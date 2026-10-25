Jesse Minter And Ravens Explain Their Second-Half Struggles After Loss to Bengals

The Ravens had to feel good jogging into the locker room.

They had a 13-0 lead. Starting in place of an injured Lamar Jackson for a third straight game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Ravens offense was playing well. Defensively, the Ravens capped six straight quarters of holding Joe Burrow and the potent Bengals offense off the scoreboard.

The second half was a very different story.

The Bengals reeled off five straight touchdown drives in the second half against Baltimore's defense. The Ravens offense was shut out in the second half for a second straight week.

The Ravens not only lost, 35-13, Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was one of the starkest second-half turnarounds in franchise and NFL history.

The 35 points were tied for the most the Ravens have ever allowed in a second half. It was the first time and opponent scored 35 unanswered. Not since 1950 had a team lost by 20-plus points after leading by 13 or more at halftime, per the Associated Press.

The Ravens now have a plus-65 scoring differential in the first half versus minus-62 in the second half this season – a massive difference that is still hard to explain.

Head Coach Jesse Minter and Ravens players did their best to do so after the game. Minter's takeaway was multifaceted – one of mentality, scheme, and execution – but he addressed the mental side first.

"Right now, we're too much of a momentum team," he said during his opening comments. "We're riding the wave when it's good, and we're riding the wave when it's bad."

The Ravens held the lead at halftime in all three of their losses and now sit in last place in the AFC North because they weren't able to hold on in any of them.

"The message is that I think in every game we've proven that we're good enough to be the type of team that we want to be, and we've proven that we're bad enough to be a not very good team as well," Minter said.