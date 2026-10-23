Lamar Jackson 'Headed in the Right Direction,' But Two Defensive Starters Ruled Out

Lamar Jackson is officially questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The decision could go up to game time, as Jackson indicated to reporters that he's not fully healthy but trying to get close enough by Sunday.

"It's headed in the right direction," Jackson said.

"If it feels better tomorrow, we'll know tomorrow. So I can't call it. I just have a grace period until Sunday."

Jackson was limited in practice throughout the week, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson "was able to get a pretty good amount of work in" Friday.

Jackson said he doesn't need to be 100% to play against the Bengals, but it's a pain tolerance issue when he runs.

"I'm just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation like that. I feel like I'm doing a disservice then."