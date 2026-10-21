New Ravens Storefront Opens for Kids at Junior Achievement BizTown

At BizTown, students step into a fully interactive town where they take on jobs, operate businesses, earn paychecks, manage money, and make decisions that impact their community. They build confidence and develop workplace and financial skills that help open doors to future opportunities.

There are many partners around the Baltimore community who have come together at BizTown to show kids what kinds of jobs are out there. With a visually engaging storefront, the Ravens bring a unique presence.

"When you're a fifth-grader, there's something about that purple and black that says, 'Hey, maybe I can do this, too,'" Kappel said.

"All of those journeys start with being engaged in school and figuring out why it's important to me to continue my education. The Baltimore Ravens help us get there."

Walker ended up beating the odds to become a professional wide receiver. Now students around Maryland can dream not just about what it would be like to play for the Ravens, but also to work for their favorite team – just in case they don't have Walker's blazing speed.