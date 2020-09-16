Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Texans

The Ravens returned to practice Wednesday as preparations continued for Sunday's road game against the Houston Texans.

Several players were unable to participate. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice after leaving in the third quarter of Sunday's victory against the Cleveland Browns. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Stanley's injury was not serious, and he expected him to practice Wednesday.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) did not practice after playing 24 snaps against the Browns. Smith practiced throughout last week, but he was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning with back spasms.

Second-year running back Justice Hill (thigh) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Week 1. Hill is part of Baltimore's deep running back rotation and plays special teams.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (knee) both did not practice. Neither Moore nor Madubuike played against Cleveland. Moore is a key member of the special teams unit, while Madubuike is expected to be part of the defensive line rotation as a backup when healthy.