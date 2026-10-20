How the Ravens Can Rise to the Challenge as Schedule Gets Tougher

Loop's miss set off a cascade of special teams mistakes. After the Browns scored a game-tying touchdown, returner Rasheen Ali muffed the kickoff, and he was tackled at Baltimore's 16-yard line.

After having a perfect punt downed inside the 5-yard line with an assist by a leaping Keondre Jackson earlier in the game, punter Ryan Eckley had a costly touchback on his final punt after Minter elected to not go for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield and try to pin the Browns back.

"I talked to the team about three phases working together and opportunities to separate in the game," Minter said. "It's 10-3, and we fumble, they score. Then, it's like, 'OK, special teams pick us up, get us a return,' we dropped the return. The next one, not a great punt. Now, we ended up stopping them on that drive, but then, late in the game, you decide to punt with two minutes to go. We need to pin them inside the 10 and make them maybe play conservatively a little bit more, kick it into the end zone.