Lamar Jackson 'Headed in the Right Direction,' But Two Defensive Starters Ruled Out

Lamar Jackson is officially questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The decision could go up to game time, as Jackson indicated to reporters that he's not fully healthy but trying to get close enough by Sunday.
"It's headed in the right direction," Jackson said.
"If it feels better tomorrow, we'll know tomorrow. So I can't call it. I just have a grace period until Sunday."
Jackson was limited in practice throughout the week, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson "was able to get a pretty good amount of work in" Friday.
Jackson said he doesn't need to be 100% to play against the Bengals, but it's a pain tolerance issue when he runs.
"I'm just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation like that. I feel like I'm doing a disservice then."
Jackson has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury suffered on Oct. 4. This week was his first time practicing since.
Two Ravens defensive starters, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral), have been ruled out.
After practice, Minter announced that Robinson will miss the rest of the season. Minter believes it won't be a long-term injury for Hawkins.
Robinson leads the Ravens with 3.5 sacks, and the Ravens will lean more on Mike Green and rookies Zion Young and Ethan Burke.
At safety, the Ravens could plug in second-year safety Keondre Jackson, who hasn't taken a defensive snap yet this season, or shuffle their secondary and move Kyle Hamilton off the line of scrimmage. With defensive versatility, they have multiple options.
Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa, who returned to practice this week from a knee injury, is doubtful to play.
Defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. He didn't play last week.
The Bengals are coming off a bye and are fully healthy with a clean injury report.