7/28 Practice Highlights: Emotional Night At M&T Bank Stadium

Monday was also emotional for running back Ray Rice, who received a warm welcome from the hometown fans when he first jogged onto the field. Rice also received a standing ovation when he was shown on the RavensVision boards before practice started.

From a football standpoint, the Ravens had a sharp practice for their third straight day in pads, and now the players will get their first off day since the start of camp.

Here were some of the other highlights from the practice.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith made the play of the day with an acrobatic one-handed catch over the middle of the field. Smith hauled in the pass by reaching behind his head to make the snag.

Steve Smith Sr. had an impressive debut at M&T Bank Stadium. He had a handful of nice catches, including a touchdown snag in the corner of the end zone during individual drills. That catch brought on big cheers from the fans and he played to the crowd with his patented ball spin after making the catch. Later in practice, Smith had a first-down catch and then delivered a hard hit on Asa Jackson in the secondary. There was a bit of a scare late in practice when Smith came up gimpy after cornerback Chykie Brown brought him to the ground trying to break up a pass. Smith limped off the field but then returned a little* * later.

- The pass breakup by Brown was one of several nice plays he had on the day. Brown sat out yesterday's practice because of a tweaked hamstring, but he returned and had one of his better practices. He also broke up another deep pass intended for Smith and a throw to tight end Dennis Pitta.