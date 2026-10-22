Lamar Jackson Takes a Step Forward, But Still Limited at Practice

"Any time he's out there, it kind of elevates the whole group," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said. "We're certainly excited about the direction that he's heading. He's still got a lot of work to do in order to be able to play on Sunday, but he's really working at it behind the scenes.

"It's great having him in the meeting room, and it's another thing to be able to have him out there on the field with us and continuing to push and his teammates seeing him push and all that stuff."

Two Ravens starting defenders did not practice Thursday, however. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) missed a second straight practice, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) went from limited on Wednesday to sidelined on Thursday.