Ravens Waive Offensive Lineman Tyre Phillips

The Ravens waived guard/tackle Tyre Phillips Wednesday, dropping them from 11 to 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Phillips was in competition to be the Ravens' starting left guard with Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland.

Phillips started 13 games for the Ravens the past two seasons after being a third-round pick in 2020. He bounced between playing guard and right tackle to fill in for other injuries.

Injuries have limited him, as Phillips missed four games as a rookie and seven last season. He won the starting job out of training camp last year but suffered a knee injury in Week 1.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens looked to trade Phillips before releasing him.