2015 Ravens Draft Schedule And Coverage

Draft week is finally upon us.
The Ravens build their roster through the draft, so this could easily be considered the most critical time of the year outside of the actual games.
Here are the essential details you need to know:
Location: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, Chicago
Date/Time: Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2
- Round 1 – Thursday, April 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2 & 3 – Friday, May 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, May 2, starting at 12 p.m. ET
Ravens Picks:
- Round 1: No. 26
- Round 2: No. 58
- Round 3: No. 90
- Round 4: No. 122
No. 125 (from Detroit for Haloti Ngata)
No. 136 (compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 158 (from Detroit for Ngata)
No. 171 (compensatory)
No. 175 (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 203 (from Dallas for Rolando McClain)
Selection Time:The amount of time teams have to make their pick in each round
- Round 1: 10 minutes
- Round 2: 7 minutes
- Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes
- Round 7: 4 minutes
*All compensatory picks rounds 3-7 will have four minutes each. Compensatory picks cannot be traded.
Ravens Digital Coverage:
- The Ravens Digital team will bring you live coverage on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens iPad app and smartphone app. The broadcast stream is set to begin when the Ravens are on the clock Thursday night, and will feature Garrett Downing's exclusive interview with the first-round pick in Chicago (if in attendance) and raw reaction from Ravens brass in Owings Mills, Md. The coverage will also feature analysis from host Keith Mills and guests John Eisenberg, Sarah Ellison and Ryan Mink.
- Be on the lookout for stories, videos and photos leading up to and throughout the draft weekend on Baltimore's draft picks, including video from inside the locked-down war room and the arrival of the Ravens' newest top pick.
- If you can't stay on top of the action as it happens during the three-day process, a Draft Special Recap will stream live on the Ravens' website and apps on Monday at 12 p.m. EST.
TV Coverage:
- ESPN kicks off coverage Thursday at 7 p.m. (one hour before the draft), and it continues on ESPN 2 Friday and Saturday when the draft begins each day. Ray Lewis will be part of the main set analysts, along with Mel Kiper Jr. and Jon Gruden. Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will serve as NFL insiders and Suzy Kolber will interview the players.
- NFL Network's "NFL Draft Kickoff" begins Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Rich Eisen will be the host with analysts Mike Mayock, Steve Mariucci and Stanford Head Coach David Shaw.
Players in attendance (27):
- DE Vic Beasley, Clemson
- OT La'el Collins, Louisiana State
- S Landon Collins, Alabama
- OLB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
- OT Cameron Erving, Florida State
- DE Dante Fowler Jr., Florida
- RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
- DE Randy Gregory, Nebraska
- RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
- OT D.J. Humphries, Florida
- CB Kevin Johnson, Wake Forest
- CB Byron Jones, Connecticut
- LB Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M
- WR DeVante Parker, Louisville
- OT Andrus Peat, Stanford
- WR Breshad Perriman, Central Florida
- DE Shane Ray, Missouri
- OT Brandon Scherff, Iowa
- DT Danny Shelton, Washington
- WR Devin Smith, Ohio State
- OT Donovan Smith, Penn State
- WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State
- G Laken Tomlinson, Duke
- CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
- WR Kevin White, West Virginia
- DT Leonard Williams, Southern California