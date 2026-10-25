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Vega Ioane Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Oct 25, 2026 at 02:39 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

G Vega Ioane
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane

The Ravens' full-strength offensive line didn't even get a full quarter together.

Ravens first-round guard Vega Ioane has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a knee injury, dealing another blow to Baltimore's injury-battered offensive line.

After having three centers go down with major injuries earlier this year, Baltimore had a chance to establish some momentum with prized trade acquisition Cam Jurgens stepping in at center and Ioane moving back to his natural right guard spot.

However, Ioane went down near the end of the first quarter and did not return. It's unclear when or how he suffered the injury. Ioane was replaced by Emery Jones Jr.

Ioane has been the Ravens' best interior offensive lineman this season and was getting Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz after a wildly successful three-game run starting at center, a position he had rarely ever played before.

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