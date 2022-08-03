Transcripts: Wednesday Training Camp (8/3)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening statement: "Good to see everyone. It was a good day. The guys are continuing to show up. I really think, on days like this, we just want to see a lot of perfect execution out there. It's training camp; these are the kind of practices that we look forward to, and we just want to see our guys go out and compete and just try to get better every day. Questions?"

What has impressed you the most about P Jordan Stout? _(Jamison Hensley) _"What's impressed me the most about him is really just the way he works, his approach to the game. He's trying to get better. We're throwing a lot at him, because we want him to be the kind of punter that we're used to. So, there are some things that … And he can do it all. But it's just the way he works, how we approaches every day. He's getting a lot of great coaching, with [special teams coach] Randy [Brown] over there and [special teams consultant] Sam [Koch] and myself, and we just want to continue to see him get better every day."

Does P Jordan Stout fit into that detail-oriented culture that has been built up here over the years? _(Childs Walker) _"He definitely fits right in. But it's like we see every year with the young guys; typically, you ask them what's their routine? And it's just one of those things that they don't really think about. If you think back to what Jordan [Stout] had to do, he punted, he kicked off, and he was a field goal kicker. So, well, what's his routine? He had a lot on his plate. We're trying to lessen that and then help him; 'You know what? You're solely a punter. Let's figure out a routine to help you be the best player you can possibly be.'"

We didn't see LS Nick Moore out there. Is there anything you can share about that? And do you expect him to be back out there tomorrow? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"He'll be back tomorrow. He just had some things come up, but he'll definitely be back tomorrow. All good there."

We were so used to watching special teams consultant Sam Koch hold for 16 years. What are some of the nuances of that skill that the average fan would have no idea that a rookie really has to work on? _(Gerry Sandusky) _"That's a great question. There are a lot of things that go into holding, and I think one of the things … It's really, how you catch the ball, where you catch the ball, and really focusing on hitting the spot every time. There are some little details that you might not see if you're just watching it, but there is a spot that we expect him to hit every time. I think that's really been the focus point – of making sure we get that done every time."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

Opening statement:"Great to see everybody again. I feel like it was yesterday. (laughter)But, glad to take any questions."

There's a lot of competition for corners in this defense. What have you seen from the young corners and who is standing out? _(Cliff Brown) _"Yes, it's a great point. At this point in camp, that's really what we're trying to create, is just as many competitive situations as we can. The beautiful thing about camp is that the cream rises to the top. Everyone's in competition right now, but the rookies are doing a good job. Jalyn [Armour-Davis] is doing a nice job, so is 'Pepe' [Damarion Williams], you saw him make a play there at the end. It's just a day-by-day process, but you're right, we're trying to create as many situations where we can evaluate them and see who rises to the top."

We saw the news that OLB David Ojabo signed his rookie contract yesterday. How useful is it to get him in the building even though we probably won't see him on the field for a while? _(Childs Walker) _"It's a process, right, so you want that process to start as soon as possible, so when he's able to be on the field he's ready to go. All of these days are valuable, and he knows that, so we expect him to go to work and be prepared."

What did you like about adding CB Kyle Fuller to this secondary, and what have you seen from him? _(Luke Jones) _"Just like all of the other vets, we're really excited to have Kyle [Fuller]. Getting to know him and understand his perspective, he's been in a lot of systems – some similar to ours – so he provides a lot of good feedback in that regard. It's great to bounce ideas off him and make sure that he sees things the same way. Sometimes he doesn't, so sometimes we'll tweak something because maybe there is a better way to do it. So, he provides that."

How helpful is a day like today in full pads with live segments in the player evaluation process? _(Gerry Sandusky) _"This is huge. This is huge. This is camp. This is what it's about. It's about the grind, it's about the process, it's about competition, it's about who's going to respond to adversity. So, we'll see when we turn the tape on who did that today. If they don't, then we expect them to respond tomorrow. It's a process, and obviously we kick off a little over a week from today, so it's coming fast. There's a sense of urgency about it as well."

Does S Tony Jefferson II look like the same player to you that he did three or four years ago, despite all of the injuries he's gone through? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Yes, that's a great point. I'm really proud of Tony [Jefferson II]. He's had an incredible story. He really does look like the guy we had in 2018-2019. He's moving phenomenally, and [I'm] just really happy with where he's at."

