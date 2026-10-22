Lamar Jackson Takes a Step Forward, But Still Limited at Practice

Lamar Jackson took a step forward Thursday in his return from his ankle injury, but he's still not full-go yet.
On Wednesday, Jackson was a limited participant who was not present at the start of practice. On Thursday, he was on the field at the start, in uniform, and at the front of the Ravens' quarterback line during individual drills.
Jackson was again listed as a limited participant Thursday, but it was still a shot of optimism for Jackson's chances of playing in a key divisional game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
It's the first time Jackson has been on the field at the start of practice since he suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 4 versus the Tennessee Titans.
"Any time he's out there, it kind of elevates the whole group," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said. "We're certainly excited about the direction that he's heading. He's still got a lot of work to do in order to be able to play on Sunday, but he's really working at it behind the scenes.
"It's great having him in the meeting room, and it's another thing to be able to have him out there on the field with us and continuing to push and his teammates seeing him push and all that stuff."
Two Ravens starting defenders did not practice Thursday, however. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) missed a second straight practice, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) went from limited on Wednesday to sidelined on Thursday.
If they can't play against the Bengals, it could mean more time for rookie outside linebacker Zion Young and safety Keondre Jackson, who has not seen a defensive snap yet this season.
The Ravens' lengthy injury report with 15 players did improve, however. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder), guard Vega Ioane (ankle), guard John Simpson (groin), and tight end Matt Hibner (hand) were all upgraded to full practice participation.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming off a bye with no injuries to worry about. Veteran defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill got extra rest days Thursday, while safety Kyle Dugger (quad) returned to full practice participation.