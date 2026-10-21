Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice as a Limited Participant

Lamar Jackson returned to limited practice Wednesday, his first time back on the field since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 4.

It remains to be seen whether Jackson will play in Sunday's big AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's a step in the right direction.

"Again, it's a day-by-day thing but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Minter confirmed that Jackson's work was with the full team, not individually.

Jackson has been sidelined for the past two weeks, thrusting Tyler Huntley into the starting role. Huntley led a comeback win in Atlanta but wasn't as sharp in the Ravens' loss in Cleveland.

Minter said he's not going to get into the specifics of Jackson's progress.

"I know this. When it's ready for him to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that's the best thing to do, that's what we'll do," Minter said.

Minter was asked about what has impressed him about how Jackson's rehab.