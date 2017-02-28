2017 NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Where To Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine gets started this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here's a breakdown of the schedule of events and how to follow along during the week:
Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 28:Offensive linemen, running backs, punters and kickers arrive in Indianapolis and begin interviewing with teams.
Wednesday, March 1:Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends arrive in Indianapolis and begin interviewing with teams.
Head Coach John Harbaugh addresses the media at 9:30 a.m. Other coaches and general managers around the league will also hold 15-minute podium sessions with the media.
Thursday, March 2: Media interviews for offensive linemen, running backs, punters and kickers begin. Defensive linemen and linebackers arrive in Indianapolis and begin interviewing with teams.
Friday, March 3:Offensive linemen, running backs, punters and kickers go through on-field workouts. Media interviews for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends begin. Defensive backs arrive in Indianapolis and begin interviewing with teams.
Saturday, March 4:Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends go through on-field workouts. Media interviews for defensive linemen and linebackers begin.
Sunday, March 5:Defensive linemen and linebackers go through on-field workouts. Media interviews for defensive backs begin.
Monday, March 6:Defensive backs go through on-field workouts.
How To Watch
- Harbaugh's press conference Wednesday morning will be live streamed on the Ravens mobile app and website.
- Other combine press conferences on March 1-2 will air live on NFL Network beginning at 1 p.m.
- Live coverage of the workouts will air March 4-6 on NFL Network starting at 9 a.m. Former Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. will be part of the live coverage Saturday during the on-field workouts for the wide receivers.