Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice as a Limited Participant

Lamar Jackson returned to limited practice Wednesday, his first time back on the field since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 4.
It remains to be seen whether Jackson will play in Sunday's big AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's a step in the right direction.
"Again, it's a day-by-day thing but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.
Minter confirmed that Jackson's work was with the full team, not individually.
Jackson has been sidelined for the past two weeks, thrusting Tyler Huntley into the starting role. Huntley led a comeback win in Atlanta but wasn't as sharp in the Ravens' loss in Cleveland.
Minter said he's not going to get into the specifics of Jackson's progress.
"I know this. When it's ready for him to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that's the best thing to do, that's what we'll do," Minter said.
Minter was asked about what has impressed him about how Jackson's rehab.
"He just attacks," Minter said. "There's nobody that wants to be out there more than Lamar. I understand all the stuff and what people say. Lamar wants to play. But at the same time, you have to be healthy enough to play."
Cam Jurgens Clears Concussion Protocol Returns to Full Practice
The Ravens got some more good news as center Cam Jurgens cleared concussion protocol and was a full practice participant Wednesday for the first time since joining the Ravens.
Jurgens was sidelined for the past two games following Baltimore's trade on Oct. 7 as he worked through the concussion protocol. The silver lining is that allowed him time to get up to speed with the offense.
Jurgens' participation means rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane could shift back over to his natural position at guard.
"Cam's done great. I think the weekend was really good for him to get past the protocol and also allow him a lot of time to really pick up on things and study," Minter said.
"I think he'll really be in tune and ready to help us this week."
Ravens Have a Couple New Additions to Injury Report
The Ravens continue to have a lengthy injury report with 15 players listed.
There were a couple new additions on Wednesday with starting outside linebacker Tavius Robinson sidelined by a pectoral injury and safety Jaylinn Hawkins limited by a knee injury.
Robinson leads the Ravens with 3.5 sacks this season and is a physical edge setter who rarely misses practice.
Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) returned to practice at limited capacity after missing Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) had a limited practice Wednesday as he's done in recent weeks. He started practice in a red non-contact jersey.
Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) also practiced at full capacity. Hendrickson will be going up against his former team, where he spent the past five seasons.
Backup Cornerback Returns to Practice
Cornerback T.J. Tampa also returned to the practice field Wednesday after being designated for return from injure reserve.
Tampa suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Ravens' season-opener in Indianapolis and has missed the past five games.