Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in place of Jackson, as the two-time MVP will miss his third straight game.

Jackson has been rehabbing diligently since suffering his injury Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but Jackson said Friday that he was still experiencing pain when he ran, making him uncertain if he could help the team by playing. "Just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation to win. I feel like I'm doing a disservice, if anything.

"If I can just go out there and just be a statue and get hit, [there's] no positives in that. That's not helping my team at all. I feel like I'm being selfish because it's about me at that point, you know, getting out there and be hurt. That's dumb."

The Ravens will once again turn to Huntley, who led the Ravens to a comeback win in Atlanta but wasn't as sharp in a loss at Cleveland last weekend. Baltimore scored 10 points on its first two drives against the Browns but was shut out the rest of the game.

Baltimore won the previous three games that Huntley started dating back to last season. He said Friday that he was confident the offense would get back on track.

"We just have to," Huntley said. "That's what we are going to have to do to win."

In Saturday's roster moves, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game to add depth.