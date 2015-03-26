8 Things Learned At Owners Meetings





The NFL Owners Meetings have become a huge news-generating event, and this year was no exception.

Here are eight things learned in Phoenix:

Ravens Continue To Be Leaders In Comp Picks

Baltimore didn't get the maximum number of compensatory picks this year, but only three teams received more than the Ravens' three bonus selections. General Manager Ozzie Newsome continues to stockpile his drafts with extra ammunition. While comp picks can't be traded, they can free up Baltimore to deal other draft picks for players. At the least, it provides more chances to hit on the next Pernell McPhee, etc.

No Clear Answer At WR or TE

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens are open to adding a wide receiver or tight end via free agency, if it's the right fit. He didn't give many more details. Both free-agent markets have thinned, and Baltimore could turn to the draft for help at one or both of the positions. Harbaugh wasn't going to lay out the road map, and it can't be fully known at this point because more players around the league will be released.

Baltimore Isn't Closed For Business

While it's not clear what the plan is at wideout or tight end, it was made very clear that the Ravens are still looking. As usual, Baltimore hasn't made any big moves early in free agency. But Harbaugh said the team is being "proactive" in its approach. There are still bargains to be found.

Multiple Positions Need More Help

Wide receiver and tight end aren't the only two positions that need help. Harbaugh also said the Ravens don't have enough running backs, especially since Bernard Pierce was released. Harbaugh also indicated that Baltimore could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to compete with rising sophomore Keith Wenning for the backup job.

Extra Points Will Change

There isn't a consensus on how extra points should be spiced up, but there is agreement that they will be changed. It's just a matter of time. Two proposals to alter the extra point, including moving it back to the 15-yard line, were tabled. The NFL's competition committee has 30 days to submit a recommendation to be voted on in May. Either way, it's clear Justin Tucker's job will be different.

Playoffs Will Be Expanded

This is another "when" but not "if" situation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is "postponing" playoff expansion. This is an issue that has been debated for a while, and Harbaugh and Owner Steve Bisciotti both said last year that they are in favor of expansion.

NFL Thinking Internationally

Goodell said there was a lot of discussion at the owners meetings about how to broaden the NFL's reach internationally. At his concluding press conference, he specifically talked about Mexico and Canada. A report also surfaced during the meetings that the league is mulling over Brazil as a potential host for the Pro Bowl.

Ravens Are Also Expanding