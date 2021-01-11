10 Plays That Added Up to a Win Over Titans

Lamar Jackson's 48-yard touchdown run and Marcus Peters' game-winning interception get the limelight (as they should), but every win has less-heralded key plays that add up to a victory.

There were almost too many to count in Baltimore's 20-13 triumph over the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card playoffs.

Here's a look at 10, in chronological order:

#1- 1st QT (2:30) – Titans, 1st & 10 at BAL 28

The Titans were already up, 7-0, and had just hit a 35-yard pass to tight end Anthony Firkser on third-and-1 to put them in scoring range. Tennessee had a shot to take a two-touchdown lead and they handed off to running back Derrick Henry to charge into the red zone. That's when Ravens rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike bench pressed his blocker and charged into the backfield, making Henry change directions. Madubuike still tracked him down for the tackle for a 1-yard gain. The Titans had to settle for a 45-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

#2 - 1st QT (0:14) – Ravens, 3rd & 7 at BAL 28

The Ravens offense went three-and-out on its first drive and Jackson was intercepted on a deep pass on the previous drive. The Titans were rolling and had a chance to get out of control early. Jackson ran for no gain on first down and J.K. Dobbins picked up just three yards on second down. On third down, Jackson dropped back and had a free blitzer (Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson) in his face. Jackson stiff-armed him and rolled to his right before flicking a pass about 25 yards just before reaching the sideline. Mark Andrews stayed alive and hauled it in for a 17-yard gain. The offense got some momentum and ended up kicking a field goal.