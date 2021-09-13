Week 1 Pundits Picks Table

|Pundits
|11 of 11 panelists pick Ravens / NA
|Baltimore Sun
|Ravens 31, Raiders 20 / “[The Ravens will] move the ball against a lower-tier defense and rely on their still-deep secondary to keep [Derek] Carr and [Darren] Waller in check.This won’t be a laugher like their last two openers, but it won’t be a nail-biter either.”— Childs Walker
|USA Today
|7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / NA
|NFL.com
|Ravens 21, Raiders 20 / “[It] all sets up for a tight, low-scoring game where I still lean Ravens slightly because of their incredible Week 1 history under John Harbaugh, a possible effect of him playing starters plenty in the preseason.” — Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL Network
|9 of 10 panelists pick Ravens / NA
|Sporting News
|Ravens 33, Raiders 20 / “Derek Carr will feel the heat with the Ravens stopping the run and containing their former feel-good story, Darren Waller.” — Vinnie Iyer
|CBS Sports
|6 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / “The Raiders will play their first regular-season game in their new stadium, which will be buzzing. But they still have issues on defense, even with a new coordinator in Gus Bradley and a new system. That will show up in this one with Lamar Jackson getting off to a fast start.”— Pete Prisco
|Pro Football Talk
|3 of 3 panelists pick Ravens / “Lamar has grown as a passer every year. I think we’ll continue to see that growth. And the Raiders just have too many question marks.” — Chris Simms
|Sports Illustrated
|5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens
|Fansided
|Ravens 38, Raiders 28 / “The Raiders finally get to welcome fans into the Death Star known as Allegiant Stadium. Is the emotion enough to spring an upset on the injury-riddled Ravens? Probably not. Lamar Jackson will do unspeakable things to Las Vegas’ defense.” — Matt Verderame
Sep 13, 2021 at 09:35 AM