Have you seen CB Kyle Fuller mentoring any of the younger players? _(Hayes Gardner) _"He's his own guy. He has his own personality, and he does it in his own way. I'd say it's more tactful than over the top. So, I respect that about him."

Last year, ILB Malik Harrison was cross-training at outside linebacker as well. Do you hope to lock him in at inside linebacker and let him take the next step there? What have you seen from him? _(Ryan Mink) _"The thing about Malik [Harrison] is that he provides position flexibility, so he can do a lot of things for us. Inside, outside. I think that he is an underrated cover guy, and he's a really good blitzer. So, he provides the flexibility to do all of those things when he's on the field, but right now he is working mostly at inside 'backer."

Is there anything you can say about S Kyle Hamilton or is that a head coach John Harbaugh question? (Jonas Shaffer) _"That's a [head coach John] Harbaugh question, yes. _(SVP of Communications Chad Steele: "Good try, Jonas.")[I'm] not so much a rookie … Nice try."

What have you seen from ILB Patrick Queen during his development as a pass defender? What are some things you see young guys have to grasp as they become more aware of their surroundings?"Yes, it's interesting. You don't see as many full-field concepts in college. A lot of times it's split in half; it's a one-sided read. Everything is kind of working one way. So, it is a process to understand what's coming based off of what your key is doing, and the timing of the whole thing as well. Really with every rookie, there's a process to that. 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] is a really smart guy. He's picked it up, and he's played multiple positions, too, which I think is an underrated and difficult thing to do. So, he's in a good spot."

When rookies make a mistake or don't have the rep they want to have, how do you balance keeping their spirits up but still kind of holding them accountable? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Yes, I just think that we want to be open and honest and up-front about everything. The way I kind of operate, there's no side agenda or anything like that. I just tell them what happened, tell them that's not the right way to do it, and move on. You just tell them the truth. And when they make a great play, you praise them for making a great play, and then you roll. You're trying to just keep building and you're trying to develop the guys over time, so that's the way we approach it."

With a shape-shifting player like S Kyle Hamilton, what is the process of figuring out when and how much you can ratchet it up and how much you can throw at him on a daily basis? _(Jason LaCanfora) _"I think we're figuring that out now. That's the process we're going through. Just like with every other player we have, you're trying to figure out what they do well and how they grasp things, so he's no different."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG ROMAN

Opening statement: "Great seeing everybody out here. We're starting to get deep into training camp right now. [We had] another padded practice, which is worth more than its weight in gold. The way things are set up nowadays, you've got to take advantage of these days, and I think we really had a really productive practice. So, what we'll do is we'll go in, I'll look at the film really quick, we're going to meet, we're going to watch this, learn from it, get better and then move on to a new installation tomorrow. That's kind of where we're at offensively. I love how the guys are working. I think there are a lot of things that we're not sure about right now that we'll find out more about in the next couple of weeks, as far as who's really going to factor in – there's a lot of competition – and then what our identity is. What you do on offense is all based on your players. So, we're trying to keep our eyes open and our minds open, as we go through this process. So, any questions?"

You mentioned that you like where you are installation-wise. With QB Lamar Jackson being here the whole time … I know last year he missed a little time. Did that ultimately impact what you guys were able to implement, playbook-wise? And do you feel like having Lamar here the whole time has put you in a better spot this year? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, I think it's definitely more advantageous. I think he missed about two weeks last year, with that unknown illness that we shall not refer to. But yes, any time your starting quarterback is here, it's a benefit. So, in relative terms, it's a much better situation to be in, but it's whatever we decide to do with it, ultimately, that's going to be the result."

What do you make of the running back competition, as it stands right now? _(Garrett Downing) _"I see it as wide open; I see everybody as capable; everybody is flashing. We signed a new guy, Corey Clement. I thought he did some really good things out there today – really flashed. So, I think that's wide open. I mean, I can envision … The big thing for us as coaches now is we're seeing these guys, but we're trying to push them all to the No. 1 spot – we're trying to push them all there – and then see who grabs the brass ring and how it shakes out. But we want to make sure we're prepared, because any of these guys could play."

When TE Mark Andrews was drafted, there was talk about him being a receiver who doesn't really block. He's come a long way as a blocker. How have you seen his progression as a blocker, and where has that shown up in specific situations? _(Bo Smolka) _"Oh, it's shown up a lot. Not only … We really don't try to use Mark [Andrews] to do a ton of the Pat Ricard, Nick Boyle stuff, in-line; we'll do some of it with him, but not a ton. But his perimeter blocking has been very dominant, at times, which has sprung a lot of big plays. And when you have really good slot receiver blockers, if you're split in the slot, it really allows you to run some of that perimeter stuff we'll run. If you can't block out there, you really can't run those plays. So, there's a premium on that. And yes, I think Mark has really changed his body. If you look at his body now compared to where it was in 2018, I mean, he looks like a completely different athlete. He's chiseled, he's rocked up, yoked up and really takes care of his body. So, I think he's made a lot of strides, both physically and then just from the experience and hard work."

We've seen QB Lamar Jackson's personal quarterbacks coach Adam Dedeaux here. When you have a situation like that – an outside coach coming in – how do you sort of integrate that into the overall picture of what you're trying to get done? _(Childs Walker) _"Yes, it's an interesting question. We're very familiar and very comfortable with [personal quarterbacks coach] Adam Dedeaux. We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel. And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, 'Man, this guy is really sharp. He's really good.' Lamar [Jackson] works with him in the offseason some, and then he'll come here and work with him, too. So, we feel very fortunate that … Anything we can do to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us. I love talking football with him. Later after meetings tonight, we'll sit down and talk quarterback play and technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league and whatnot. So, he's a real joy to have around."

This isn't personal quarterbacks coach Adam Dedeaux's first time here, right? He's been here before? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"He has been, yes, yes."

WR Jaylon Moore had another productive practice today. How do you see him fitting in with this offense? _(Kyle Barber) _"I think the wide receiver position is wide open, and I see Jaylon [Moore] competing for a spot; I see other guys competing for spots. I think there's a lot yet to be determined. He's putting himself in position to make the team and have a role. It's early, so how the next couple of weeks play out … But he's definitely shown himself as somebody who can factor in."

What does WR Rashod Bateman bring to the offense, as someone who can win outside? _(Steven Ruiz) _"Yes, guys like that are real gems, because as he develops, it's going to become a real situation where any time he's in a one-on-one situation with no help, we can go to him. And he and Lamar [Jackson] are getting that chemistry; we're working through that now, on a lot of different routes – some new stuff we're putting in – to try to kind of showcase 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] a little bit. But it's invaluable. We're lucky to have him. We've got a lot of work to do, but we really see the potential there."

You don't have a running back out there that's the size of RB Gus Edwards. If you don't have anybody that size, does that limit or change what you can do, when it comes to play-calling? _(Gerry Sandusky) _"Gus [Edwards], I'd kind of put in his own category. He's a very unique running back, so I would do some things with him that were very unique. But other than that, I don't think so; I don't think it's going to limit what we can do. Certain running backs are better at certain things or see certain things better. So, we'll try to get a feel for that and always keep communicating with him and maybe lean towards those types of plays for those types of backs. That's part of it. I don't think we'll be limited at all, though."

What have you seen from TE Nick Boyle, and what would a healthy Nick Boyle mean for getting your running game really back to where it was in previous years? _(Luke Jones) _"I see Nick [Boyle] progressing every day. He's working hard, had a great offseason. [He's] still getting back into form, and it truly is a process after being out for a year. I love his attitude, work ethic, day in and day out. If we can get him back to form, that's going to be a huge bonus for us, because he can really handle the edge of the defense, pass protection – that type of stuff – run game. When Lamar [Jackson] is back there feeling pretty good about things, good things happen."

With TE Isaiah Likely, is it going to be any kind of challenge to get him to a point where him being on the field or not doesn't tip the defense off one way or another, as to if it's going to be a run or pass situation? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, that's always something you've got to work with tight ends on. That's one of the things with tight ends; every defense in the league wants to know what tight ends are on the field, because, 'They love to do this when [Mark] Andrews and [Isaiah] Likely are on here; oh, it's [Patrick] Ricard and [Nick] Boyle; oh, it's Ricard and Andrews.' There are tendencies you build, so you've got to work against those tendencies, and you've got to try to make the players as well rounded as possible, so you can kind of mask any tendencies."

