more than just him. So, I think this: I think, 'Lamar, you keep being Lamar, and anyone can tell you whatever they want.' He's just going to keep winning."