2018 Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 1.0

The Ravens' season ended two weeks ago, and talk around Baltimore has already shifted to the draft.
If Baltimore is going to get over the hump and back into the playoffs, it will need immediate contributions from this year's draft class.
And if one thing is clear, pundits believe help is on the way with an offensive playmaker.
Here's a rundown of the early projections:
Todd McShay, ESPN
Posted Dec. 13, *projected pick No. 22
WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Junior; 5-foot-11, 200 pounds
2017: 71 receptions, 919 yards, 10 touchdowns
"Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman hasn't been able to stay on the field, and this offense really lacks playmakers. Kirk has been inconsistent, but he has the speed to take the top off a defense. He is also a great punt returner."
Albert Breer, MMQB
Posted Nov. 7
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Junior; 6-1, 190
2017: 63 receptions, 967 yards, 5 touchdowns
"Baltimore's still chasing some of its mistakes at receiver, so they take a guy who's a pretty sure thing from a program they know well."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Posted Jan. 8
CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Junior; 6-1, 202
"Ozzie Newsome again dips into the pool of prospects at his alma mater to find Fitzpatrick, an ultra-versatile back-seven player with refined blitzing capabilities, length to cover big receivers, and the physical talents to range from the deep middle to the sideline. He and Marlon Humphrey are reunited in Baltimore."
Josh Norris, RotoworldPosted Jan. 9
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
"Every year we suggest Ozzie Newsome could select an Alabama player. Sometimes that statement is met with an eye roll. But then it happens, and this is a position of need."
Rob Goldberg, Bleacher Report
Posted Jan. 9
WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
Junior; 6-4, 215
2017: 68 receptions, 1,085 yards, 12 touchdowns
Dan Kadar, SB Nation
Posted Jan. 8
OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
Senior; 6-8, 345
"With Ridley off the board, the Ravens are in a tough spot at No. 16. They'd almost assuredly look to trade down, especially considering they've traded in the draft 16 consecutive years. If they stick here and don't want to reach on a wide receiver, adding talent on the offensive line is an option. Brown could start at right tackle for Baltimore while Austin Howard transitions to the inside."
Eric Galko, Sporting News
Posted Jan. 11
WR Calvin Ridley
"The Ravens might move on from recent first-round receiver Breshad Perriman this year, and it's clear they need help at the position. Ridley is a great fit for their offense, and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome is known for coveting Alabama players in the draft."