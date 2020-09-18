Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Texans

Sep 18, 2020 at 04:19 PM
T Ronnie Stanley

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is headed in the right direction for playing Sunday in Houston and is officially listed as questionable.

Stanley was a full practice participant Friday after being limited Thursday and sitting out Wednesday.

Perhaps the best left tackle in the NFL, Stanley is an integral part of the Ravens offense. He was replaced by D.J. Fluker after limping to the sideline with a knee injury in the second half of Sunday's season opener.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) and running back Justice Hill (thigh) are also questionable for Sunday's game. Smith was a late injury report addition last week with back pain, and was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Hill suited up for the first time in weeks on Wednesday and progressed well, as he was a full participant by Friday. He's part of the Ravens' deep running back rotation and an option at kick returner.

The Texans listed four players as questionable to play: wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), guard/tackle Tytus Howard (ankle), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring). None practiced fully this week. Defensive end J.J. Watt (hip) was also limited in practice all week.

