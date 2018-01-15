2018 Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 1.0





The Ravens' season ended two weeks ago, and talk around Baltimore has already shifted to the draft.

If Baltimore is going to get over the hump and back into the playoffs, it will need immediate contributions from this year's draft class.

And if one thing is clear, pundits believe help is on the way with an offensive playmaker.

Here's a rundown of the early projections:

Todd McShay, ESPN

Posted Dec. 13, *projected pick No. 22

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Junior; 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

2017: 71 receptions, 919 yards, 10 touchdowns

"Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman hasn't been able to stay on the field, and this offense really lacks playmakers. Kirk has been inconsistent, but he has the speed to take the top off a defense. He is also a great punt returner."

Albert Breer, MMQB

Posted Nov. 7

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Junior; 6-1, 190

2017: 63 receptions, 967 yards, 5 touchdowns

"Baltimore's still chasing some of its mistakes at receiver, so they take a guy who's a pretty sure thing from a program they know well."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Posted Jan. 8

CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Junior; 6-1, 202

"Ozzie Newsome again dips into the pool of prospects at his alma mater to find Fitzpatrick, an ultra-versatile back-seven player with refined blitzing capabilities, length to cover big receivers, and the physical talents to range from the deep middle to the sideline. He and Marlon Humphrey are reunited in Baltimore."

Josh Norris, RotoworldPosted Jan. 9

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

"Every year we suggest Ozzie Newsome could select an Alabama player. Sometimes that statement is met with an eye roll. But then it happens, and this is a position of need."

Rob Goldberg, Bleacher Report

Posted Jan. 9

WR Courtland Sutton, SMU

Junior; 6-4, 215

2017: 68 receptions, 1,085 yards, 12 touchdowns

Dan Kadar, SB Nation

Posted Jan. 8

OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

Senior; 6-8, 345

"With Ridley off the board, the Ravens are in a tough spot at No. 16. They'd almost assuredly look to trade down, especially considering they've traded in the draft 16 consecutive years. If they stick here and don't want to reach on a wide receiver, adding talent on the offensive line is an option. Brown could start at right tackle for Baltimore while Austin Howard transitions to the inside."