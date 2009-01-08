Vote Harbaugh for Coach of the Year





Ravens head coach John Harbaugh leads a list of successful coaches that are in the running for the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year.

In addition to Harbaugh, who captained the Ravens to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth one year after the team was a disappointing 5-11, Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants, Tennessee's Jeff Fisher, Atlanta's Mike Smith, Tony Sparano of the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin are also in contention.

Fans can vote on NFL.com for the head coach whose game planning played the greatest role in his team's success this season. Voting will take place through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21 to determine the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year. The winner will be announced at a press conference in Tampa Bay during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIII.

A closer look at the 2008 Motorola NFL Coach of the Year nominees: