Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Texans

The Ravens returned to practice Wednesday as preparations continued for Sunday's road game against the Houston Texans.
Several players were unable to participate. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice after leaving in the third quarter of Sunday's victory against the Cleveland Browns. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Stanley's injury was not serious, and he expected him to practice Wednesday.
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) did not practice after playing 24 snaps against the Browns. Smith practiced throughout last week, but he was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning with back spasms.
Second-year running back Justice Hill (thigh) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Week 1. Hill is part of Baltimore's deep running back rotation and plays special teams.
Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (knee) both did not practice. Neither Moore nor Madubuike played against Cleveland. Moore is a key member of the special teams unit, while Madubuike is expected to be part of the defensive line rotation as a backup when healthy.
Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (non-injury related) also did not practice.
Texans Are Rested and Healthy
The Houston Texans have extra time to prepare for the Ravens following their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. All of Houston's players participated in Wednesday's practice. Four players were limited: Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt (hip), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle), and running back Duke Johnson (ankle).
Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were full participants.