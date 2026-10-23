 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lamar Jackson 'Headed in the Right Direction,' But Two Defensive Starters Ruled Out

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is officially questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The decision could go up to game time, as Jackson indicated to reporters that he's not fully healthy but trying to get close enough by Sunday.

"It's headed in the right direction," Jackson said.

"If it feels better tomorrow, we'll know tomorrow. So I can't call it. I just have a grace period until Sunday."

Jackson was limited in practice throughout the week, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson "was able to get a pretty good amount of work in" Friday.

Jackson said he doesn't need to be 100% to play against the Bengals, but it's a pain tolerance issue when he runs.

"I'm just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation like that. I feel like I'm doing a disservice then."

Jackson has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury suffered on Oct. 4. This week was his first time practicing since.

Two Ravens defensive starters, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral), have been ruled out.

After practice, Minter announced that Robinson will miss the rest of the season. Minter believes it won't be a long-term injury for Hawkins.

Robinson leads the Ravens with 3.5 sacks, and the Ravens will lean more on Mike Green and rookies Zion Young and Ethan Burke.

At safety, the Ravens could plug in second-year safety Keondre Jackson, who hasn't taken a defensive snap yet this season, or shuffle their secondary and move Kyle Hamilton off the line of scrimmage. With defensive versatility, they have multiple options.

Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa, who returned to practice this week from a knee injury, is doubtful to play.

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. He didn't play last week.

The Bengals are coming off a bye and are fully healthy with a clean injury report.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tavius Robinson Will Miss Remainder of Season

Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Zion Young feels ready to help fill void left by Tavius Robinson's injury.

news

Lamar Jackson Explains What's Going on With His Ankle Injury

Lamar Jackson shared the nature of his ankle injury and how he's feeling this week.

news

Five Things to Know About the Cincinnati Bengals

Superstars on offense and a much-improved defense make the Bengals a tough matchup

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Facing their second straight AFC North opponent, the Ravens (4-2) host the Bengals (3-2) in a pivotal divisional matchup.

news

Late for Work: Pundits' Predictions for Ravens-Bengals AFC North Slugfest

Jeff Zrebiec speculates on how aggressive the Ravens will be ahead of the trade deadline. Jim Nantz says teams squandering double-digit leads isn't unique to the Ravens.

news

Game Picks: These 11 Pundits Picked the Ravens to Beat Bengals

A majority of pundits believes the Ravens will fall at home. Here's who disagrees.

news

News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Preparing for 'Biggest Test Yet' Facing Bengals

Which team's investments in the trenches will pay off more? Declan Doyle talks about offensive struggles in the second half.

news

Trey Hendrickson Downplays Emotions of Facing His Former Team

Trey Hendrickson had a contract dispute that led to his departure from Cincinnati, but he isn't looking backwards.

news

Lamar Jackson Takes a Step Forward, But Still Limited at Practice

Lamar Jackson was in uniform to start practice for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 4.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Ravens Need Establish a Pass-Rush Partner for Trey Hendrickson

Pundit talks about when Lamar Jackson should return. The Ravens select a tight end in the first round of Sports Illustrated's mock draft.

news

News & Notes: Cam Jurgens Excited to Play After Concussion and 'Whirlwind' Trade

Trenton Simpson predicts huge day against the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson. Jesse Minter maintains confidence in Tyler Loop.

Advertising