CB KYLE FULLER

On making a homecoming to his hometown of Baltimore:"It feels good, just to be back home. Doing it where I started when I was a kid. It feels good."

On how much of a Ravens fan he was growing up:"Yes, I think that everyone from Baltimore is a huge Ravens fan. So, I was pretty big."

On if he had a specific Ravens player who was his favorite growing up:"Not really. A lot of the guys on the defensive side of the ball, of course. But just the Ravens in general."

On his impressions of the Ravens organization since he got here compared to what he had heard:"I heard a lot of good things about it, and as soon as I came I could kind of feel it. Just the culture, the way they do things, the type of guys they have on the team, in the organization. It definitely feels good to be a part of it."

On getting to know his teammates and what his role will be on this team this year:"Like I said, they're great guys. I feel like they're all willing to learn and get better, so I'm hoping that I can teach a few things to anybody. But, overall, it's a good group."

On what it has been like learning this defense and if it's similar to any other systems he's played in:"Yes, it's been a good process. Whenever you go anywhere, just the new terminology you have to learn. But, I'm looking forward to just continuing to get better, learn. I've been picking it up pretty well every day, so I'll keep trying to continue to do that."

On if this defense is similar to the defense he played in at Denver:"It's pretty similar. Pretty similar. The way that I look at it, a lot of teams do a lot of the same things. Like I said, it's a little bit different terminology, but I try to make it simple. It's pretty much the same thing I've been doing in other places, and [I] try to make it as similar as I can."

On if he has been able to see his brothers in the area since he moved back to Baltimore:"No, not yet. My second-oldest [brother], the one that was in Carolina, he actually just took to the West Coast area scouting. So, he's been in Arizona a little bit, so I'll spend some time with him. I haven't seen Kendall yet, he's right up the road. But I talk to them a good amount, so we'll get together."

On if his brothers were excited when he came home to Baltimore:"Yes, yes. Pretty much just as excited as I was."

On if he has a lot of old friends who have been reaching out now that he's back in Baltimore:"No, it's been a smooth transition. Of course, my family is excited. I still have a lot of good friends here, so it will be good to kind of see them more often than I was before. So, I'm looking forward to that."

On what he thinks it will be like playing in M&T Bank Stadium and if he went to Ravens games growing up:"Yes, it'll be good. I think that's when it will actually hit me for a game. It was good being there for practice, but come a game, I think it will really hit me. But, yes, I've been a couple of times. I remember when I was a little bit younger, my brother played for the Titans, so I would go there for some of those games. Or when I was in little league, going to some of the preseason games after practice. So, that was cool. So, I'm looking forward to that."

On if he remembers the first game he went to at M&T Bank Stadium:"I want to say it had to have been one of those like night preseason games, or night practices after one of my little league practices."

On what he has learned about the business of the NFL throughout his career so far:"A lot. Like I said, this is my ninth year. [I'm] going into my ninth year, so I've been through a lot, learned a lot, experienced a lot. I feel like it's helped me be the person, the player I am. I just want to build on it, continue to get better, help out guys, and just become the best player I can be, and person."

On what his goals are for this year:"Just to really continue to try to be the best player I can be. Help the team win, and everything that comes along with that."

On if he expects to play as much in the slot as he did last season in Denver:"Yes, possibly. We have so many guys, they'll be able to move us around. It was good to kind of get back. I played a little bit [of slot] in college, and that was really the first time in the league that I've moved back into the nickel a little bit. So, it felt good to get my feet wet there a little bit more, and being able to be versatile and go in there if I have to. Anything to help the team."

On if last year was frustrating for him at all and if he was looking for a reset when he came to Baltimore:"I think that always in your career you'll have years where it doesn't really go – not necessarily bad – you just learn from it. But sure, it probably wasn't one of my best years. But, that's OK. I'm just, I guess, learn from that and move forward. I'm happy to be here now. I feel good."

On how much he applies what he learned last season to his approach this season:"A lot. Every year I apply something moving forward. I'll take something from it. I think that's helped me over the years, and I'm hoping that it can help me have a great year this year."