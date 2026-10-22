Trey Hendrickson Downplays Emotions of Facing His Former Team

Hendrickson's teammates did some talking for him on Wednesday. Linebacker Trenton Simpson predicted a multi-sack game. Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said he wants said he'll play off whatever Hendrickson wants to do because he wants to "put him in position to be able to make some plays … against his old team."

"I would like him to be able to have a day where [the Bengals] miss him," Campbell said. "That's kind of what you want when you're a player in this league."

The Ravens have Hendrickson's back and he's had theirs.

While he missed two games after getting a procedure to fix a broken finger suffered in his Ravens debut, Hendrickson has two sacks in four games and leads the team with 20 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

His hand is wrapped, giving him just three fingers on his right hand to work with, but he's still playing at a high level and gutting through the pain.

"You get to a point where you just don't let yourself feel as much as you'd expect," Hendrickson said. "I have a job to do, and I'm going to do that."

Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said Hendrickson will have "more incentive" for the Ravens to prevail Sunday, but that it's not just Hendrickson going against the Bengals. It's going to take a collectively strong game from an improving Ravens defense to hold down a Cincinnati's talented offense.

There's no doubt that Hendrickson wants to have a game to remember Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. He hopes to point up to the heavens in celebration and gratitude multiple times after sacks.

But Hendrickson isn't going to make it about himself.