Week 1 Pundits Picks Table

ESPN 11 of 11 panelists pick Ravens / NA

Baltimore Sun Ravens 31, Raiders 20 / “[The Ravens will] move the ball against a lower-tier defense and rely on their still-deep secondary to keep [Derek] Carr and [Darren] Waller in check.This won’t be a laugher like their last two openers, but it won’t be a nail-biter either.”— Childs Walker

USA Today 7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / NA

NFL.com Ravens 21, Raiders 20 / “[It] all sets up for a tight, low-scoring game where I still lean Ravens slightly because of their incredible Week 1 history under John Harbaugh, a possible effect of him playing starters plenty in the preseason.” — Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Network 9 of 10 panelists pick Ravens / NA

Sporting News Ravens 33, Raiders 20 / “Derek Carr will feel the heat with the Ravens stopping the run and containing their former feel-good story, Darren Waller.” — Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports 6 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / “The Raiders will play their first regular-season game in their new stadium, which will be buzzing. But they still have issues on defense, even with a new coordinator in Gus Bradley and a new system. That will show up in this one with Lamar Jackson getting off to a fast start.”— Pete Prisco

Pro Football Talk 3 of 3 panelists pick Ravens / “Lamar has grown as a passer every year. I think we’ll continue to see that growth. And the Raiders just have too many question marks.” — Chris Simms

Sports Illustrated 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens