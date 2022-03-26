50 Words or Less: I Think We Ain't Done Yet

A quarter of NFL teams don't have a first-round pick this year after the trade flurry. It looks fine now because they got star players but wait till those stars gobble a fifth of their salary-cap space and most of them don't get a Lombardi Trophy to show for it.

On one hand, seeing the Chiefs' juggernaut offense lose a critical cog in Tyreek Hill is satisfying. One the other, Kansas City will still be very good with Patrick Mahomes under center and the Dolphins, who are on the Ravens' 2022 schedule, just became a much more dangerous threat.

ESPN's Mel Kiper said this week he does not envision the Ravens drafting a first-round cornerback because of all they already have invested in the secondary. I disagree. Teams need at least three starting-caliber corners and Baltimore's investment is intentional. That's how they believe strong defense is built.